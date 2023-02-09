ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New ‘Red One’ image finds Dwayne Johnson face-to-face with a monster that makes him look regular-sized

By Scott Campbell
wegotthiscovered.com
 3 days ago
Guest
2d ago

Wow. Styrofoam plates that look like they weigh 45 pounds each but really only weighed 5 pounds. Very impressive.

Related
Variety

Dwayne Johnson Reveals How He Pulled Off Surprising Adele at the Grammys: ‘I Love That Woman’ (EXCLUSIVE)

What do you get the girl who has everything? And by everything, we mean multiple Grammy awards, an Oscar, an Emmy and countless chart-topping hits. Well, you get her an impromptu meeting with The Rock. At the Grammys this past weekend, superstar Adele was surprised by none other than Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, proving that even the biggest A-listers in the world still get starstruck. During his opening monologue, Grammys host Trevor Noah brought out Johnson, who stunned Adele and greeted her with a giant hug at her front row table in the audience. “This is one of the strangest things...
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Hugh Jackman Is Wearing a Heart Monitor and Eating 6000 Calories a Day to Prepare for This Role

It’s been seven years since Hugh Jackman played the iconic character of Wolverine, last inhabiting the character in the hit 2017 film Logan. But the veteran actor is preparing to don the claws once more. Recently, it was confirmed that Jackman would be playing Wolverine in the upcoming Ryan Reynolds superhero movie Deadpool 3, and for fans, the film can’t come soon enough. But it’s a process for Jackman to get into fighting form. In a recent interview with Stephen Colbert, the actor opened up about the intense eating regimen he’s following in order to bulk up for Deadpool 3.
wegotthiscovered.com

Megan Fox seemingly dumps Machine Gun Kelly in bathroom selfies, follows Eminem on social media

With Valentine’s Day on the horizon, America’s oddest couple may be dusting off their Tinder profiles after the latest social media drama. Just a week removed from Megan Fox gushing over Machine Gun Kelly at the Grammys, telling the world about MGK’s “beautiful face,” fans noticed that she had deleted all of his photos from her Instagram accounts. Celebrities or not, that’s generally a relationship red flag. After trashing the pictures, she took some bathroom selfies and posted them on Instagram with the caption, “You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath.”
netflixjunkie.com

NO DWAYNE JOHNSON! Will Smith Puts Rumors to Rest as Disney Green Lights His Return to a Fan-Favorite Role Post Oscar-Fiasco

The Oscar slap was the biggest controversial topic among Hollywood insiders and fans last year. Will Smith shocked the world when he smacked comedian Chris Rock for mocking Jada Pinkett Smith. This legendary actor faced some concrete consequences for his actions as the Academy banned him for one decade. His multiple projects got canceled in the blink of an eye and he had to retire from the limelight for several months.
ETOnline.com

Raven-Symoné Reacts to Eddie Murphy Saying They Were 'Too Old' for 'Dr. Dolittle 3' (Exclusive)

Raven-Symoné is manifesting an onscreen reunion with her former movie dad! ET spoke with the actress at the Tuesday premiere of Netflix's new film, You People, which stars Raven-Symoné's former co-star, Eddie Murphy, as an overprotective dad. Murphy previously played Raven-Symoné's father in the first two Dr. Dolittle films, after which both actors exited the franchise with Kyla Pratt assuming the lead role in subsequent entries.
musictimes.com

Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast

Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
ComicBook

Willow: Jack Kilmer Explains How He Ended Up Stepping in For His Dad Val Kilmer in Sequel Series

The first season of Willow saw the return of Warwick Davis in the titular role, which he originated in the 1988 film of the same name, but the Disney+ series was missing one familiar face. Val Kilmer was unable to return as Madmartigen due to his health, but his beloved character's presence was felt throughout the season. In fact, Kilmer's son, Jack Kilmer, provided Madmartigan's voice in two episodes of the show. The younger Kilmer is also the son of Joanne Whalley, who plays Sorsha in the original movie as well as the new show. Considering his parents met while making Willow, Kilmer was happy to lend his voice to the sequel series.
hotnewhiphop.com

T.I. Recalls The Time Morgan Freeman Got Him Fired From A Movie

Morgan Freeman’s frustrations with T.I. resulted in the rapper getting fired from his role in “Las Vegas.”. T.I. has undoubtedly held down his own among those we consider to be the greatest of all time in hip-hop. He later branched out into film but he didn’t necessarily leave the greatest impression on Morgan Freeman.
RadarOnline

Awkward: Laurence Fishburne Cracks Joke About Adult Film Star Daughter During Cringeworthy Appearance On 'The View'

Joy Behar may not have known about the can of worms she opened by asking actor Laurence Fishburne if any of his children planned to follow in his footsteps of stardom. The two exchanged an awkward encounter when The Matrix actor, 61, made a coy reference to his eldest daughter, Montana Fishburne, who's a famous ex-adult film star, RadarOnline.com can reveal.Fishburne spoke to the ladies of The View on Wednesday to promote his upcoming Disney+ animated series Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, which follows a young heroine of color whose superhero powers include her brains and knowledge, but fell...
Variety

Anne Hathaway Says When She Was a 16-Year-Old Actor, Journalist Asked Her: ‘Are You a Good Girl or a Bad Girl?’

“Eileen,” a darkly funny thriller that premiered on Saturday at the Sundance Film Festival, offers up two killer roles for Anne Hathaway and Thomasin McKenzie as a psychologist and a prison secretary who are drawn together in unexpected ways. But the film carried an emotional resonance for Hathaway, she revealed to the crowd during a post-screening Q&A. “I just remembered one of the very first questions I ever got asked when I started acting and had to do press was: Are you a good girl or a bad girl?” Hathaway said. “I was 16. And my 16-year-old self wanted to...
