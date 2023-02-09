Read full article on original website
Vivian Richards
3d ago
Don't blame him. Grammy's boring. Categories in everything. They need one in who farted the loudest. People in the entertainment world haven't a clue about real people. Frankly, they are all boors. Never watch these overhyped and overpaid so called talents.
Reply(1)
15
frankly speaking
3d ago
He looks like an old drunk, and she looks like a woman who wants her dreams realized no matter what 🤣🤣🤣! Jen Garner had the best of him, and now yall can have the rest of him bc Jen G is soooooo good! Sloppy seconds ain't what they're cracked up to be. Are they Jenny from the Block?!
Reply(9)
18
Suzanne Moore
3d ago
He doesn't look like he is to happy to be there or not happy to be with her. I think they rushed those I do's.
Reply(1)
16
Comments / 40