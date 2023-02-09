Read full article on original website
Freddie Prinze: A Closer Look at the Tragic Death of TV's "Chico and the Man" StarHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Nevada declares state of emergency due to gas pipeline leakEdy ZooNevada State
California witness describes low-flying triangle-shaped objectRoger MarshLos Angeles, CA
Weather forecast discussion: Cool and showery weather, strong winds and freezing temperatures ahead in Los AngelesStanleyLos Angeles, CA
Severe weather alert: National Weather Service issues storm update for Los Angeles and Oxnard region in CaliforniaStanleyLos Angeles, CA
The 29 Best Chilaquiles In Los Angeles: Readers Choice Edition
These are L.A.’s favorite chilaquiles. Because last week we deigned to tell you where L.A.’s crunchiest, soul-satisfying chilaquiles can be found. And you, in turn, had a lot of thoughts about that. We wouldn’t have it any other way. Here all the spots that are the best in L.A. according to those who spoke up!
How to Stay Safe in Los Angeles
Overall, it is safe to travel to Los Angeles. You'll be alright if you stay in popular tourist destinations like Hollywood, Santa Monica, and Beverly Hills. Avoid the sketchy neighborhoods in downtown, including Skid Row, and the surrounding South Central neighborhood. Avert Compton as well.
Food Bucket List for Los Angeles
You could be excused for thinking that fame and riches are the only things that matter in Los Angeles, but in reality, the city is more about the mouthwatering and culturally diverse cuisine alternatives that are to be found everywhere. We've put up a list of the things you must try in LA that are certain to not only awaken your inner foodie but have you going back for seconds, from the gooey stickiness of an iconic strawberry doughnut to some pork ribs coated in mozzarella (and then thirds).
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in California is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for great food, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in California should be on your list of places to eat.
This man walked every street in Long Beach. Here’s what he learned
Shortly after Robb Briggs moved here to be closer to his job as a software developer, the pandemic put a damper on most social activities, so he came up with a different way to explore the city. The post This man walked every street in Long Beach. Here’s what he learned appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Visit West Hollywood offering $100 credit at WeHo hotels for awards season
Attention movie lovers and Hollywood enthusiasts! If you’ve always dreamed of visiting the entertainment capital of the world, particularly during awards season, now is your chance! The West Hollywood Travel and Tourism Board, also known as Visit West Hollywood, is offering a limited-time promotion with selected hotels that will give you a $100 credit for a two-night stay from now until February 28, 2023.
City of Malibu issues citation to Aviator Nation Dreamland for unpermitted ‘Zuma Cars & Coffee’ event
While factors such as the Woolsey Fire and the COVID-19 pandemic take part in the challenges of organizing events in Malibu, events, in general, have been hard to come by. On Sunday, Jan. 22, an automotive event, “Zuma Cars and Coffee,” took place at Aviator Nation Dreamland, the restaurant and events venue in Malibu. And […] The post City of Malibu issues citation to Aviator Nation Dreamland for unpermitted ‘Zuma Cars & Coffee’ event appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Panorama Mall | Mall in Los Angeles, California
Panorama Mall is a mall in Panorama City, San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles, California. It is an enclosed mall anchored by two large discount stores, Walmart and Curacao, aimed primarily at a Hispanic customer base. The mall originally opened as the open-air Broadway–Valley shopping center in 1955. Similar to what...
What’s Supreme Up to in LA?
What is Supreme up to in Los Angeles? (*raises eyebrow*) Today, creative director Tremaine Emory shared a video of a Sup-branded helicopter flying over Hollywood. The caption? Just "LA..." (three dots included for a dramatic foreshadowing effect). What could this mean? With the brand's Spring/Summer 2023 rollout on the horizon,...
Blaze Burns 2 Strip Mall Businesses in Hollywood
Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA: Firefighters battled a greater alarm structure fire in a strip mall in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles early Thursday morning, Feb. 9. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call of a structure fire around 1:48 a.m. on the 1800 block of North Cahuenga Boulevard and found heavy smoke and fire showing in a one-story L-shaped strip mall.
Another DIY LA Crosswalk Turns Permanent As Activist Group Continues To Take Requests
The location in East Hollywood is the fourth official crosswalk to replace Crosswalk Collective LA's "unauthorized" efforts. Other DIY crosswalks have been removed by city officials.
Woman says she saw her dad dropping boy on floor
LOS ANGELES — A young woman testifying in the murder trial of her father and his girlfriend said Thursday that she saw her dad repeatedly dropping his girlfriend’s 10-year-old son on the floor and that the boy appeared to be dead when she saw him two days later.
Yamazaki Bakery is Popular in the Japan Town Area of Los Angeles, California
For people visiting the Japanese Village Plaza in Los Angeles, delicious desserts, treats, and snacks can be found at Yamazaki Bakery. They serve all sorts of sweet treats, including strawberry roll cakes, pastries, sugar toast, cream puffs, and various Japanese delicacies. They have different types of bread products and other bakery items.
Coyotes Turn Empty Long Beach Home Into Den
Seeing a coyote walking down a busy street is not as uncommon as most would think. Everyone in their lives has had a run-in with them. In most cases, these animals stay clear of people and mind their own business. And in the rare, and often severe cases, cities like Long Beach are left with the responsibility of removing coyotes from its streets and neighborhoods.
Headlines: Independent Autopsy Reveals More Clues In O.C. Public Defender’s Mysterious Death In Rosarito
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Rosarito: A private autopsy revealed that a public defender killed in a beach town in Baja that is a...
The 50-Year-Old Pasadena Restaurant That Inspired Panda Express Gets a Sleek New Design Refresh
Pasadena’s 50-year-old Panda Inn quietly closed its doors in January and plans to reopen later this year with a refreshed interior and updated menu. The longtime restaurant was opened by Panda Express founder Andrew Cherng, along with his father chef Ming-Tsai Cherng, in 1973 and was last renovated two decades ago, says Gigi Cheung, vice president of Panda Inn.
Woman brutally yanks, drags puppy in broad daylight in LA's South Gate neighborhood
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A disturbing video shows a woman yanking and dragging a small dog in Los Angeles' South Gate neighborhood. Now, the search is on to find the woman in hopes of rescuing the puppy. "I don't want to see that. I saw just enough to run...
Village of tiny homes to house 160 homeless opens in Sun Valley
A new village of 160 tiny homes will help house the homeless in Sun Valley.
Los Angeles Will Get a $100-million Open-air Museum Celebrating the Black Community This Fall — With 1.3 Miles of Art
The new public arts and culture corridor in Crenshaw, Los Angeles, will honor the largest Black community west of the Mississippi.
The Happiest Place on Earth is about to become unhappy for some employees.
(Los Angeles, CA) — The Happiest Place on Earth is about to become unhappy for some. Disney CEO Bog Iger is working on a cost reduction plan that will reduce the workforce by seven-thousand employees. In a recent letter to shareholders, the Disney Board wrote that it is “overseeing important strategic changes”, such as prioritizing streaming profitability and improving the guest experience in parks. The layoffs will likely happen in the coming weeks and months.
