KTBS
It was a dream come true as the Krewe of Centaur rolled after the rain Saturday
SHREVEPORT, La. - Just in time for Saturday's XXXI Krewe of Centaur Mardi Gras parade, the rain stopped, to the delight of thousands of paradegoers along the route. It had warmed up to about 50 degrees when the parade rolled at 3 p.m. This year’s theme was Centaur Dreams and it was a dream come true for those who were there.
KSLA
ArkLaTex organization hosts job fair in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An organization in the ArkLaTeX is helping people get back into the work force. On Saturday, Feb. 11, Seniors First held a back to work job fair at the Shreveport Community Wellness and Opportunity Center. Their mission is to seek, reach, and re-integrate people back out in the community in order to bring them from non-productivity to productivity.
KTBS
35th Annual Shreveport-Bossier-DeSoto African American Scholarship Awards Banquet
SHREVEPORT, La.- The 35th Shreveport-Bossier-DeSoto African American Scholarship Awards Banquet is being held at Morning Star Family Life Center, Saturday, Feb. 11 at 6 P.M. This years Keynote Speaker is Dr. Dennis Shields, President/Chancellor of Southern University in Baton Rouge. 14 people from north Louisiana will be given the African...
magic1029fm.com
If You Go to the Krewe of Centaur Parade This Weekend, DO NOT DO THIS.
The Krewe of Centaur parade is set to roll this Saturday afternoon in Shreveport. Whatever you do, do not attempt what I did several years ago. Just trust me on this one. Years ago, I had a miraculous idea. I was talking with a co-worker, and since I could finally could make it tp the parade as an attendee for once, I wanted to go big. So, after throwing around some ideas with my co-worker, we finally landed on the greatest idea… Or so we thought. Thousands of folks in our area attend these parades every year. When it comes to annual events, these parades are simply in a world of their own. However, I wanted to experience the parade from a perspective that no one else could possibly relate to.
KTBS
Last day to register for Give for Good
SHREVEPORT, La._ Today is the last day to register for Give for Good. The initiative raises money for North Louisiana's non-profits. Kristi Gustavson has more details on how you can register and how Give for Good is helping the community.
tourcounsel.com
Mall St. Vincent | Shopping mall in Shreveport, Louisiana
Mall St. Vincent is an enclosed shopping mall located off Interstate 49 at 1133 St. Vincent Avenue in Shreveport, Louisiana. It opened in 1976 on the 100-acre site of the original St. Vincent's Academy, a Catholic girls' school built by the Daughters of the Cross, from which it gets its name. The mall's main anchor store is Dillard's.
KTBS
Southwood High School alumnus returns home to give back
Shreveport, La. — A Southwood High School graduate returned to his roots Friday with an inspirational message to students: "If I can do it, so can you." Robert Atkins is CEO of BALANCED Media | Technology, a video game and purpose-driven technology company in McKinney, Texas. His visit with Southwood is part of a new afterschool partnership with BRF's Digital Media Institute that he's promoting.
KTBS
The Morning Break: Tim Tebow’s Night to Shine & Krewe of Centaur Parade
SHREVEPORT, La. - KRMD, Cumulus Media, and KTBS 3 continue the partnership each Friday with The Morning Break. This week, Mason and Nate discussed Tim Tebow's Night to Shine and the Krewe of Centaur Parade.
theadvocate.com
Four more Louisiana Bed Bath & Beyond stores makes the closure list; see the list
Bed Bath & Beyond will close another four of its Louisiana stores, bringing the total of six closures by the end of this year. The troubled retailer added stores in Mandeville, Lake Charles, Houma and Monroe to the list of closures after earlier listing the Bossier City and Alexandria stores for closure in 2022.
KTBS
Bienville Volunteer Fire Department receives high-tech AED
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A rural fire department received some upgraded life-saving equipment Thursday thanks to a Shreveport restaurant. The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation awarded the the Bienville Volunteer Fire Department with a new AED. The department's older model was discontinued so it's unserviceable. "Our previous ones did not have...
KTBS
Vacant house fire on Fairy and Drexel St.
SHREVEPORT, La.- The Shreveport Fire Department responded to the report of a house fire near the intersection of Fairy Ave. and Drexel St. Friday night. The first units arrived on the scene within four minutes of the dispatch and found a single-story structure engulfed in flames. Crews immediately took measures to extinguish the fire and prevent damage to surrounding properties.
KTBS
Fire heavily damages Shreveport restaurant
SHREVEPORT, La. - A popular Shreveport restaurant caught fire Friday afternoon and one firefighter suffered a leg injury while battling the blaze. The blaze broke out at the Sushi Gen restaurant in the 6600 block of Line Avenue. Crews were still working into the night making sure all the flames...
KTBS
Sunny Sunday expected
SHREVEPORT, La. - Nice weather is forecast for Sunday. The outlook calls for a chilly and frosty start with lows near freezing. Then, expect a big warm up by afternoon with highs in the 60s. Enjoy!
q973radio.com
Black History Month: The Best Black Owned Restaurants In The Shreveport Area
All month long we’re celebrating Black History Month – and the local icons in the Shreveport area that are Black History!. We can all agree that we have some great restaurants in the Shreveport area, and we have some great locally owned African American restaurants in the Shreveport-Bossier area, as well. We polled some people in the Shreveport area and here are the Top 13 favs that people kept mention. Is one of your favorite spots on this list?
KSLA
Black History Month: CPSO Captain Dr. Darwin L. Jones serves community for 31 years
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Dr. Darwin L. Jones, the first African American man to earn his doctorate in criminal justice, serves the community in several ways. On Feb. 10, the person we are honoring for black history month is Dr. Darwin Lynn Jones, a marine veteran, and current Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) captain. Dr. Jones was born and raised in Cedar Grove, Shreveport, Louisiana. He was the 10th child of 13 siblings. Dr. Jones has many public roles and has been serving our community for 31 years in police operations.
KSLA
35 properties to be demolished in effort to clean up Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Mayor Tom Arceneaux plans to clean up Shreveport starting with tearing down old, blight buildings. Just a month into his term as mayor, Arceneaux is making strides. He talked about cleaning up the city during his campaign, and now with suggestion from Property Standards, the forms have been signed to start the demolition of 35 properties throughout the City of Shreveport.
You Agree This Movie Best Represents Life In Louisiana?
Over the years, so many movies have been filmed here in Louisiana, at one point we earned the nickname "Hollywood South." New Orleans is still a hot-bed for movie production, and though things have settled considerably here in Shreveport, since the heyday for filming following Hurricane Katrina, we can lay claim to some blockbusters including The Guardian, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, The Mist, Click, and Olympus Has Fallen.
KTBS
Behind the Badge: Rescuing dogs in Florien
SHREVEPORT, La. - Each week, we highlight the selfless work of area law enforcement. This morning on Behind the Badge, KTBS 3's Rick Rowe shares the story of some heartwarming dog rescues in Florien. If you'd like to submit an idea for a future Behind the Badge segment, email us...
KSLA
Housing Authority of Shreveport awarded $246,584 for Family Self-Sufficiency Program
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Housing Authority of the City of Shreveport (HACS) was awarded a grant from the U.S. Department of Urban Development (HUD) to help struggling families. HACS has been awarded a large grant of $246,584 from HUD. This grant will help families who receive Funded Rental Assistance...
KTBS
Woman are encouraged to follow up on mammogram appointments
SHREVEPORT, La. - Medical tests are scary enough, but sometimes the call to come back in for a follow up can be even worse. Thankfully, you shouldn’t be worried if that call is about a mammogram. About one out of every five women who have a mammogram will be...
