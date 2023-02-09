21 Infuriating Boyfriends And Girlfriends Who Lived Chaotically And Without A Care In The World

Related
Man calls his girlfriend disgusting for not being happy with the way her daughter turned out
When you have kids, you sometimes are going to want them to turn out a certain way or you may feel like a failure. However, if you have unrealistic expectations, your child may not ever be like you in the long run.
Man who lives in 3-bedroom house branded as 'selfish' for refusing to let broke friend and fiancee move in
A man who owns a property has been labeled as a ‘terrible person’ after he refused to let his friend move in with his partner after they fell on hard times. He’s turned to Reddit to find out whether or not he was justified to turn them away.
Man Refusing to Take Girlfriend to Wedding Over the 'Way She Looks' Backed
"When I went to pick her up she was wearing the exact opposite of the dress code," said the man, who refused to take his girlfriend to the wedding.
15 Screenshots Of The Wildest Things Moms Have Actually Posted In Online Mom Groups
Apparently, asking a Facebook group for help is better than asking a pediatrician.
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
A 17-year-old boy ‘got a kiss from his girlfriend before family dinner’, days later passed away!!
Teen dating has changed significantly over the years, particularly with the rise of social media and online dating services. The convenience of meeting people online and the capacity to communicate with strangers make dating a little riskier than it was in the past, but it's also safer because the same technology may also act as a safety net.
psychologytoday.com
5 Personality Traits Linked to a Painful Childhood
High-impact events in childhood can include abuse, neglect, divorce, and chaos in the home. Childhood adversity is linked to personality traits such as high negative emotion and a focus on external success. These personality traits may have developed in part as a way to protect a person from additional pain...
My husband is way hotter than me — people ask if I’m bothered by it
Love isn’t blind for this married couple. Author Hazel McBride claimed that she’s so “average-looking” that she feels uneasy around her more handsome husband in a now-viral TikTok. Posing with her Dutch-born man, the 29-year-old wrote: “When are we gonna see insanely hot men with average-looking women?” The five-second clip showed McBride gazing lovingly at her man, both bundled up in the cold weather. Her husband donned a clean-shaven look and slicked back hair and the writer wore glasses and a ponytail. Commenters loved the couple’s energy and gushed over their relationship. “Umm gurl? I dont see the average-looking woman? I see two GORGEOUS people,”...
Dear Abby: I had the perfect boyfriend, then things took a dark turn
DEAR ABBY: I’m having a big problem with my boyfriend. We had a baby five months ago, and since then he has changed drastically. He previously had a problem with addiction, but had a handle on it. He told me the baby was powerful motivation. My pregnancy was blissful, and he was attentive and caring. see also Dear Abby: My childhood trauma haunts me to this day I know babies are stressful, and ours had colic, so we had many nights filled with screaming. I do most of the work with the baby. I quit my job to be a stay-at-home mom and...
17 Times In-Laws Stepped Wayyy Out Of Line And Made The Most Unhinged Decisions Ever
TBH, these in-laws are giving me nightmares.
Tactless man who makes fun of 'fat' stranger on subway horrified to realize he was mocking an old friend
A man thought it was funny to take a picture of his friend’s ‘overweight doppleganger’, only to find out the subject of his wisecrack was actually his friend all along. He has now turned to Reddit to ask online users just how badly he’s messed up in this situation.
Woman refuses to attend best friend's wedding because she had just started a new job: 'Who gets married on a Tuesday?'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Who gets married on a Tuesday? That's what I'd like to know. In retrospect, I guess I already know the answer. My best friend got married on a Tuesday afternoon, and I refused to attend her wedding.
Hysterical Moment Dog Fakes a Bad Leg Until Owner Tells Her To 'Cut It Out'
"And the best actor award goes to..." one TikTok user wrote after seeing the Frenchie's dramatics.
Woman left in hysterics after realising she's been wearing playsuit as a top for years
Don't get us wrong, we've all had some major wardrobe malfunctions in our time - but this one woman's story well and truly takes the biscuit. An American woman has gone viral for revealing a top she has been wearing for four years is actually a jumpsuit. The girl in...
Identical twins are trying to get pregnant at the same time with the same man
In Australia, two twins who share a fiance are attempting to conceive at the same moment. The notion that twins work closely together is being taken to a whole new level by Anna and Lucy DeCinque.
Woman left furious after neighbour painted their own side of the fence without telling her
A woman has apparently been left fuming after she discovered that her neighbour had painted their own side of the garden fence... The anonymous woman, who took to Mumsnet to air her grievances, said that this is a serial offence on the part of this particular neighbour. Not too surprisingly,...
Dear Abby 2/3/23: Former friend doesn’t know the whole story
DEAR ABBY: About 10 years ago, my longtime best friend, "Byron," abruptly cut me out of his life. I never clearly understood why. I reached out to him on and off for several years without success. Then I ran into him, traded pleasantries and we followed up. He returned my email, we began communicating again about things that mattered, and it appeared our friendship was on the mend. A short time later, my wife (only an acquaintance of his) divorced me and began a massive social media attack against me. Most of my friends saw through her lies. I took the...
Mother Learns her Son's Bride is her Long-lost Daughter on their Wedding Day after she Spots a Birthmark
A woman discovered that her son’s bride was her long-lost daughter on their wedding day. The incident occurred in Suzhou, Jiangsu province in China, 20 years after the woman had lost her daughter. The mother shares that she moved heaven and earth to find her daughter, but her efforts were in vain.
“Chicken is for poor people.” Woman enraged when mother-in-law makes a nasty comment about dinner she cooked
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I don’t know about you, but I have been horrified by the prices of eggs in the grocery stores lately. The last time I went food shopping, the cheapest pack of a dozen eggs I could find still cost $5.99, which, with tax, is over a dollar more than my boyfriend’s daughter charges her neighbors for her chicken’s free-range eggs. Suddenly having a morning scramble is a luxury much like avocado toast was a few years ago when it became a breakfast staple among those who wanted to fork over extra money for a status symbol.
Woman Refuses to Have Her Future “Conservative” Mother-In-Law Tell Her How Much Makeup to Wear for Her Wedding
A soon-to-be bride is engaged to someone from a conservative-minded family. As she begins her wedding preparations, the mother of the groom continually interferes with seemingly every decision, particularly when it comes to selecting makeup and apparel for the big day. Recently, the bride-to-be took to Reddit to explain the situation.
