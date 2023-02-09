Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Freddie Prinze: A Closer Look at the Tragic Death of TV's "Chico and the Man" StarHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Nevada declares state of emergency due to gas pipeline leakEdy ZooNevada State
California witness describes low-flying triangle-shaped objectRoger MarshLos Angeles, CA
Weather forecast discussion: Cool and showery weather, strong winds and freezing temperatures ahead in Los AngelesStanleyLos Angeles, CA
Severe weather alert: National Weather Service issues storm update for Los Angeles and Oxnard region in CaliforniaStanleyLos Angeles, CA
signalscv.com
Invitational leads to Inspiration
The Master’s University Chorale held its “High School Choir Invitational” on Friday, inviting local and non-local high schools to the university grounds for a chance to perform and learn. The following high schools performed, in addition to The Master’s University Chorale: Desert Christian, Santa Clarita Christian School,...
signalscv.com
Santa Clarita resident Joyce Wade on The Price is Right
Santa Clarita resident Joyce Wade is scheduled to appear on “The Price is Right” episode airing on Feb. 17. Wade, a children’s youth ministries pastor, has a neighbor who is a die-hard fan of “The Price is Right,” and Wade decided to surprise her neighbor as a gift by auditioning for the show.
Agreement Formalized For Honor Ranch Development In Castaic
On Thursday, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion formalizing the agreement with Trammell Crow Company for the Honor Ranch development project in Castaic. The Honor Ranch Site (Honor Ranch) is located in a County-owned 206-acre vacant lot along the eastern edge of the 5 Freeway near the Pitchess Detention Center. A ...
14 Freeway Crash Shuts Down Lanes East Of Santa Clarita
Three lanes of the northbound 14 Freeway were closed east of Santa Clarita due to a crash Saturday afternoon. At around 1:15 p.m. Saturday, first responders received reports of a crash on the northbound 14 Freeway near the Agua Dulce Canyon Road offramp in Agua Dulce. “The No. 2, 3 and 4 lanes were blocked,” ...
Walnut Park unveils 4-ton statue of late Mexican music icon Vicente Fernández
The community of Walnut Park honored Vicente Fernández on Friday, unveiling a four-ton statue of the late Mexican singer in Plaza La Alameda.
This ‘Colorado’ Bridge Is One Of The Most Haunted Places In California
A 'Colorado' bridge is regarded by many to be one of the most notorious haunted locations in the state of California. As early as 1932 it came to be known as The Suicide Bridge. Many websites, particularly Only In Your State, regard the Colorado Street Bridge as one of the...
Monrovia Old Town report: The plot chickens…
As previously mentioned, some of our Old Town storefronts are all busy putting the final touches on their makeovers. Some of these shops will be opening this weekend. Although it’s not in Old Town, we also have some exciting news down on Huntington Drive. We have two businesses that...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Clearwater Living Opens 117-Unit Community in Glendora, California
GLENDORA, Calif. — Clearwater Living has opened Clearwater at Glendora, a 117-unit assisted living and memory care community in Glendora. The property is a two-story, 117,000-square-foot property offering 88 assisted living and 29 memory support apartments with studio, companion, one- and two-bedroom layouts. It is the only assisted living and memory care community in Glendora, according to the developer.
sac.media
West Covina to celebrate centennial anniversary with 3-day festival
West Covina is set to host a three-day community festival this upcoming month in Historic Downtown West Covina to celebrate the city’s 100th anniversary since its incorporation in 1923 and is being referred to as the Centennial Spring Festival. From empty acres of walnut and orange groves with less...
Burglary tourism on the rise in Southern California: OCSD
Southern California law enforcement agencies are focusing on the trend of burglary tourism, where thieves travel internationally to the U.S. to burglarize homes, then return to their home country. The Orange County Register reported that these groups are often comprised of Chilean or Colombian nationals who operate as “‘Lanzas Internacionales,’ or international thieves in the […]
The 29 Best Chilaquiles In Los Angeles: Readers Choice Edition
These are L.A.’s favorite chilaquiles. Because last week we deigned to tell you where L.A.’s crunchiest, soul-satisfying chilaquiles can be found. And you, in turn, had a lot of thoughts about that. We wouldn’t have it any other way. Here all the spots that are the best in L.A. according to those who spoke up!
Eater
A Giant New Orange County Project Promises Craft Beer, Steaks, and a Swimming Pool
Ambitions were lofty when Modern Times Beer opened its Leisuretown location in Anaheim in September 2020, even if the timing wasn’t ideal. At 33,000 square feet, Leisuretown was billed as a huge play place for Orange County craft beer drinkers, with different areas to drink, dine, or just hang out in poolside cabanas, but two years later the property closed with little fanfare. Now two hospitality veterans in Brad Kominek (a well-respected brewer) and Isaias Hernandez, of the growing chain Smoke and Fire, have taken over the operation.
beachcomber.news
Coyotes Turn Empty Long Beach Home Into Den
Seeing a coyote walking down a busy street is not as uncommon as most would think. Everyone in their lives has had a run-in with them. In most cases, these animals stay clear of people and mind their own business. And in the rare, and often severe cases, cities like Long Beach are left with the responsibility of removing coyotes from its streets and neighborhoods.
signalscv.com
Planning Commission to host tours of Shadowbox, Wiley Canyon projects
The city of Santa Clarita Planning Commission is hosting two tours at a public meeting later this month. On Feb. 21, city planners will be leading two groups: one to check out a 32-acre, mixed-use site east of Wiley Canyon Road and Interstate 5; and the other a major studio project that would add more than two dozen sound stages to the nearly 60 already in the Santa Clarita Valley.
This man walked every street in Long Beach. Here’s what he learned
Shortly after Robb Briggs moved here to be closer to his job as a software developer, the pandemic put a damper on most social activities, so he came up with a different way to explore the city. The post This man walked every street in Long Beach. Here’s what he learned appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LA County Public Health Issues Cold Weather Alert For Santa Clarita
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued a cold weather alert for the Santa Clarita Valley next week. L.A. County Public Health issued a cold weather alert Friday that will affect the Santa Clarita Valley Monday. Wind chill temperatures are expected to dip below 32 degrees Fahrenheit. Other areas included are Lancaster and ...
San Fernando Valley sees sharp rise in deadly crashes
The streets of the San Fernando Valley are getting more dangerous and more deadly.The latest collision happened at the corner of Balboa and Victory Boulevards when a speeding car collided with another vehicle and killed a mother, Kathy Sanchez.Businesses in the area are still replacing broken glass after the deadly crash sent half of a car into the shopping center earlier this week."They just drive fast," said Heng Oum, who owns a nearby donut shop. "They forget about the speed."Commander Craig Valenzuela, the head of the Los Angeles Police Department's traffic division, said that in the past three years, the...
signalscv.com
City to consider accepting donation of YMCA building
The city of Santa Clarita is expected to approve Tuesday a donation agreement with the YMCA to accept the organization’s building on McBean Parkway, according to the City Council agenda for next week’s meeting. The YMCA has operated the property through a lease with the Valencia Summit Homeowners...
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in California is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for great food, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in California should be on your list of places to eat.
uscannenbergmedia.com
California is due for a major earthquake, but is USC ready to combat it?
Today, the death toll for the Turkey-Syria earthquake hit 20,000. The devastating quake acts as an ominous reminder for Californians. “The Big One” looms in the distance, but how far?. “We cannot predict earthquakes,” said USC professor of earth sciences Yehuda Ben-Zion. “We are never fully prepared.”...
