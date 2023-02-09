ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
21 Infuriating Boyfriends And Girlfriends Who Lived Chaotically And Without A Care In The World

By Hannah Dobrogosz
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fXSJj_0khUKPtN00

1. This boyfriend who took a nap while cooking:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kbF89_0khUKPtN00
u/Interesting-Duck6793 / Via reddit.com

2. This girlfriend who could've just used a coaster:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Nr2a_0khUKPtN00
u/plsletmestayincanada / Via reddit.com

3. This boyfriend who "didn't finish the bag" so he wouldn't have to buy a replacement:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lfZTO_0khUKPtN00
u/OhhHunnyBunny / Via reddit.com

4. This girlfriend who ate the chocolate chips out of the cookies:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lmyTN_0khUKPtN00
u/Dimitrisan / Via reddit.com

5. This boyfriend who needs to learn how to clean up his own messes:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07W7se_0khUKPtN00
u/rainydayspass / Via reddit.com

6. This girlfriend who is incapable of finishing a bottle of ketchup:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aEiSx_0khUKPtN00
u/billybear0108 / Via reddit.com

7. This boyfriend who hung the clock up:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sUgal_0khUKPtN00
u/Imcovidlength / Via reddit.com

8. This girlfriend who "cut" the potatoes in half by biting them:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32ukwT_0khUKPtN00
u/DearScreen7887 / Via reddit.com

9. This boyfriend who really restocked the toilet paper:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u44D3_0khUKPtN00
u/pcat77 / Via reddit.com

10. This girlfriend with a unique way of eating pizza:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GQPxT_0khUKPtN00
u/alarik98 / Via reddit.com

11. This boyfriend who did the dishes, but left the sink a nasty mess:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hGFH3_0khUKPtN00
u/lululock / Via reddit.com

12. This girlfriend who could just throw the shells away:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wBt0r_0khUKPtN00
u/Broken_Window7 / Via reddit.com

13. This boyfriend who didn't care to hang his towel on the designated towel hook:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OpydO_0khUKPtN00
u/SomeRealTomfoolery / Via reddit.com

14. This girlfriend who apparently prefers the center bit of a cheesecake:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YrSzf_0khUKPtN00
u/PsychoanalyticalDido / Via reddit.com

15. This boyfriend who just couldn't quite reach the soap dish:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kctrw_0khUKPtN00
u/Lia-chan__ / Via reddit.com

16. This girlfriend who only made things more complicated for herself and everyone else:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GypaW_0khUKPtN00
u/_dragonborn / Via reddit.com

17. This boyfriend who was conveniently at work when his partner found his freezer failure:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nDv0a_0khUKPtN00
u/AriValentina / Via reddit.com

18. This girlfriend who can't be trusted to load the dishwasher:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JXdme_0khUKPtN00
u/kaiush / Via reddit.com

19. This boyfriend who left a hairy mess right after his partner cleaned the bathroom:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CPRyt_0khUKPtN00
u/BlondieKush / Via reddit.com

20. This girlfriend who doesn't have a care in the world:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bmo8O_0khUKPtN00
u/Upointerlo / Via reddit.com

21. Finally, this boyfriend who "refilled" the dish soap:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IcjkB_0khUKPtN00
u/autumn_rains / Via reddit.com

H/T: r/mildlyinfuriating

