It seems nature likes a good hat. And these hats attract butterflies

By Charles Reynolds
 3 days ago

Whether berets, derbies or baseball caps, people around the world wear a remarkable assortment of hats – which is probably why numerous plants have common names that reflect their hat-shaped blossoms.

Nothing is more attractive than Chinese hat plant, also called Mandarin hat plant. Native to Tropical Asia and Africa, this sprawling shrub (Holmskioldia sanguinea) grows up to 12 feet tall in bright light, blooming most of the year. The plant’s blossoms – orange, red or yellow – are highlighted by a beanie-shaped calyx of the same color. The drought and pest resistant Chinese hat plant bears flowers irresistible to butterflies and hummingbirds. Propagate with warm-season cuttings.

A plant on many gardeners’ naughty list because of its propensity for sprawling and suckering is Turk’s turban (Clerodendrum indicum) from India and Indonesia. Though an admittedly untidy shrub, Turk’s turban flaunts loose clusters of slender white flowers that resemble skyrockets and attract butterflies. But it’s the fruit that follow that are remarkable: They feature a fleshy, bright-red, star-shaped calyx surrounding a lustrous black “eye.” Provide full or part-day sun. Poor soil is acceptable. Propagate with cuttings.

Clearly, Turkish hat styles are so distinctive that they invite floral comparisons: Thus we have “Turk’s cap plant.” This Tropical American species (Malvaviscus penduliflorus) is a shrub up to 12 feet tall for full or part-day sun. Also called sleeping hibiscus, Turk’s cap bears red, pink or white blossoms that impersonate folded umbrellas and attract butterflies and hummingbirds. Red-flowered plants are the most vigorous.

But for some gardeners, that vigor is a black mark against this cool-season bloomer. Homeowners, especially those with limited landscape space, don’t appreciate 12 by 12 foot shrubs, even if they flower dependably. If space allows, however, Turk’s cap is an excellent choice for casual gardeners. Propagate this old-fashioned shrub with warm-season cuttings.

But the plant most deserving of its hat-inspired name doesn’t feature flowers that evoke headwear. The Panama hat plant (Carludovica drudei), which looks like a palm but isn’t, is native from Mexico to Ecuador. The fibers of its leaf stems are processed, separated and used to fashion Panama hats, which, if authentic, are typically made in Ecuador and cost a pretty penny. These cold-sensitive, shrubby plants grow 8 to 12 feet tall and demand moist, sheltered sites in filtered light. Seeds are occasionally offered online.

Plant to ponder: Needle palm

The long spines of this shrubby, fan-leaved, clumping native are restricted to its base and pose little danger. Needle palm (Rhapidophyllum hystrix) grows best in filtered light and should be cultivated much more widely. Seeds and plants are available online.

