WASHINGTON (7News) — Friday morning is will be warm with temperatures starting off in the 50s! Keep in mind our average daytime high for early February is 47 degrees. A cold front will pass through Friday morning, so our winds will shift out of the northwest and usher in a cooler airmass. Friday will turn breezy with temperatures remaining steady in the mid to upper 50s during the afternoon.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO