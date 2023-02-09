The streets of the San Fernando Valley are getting more dangerous and more deadly.The latest collision happened at the corner of Balboa and Victory Boulevards when a speeding car collided with another vehicle and killed a mother, Kathy Sanchez.Businesses in the area are still replacing broken glass after the deadly crash sent half of a car into the shopping center earlier this week."They just drive fast," said Heng Oum, who owns a nearby donut shop. "They forget about the speed."Commander Craig Valenzuela, the head of the Los Angeles Police Department's traffic division, said that in the past three years, the...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO