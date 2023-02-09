ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

Discrimination complaints against Acushnet Co. by fired employee dismissed

By Frank Mulligan, Standard-Times
 3 days ago

NEW BEDFORD — All claims that the Acushnet Co. discriminated against a then 66-year-old woman fired from the company in 2016 were dismissed following a hearing before the Mass. Commission Against Discrimination .

The complaint was filed by former employee Rosa Silva in 2017 against the golf ball manufacturer, claiming her firing was motivated by gender-age discrimination.

She also claimed it was in retaliation for complaining about prior harassment. According to the company, she was fired after her supervisor complained she had been sleeping on a break and for insubordination.

A public hearing was held in May 2022, and the findings were issued in November 2022. The decision is under appeal.

The complaint also named Silva’s supervisor Michelle Medeiros and company officials Pad Print Dept. head Richard Strozyk, Human Resources Director Ronald Rouillard, Plant Director Dan Gendreau, and Kenneth Riall, vice president of Human Services.

All complaints against them were dismissed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1shlkQ_0khUMw2U00

MCAD Senior Hearing Officer Jason Barshak stated in his decision , "The facts demonstrate that Silva has failed to prove that any individual Respondent: discriminated against her because she opposed any practices forbidden under c. 151B; coerced, intimidated, threatened, or interfered with Silva’s exercise or enjoyment of any right granted or protected by c. 151B; and/or aided, abetted, incited, compelled or coerced the doing of any of the acts forbidden under c. 151B or to attempted to do so. The claims against the individual Respondents are dismissed."

Mass. General Laws Chapter 151B governs, "unlawful discrimination because of race, color, religious creed, national origin, ancestry or sex."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cG5OG_0khUMw2U00

Barshak stated in his decision that Silva also failed to prove hostile work environment claims. "Rather, the facts depict an employee, who was failing to comply with company standards, and who did not avail herself of management’s efforts to help her improve her job performance."

On the claim she was subjected to disparate treatment in her firing because of gender and/or age, Barshak stated, "Based on the totality of the evidence, Silva has failed to prove pretext, and thus has failed to prove the discriminatory animus and causation elements of her claims for disparate treatment by age and/or gender relative to the termination. Such claims are dismissed."

On claims she was fired in retaliation for complaints on her treatment, Barshak stated, "Acushnet articulated with credible evidentiary support a non-retaliatory reason for the adverse events: lack of proper job performance, including unstamped balls and failure to notify team leader and quality; and sleeping in the mechanics’ area and insubordination."

Silva is appealing the decision to the full commission.

Michael D. Memmolo, MCAD interim executive director, stated, "In accordance with MCAD Regulations, 804 CMR 1.23(1) (2020), after a hearing decision is issued, any party aggrieved by the decision may, within ten (10) days of receipt of the decision, file a Notice of Appeal with the Commission Clerk’s Office in Boston, and within thirty (30) days of receipt of the decision, file a Petition for Review with the Clerk’s Office in Boston. At this time I can confirm that an appeal and petition to review has been filed in this matter. This matter is now on the Full Commission docket for review by the Full Commission in accordance with 804 CMR 1.23."

