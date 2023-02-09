Effective: 2023-02-12 10:18:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-15 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Defiance; Fulton; Williams The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Ohio Tiffin River at Stryker affecting Fulton OH, Williams and Defiance Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tiffin River at Stryker. * WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Portions of State Route 66 flood north of Archbold. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM EST Sunday the stage was 11.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM EST Sunday was 11.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.9 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO