New Bedford, MA

The Afghan Women’s Art Project exhibit opens on AHA! Night

By Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
 3 days ago

The SouthCoast Afghan Welcome Network and the New Bedford Free Public Library announced the opening of a unique exhibit, Dil ba Dil Rah Dhara (From One Heart to Another): The Afghan Women’s Art Project, on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, as part of the City’s AHA! Night festivities.

The exhibit showcases a range of Afghan handicrafts, ranging from fiber arts, embroidery, jewelry, decorative painting, and traditional and modern garb, and is the culmination of several months of work by six local women who came to Massachusetts as refugees in late 2021. The exhibit’s title comes from a traditional Afghan proverb: Dil ba dil rah dhara, or “From one heart to another, there is a way”, and represents the women’s desire to share samples of their country’s rich history and vibrant culture and to express their thanks to the Southeastern MA community which welcomed them as they adjusted to their new homes away from home.

The exhibit is part of the Afghan Women’s Art Project, a collaborative effort to support newly arrived refugee women as they utilized the artistic and handcrafting talents they already possessed while gaining financial literacy skills to help them develop viable sources of income. This project was made possible thanks to the Community Economic Development Center, the New Bedford Economic Development Center, MassDevelopment/TDI, and the Barr Foundation – Art is Everywhere Grant facilitated by New Bedford Creative at the NBEDC.

The Afghan Women’s Art Project will be on display from Feb. 9, 2023, through March 23, 2023, at the New Bedford Free Public Library, 613 Pleasant St., New Bedford.

The Standard-Times

The Standard-Times

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Bedford, MA from SouthCoastToday.com.

