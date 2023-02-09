Will it be Eagles or Chiefs? Here are our expert Super Bowl 57 predictions

There are storylines galore heading into this Super Bowl.

There are the two premier quarterbacks in Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes and Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts . There are the Kelce brothers in Eagles All-Pro center Jason and Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis. And of course, there is Chiefs coach Andy Reid going against his former team and the coach he fired upon taking the Chiefs job in 2013 in Nick Sirianni.

Oh, and each quarterback has admitted that they're not 100% as Mahomes is nursing a sprained ankle and Hurts a sprained shoulder.

There's certainly enough intrigue to keep you as riveted for the actual game as for the commercials and Rihanna halftime concert.

And we can't wait to find out what happens on Super Bowl Sunday. Here are our predictions:

Martin Frank, Eagles writer, Delaware News Journal

I got an advance copy of the NFL script. After the Eagles supposedly beat sub-standard QBs during the two playoff games, the Eagles' defense will make the difference in this one − as in, they'll make one stop, or one more than the Chiefs.

Prediction: Eagles 37, Chiefs 33

Kevin Tresolini, sports reporter, Delaware News Journal

Two of the NFL's best playmaking quarterbacks show their talents, but defense and the conflict in the trenches will decide this one.

Prediction: Eagles 34, Chiefs 30

Tom Moore, sports columnist, Bucks County Courier Times

Interesting storylines and subplots are all over the place in this matchup. But more important than all of that is this should be a terrific Super Bowl.

Prediction : Eagles 34, Chiefs 31

Tom McGurk, sports editor, Courier-Post/Bucks County Courier Times

Jalen Hurts always talks about leaving money on the table. This time, he cashes in everything en route to Super Bowl MVP honors.

Prediction: Eagles 31, Chiefs 23

Josh Friedman, sports reporter, Courier-Post

Eagles' front four makes a sub-100 percent Patrick Mahomes uncomfortable, Jalen Hurts and the offense soar once again as the Birds win their second Lombardi Trophy in last six seasons.

Prediction: Eagles 34, Chiefs 27

Drew Markol, sports reporter, Bucks County Courier Times

The Birds aren't facing a fourth-string quarterback this time around like they did against San Francisco.

Prediction: Chiefs 28, Eagles 18

Melissa Hanejko, sports content/social media, Bucks County Courier Times

No shortage of offense in this one, and Jalen Hurts will make sure the Eagles get the last laugh … and score.

Prediction: Eagles 37, Chiefs 31

Steve Edelson, sports columnist, Gannett NJ/Asbury Park Press

Jalen Hurts has been a great story this season, and the Eagles have been the most dominant team in football when he's on the field. And he certainly looked healthy in the NFC Championship game.

Prediction: Eagles 35, Chiefs 24

Bob Jordan, sports editor, Asbury Park Press

Did you know Wall Street has an up year when a team from the NFC wins the Super Bowl? Fly Eagles fly!

Prediction: Eagles 31, Chiefs 10

