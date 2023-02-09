Read full article on original website
DC Weather: Seasonably cool Saturday, tracking rain for Sunday
WASHINGTON (7News) — A cold front moved through the area yesterday, which has set up for a cooler weekend. Expect a more seasonable day with highs reaching the upper 40s to low 50s. It will certainly feel more like February after this stretch of unseasonably warm days. Winds will...
DC Weather: Breezy Friday with warm temperatures in the mid-50s
WASHINGTON (7News) — Friday morning is will be warm with temperatures starting off in the 50s! Keep in mind our average daytime high for early February is 47 degrees. A cold front will pass through Friday morning, so our winds will shift out of the northwest and usher in a cooler airmass. Friday will turn breezy with temperatures remaining steady in the mid to upper 50s during the afternoon.
7News On Your Side: What to know about DC's Canada Goose jacket robberies
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. police are tracking a string of similar crimes involving robberies of Canada Goose jackets in the District. The jackets are valued between $500 to $1,500. People are being robbed of these expensive coats on D.C. streets, police said, and in some cases, after a weapon...
New texting scam targeting EBT cardholders in Virginia -- Here's how to protect yourself
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — 7News On Your Side has warned of scams targeting Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards in the past, depriving cardholders of the benefits needed to feed their families. We've warned of the app being hacked back in August of last year, costing a grandmother hundreds...
Athlete of the Week: George Mason's Victor Bailey, Jr.
The George Mason Patriots are in the upper half of the Atlantic 10 Conference, primed and ready to make a run deep into March. The Patriots have a sharpshooter that is helping to lead the way, -- Victor Bailey, Jr. "Just preparation just trying to you know yeah, really just...
Man found dead inside car after shooting in Prince George's Co., police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD) is looking for a suspect after a fatal shooting in Suitland, Md. Friday morning. Around 6:40 a.m., officers with PGPD responded to the 3200 block of Swann Road for a shooting. Once on scene, officers found...
