Washington State

WJLA

DC Weather: Seasonably cool Saturday, tracking rain for Sunday

WASHINGTON (7News) — A cold front moved through the area yesterday, which has set up for a cooler weekend. Expect a more seasonable day with highs reaching the upper 40s to low 50s. It will certainly feel more like February after this stretch of unseasonably warm days. Winds will...
WASHINGTON STATE
WJLA

DC Weather: Breezy Friday with warm temperatures in the mid-50s

WASHINGTON (7News) — Friday morning is will be warm with temperatures starting off in the 50s! Keep in mind our average daytime high for early February is 47 degrees. A cold front will pass through Friday morning, so our winds will shift out of the northwest and usher in a cooler airmass. Friday will turn breezy with temperatures remaining steady in the mid to upper 50s during the afternoon.
MARYLAND STATE
WJLA

Athlete of the Week: George Mason's Victor Bailey, Jr.

The George Mason Patriots are in the upper half of the Atlantic 10 Conference, primed and ready to make a run deep into March. The Patriots have a sharpshooter that is helping to lead the way, -- Victor Bailey, Jr. "Just preparation just trying to you know yeah, really just...
FAIRFAX, VA

