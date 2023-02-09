ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey Herald

Is freedom's extinction upon us? | Napolitano

By Andrew P. Napolitano
New Jersey Herald
New Jersey Herald
 3 days ago

“Freedom is always just one generation away from extinction.”— Ronald Reagan (1911-2004)

In December 1776, just six months after the Declaration of Independence had been signed and a year and a half into the Revolutionary War, Thomas Paine sensed a desperation throughout the colonies. It prompted him to write a candid and now iconic essay entitled “The American Crisis,” which began with the famous line “These are the times that try men’s souls.” He made a similar argument as Ronald Reagan would 188 years later.

The essence of that argument is that our personal liberties are fragile. Since government is essentially the negation of liberty, government is liberty’s greatest threat. So, we must exercise our freedoms with prudence and courage. We must also do so skeptical of what the government says and does.

Paine and Reagan, and those who risked all to sign the Declaration and fight against England, recognized that our freedoms are natural to us.

Freedom is the right to make personal choices — about religion, speech, association, self-defense, travel, privacy, money, property — without a government permission slip or anyone’s approval. A right is an indefeasible claim against the whole world that all humans possess. Our rights can only be extinguished or denied when we have been convicted by a jury of violating someone else’s rights.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jgCHL_0khUKNN900

That is, at least, the theory of the Declaration, the theory upon which the colonies seceded from England and the theory upon which the states created the American republic.

Today, our rights can be extinguished or denied and our liberty and property can be taken by politicians and bureaucrats, without a jury trial.

These are the times that try our souls because at home we have a government that spends $2 trillion a year more than it takes in, while abroad it taunts the Russian dictator by paying for a war in Ukraine that the Ukrainians simply cannot win.

At home, both political parties in Congress during the past 100 years have spent $31 trillion more than the feds have collected, have written any law, regulated any behavior, taxed any event, spent any sum, and intruded upon any property or process that they believed would advance themselves politically.

Last month, American private industry added 517,000 new jobs to its payrolls. That brought the unemployment rate down to its lowest in 58 years. And when the traders who move the equity markets learned this, the markets went down!

Down? That’s because the traders fear that their masters at the Federal Reserve will respond to good economic news by raising interest rates. Why? Because the Fed has so flooded the market with fake money — more dollars chasing the same amount of goods and services — that inflation is rampant.

So, to correct its own mistakes, the Fed is making it more expensive to borrow money by raising its base interest rate, thus inducing the large banks that are dependent upon it for artificial cash to raise their interest rates. Higher interest rates will induce less or deferred borrowing and thus — this modern monetary theory goes — a reduction in economic activity and a lessening of inflation.

But interest on borrowing is the rent we pay to use other people’s money. Why should that rent be regulated by government planners? It shouldn’t. It should only be regulated as all rents are (except real estate in New York City, where World War II-era rent controls still abide) by the law of supply and demand. Is it constitutional for the Fed to regulate interest rates? The Supreme Court — in 100 years of fake money — has never ruled on this.

But the federal government is one of limited powers, all of which are derived exclusively from the Constitution — and there is no grant or even hint of a grant in the Constitution of power to the feds or their offspring to regulate interest rates.

The Constitution expressly prohibits the government from taking property without just compensation. When the government spends more than it collects in revenue, it borrows — often Fed-created money — in order to pay its bills, and that causes more inflation and it pushes the obligation to repay the borrowing with interest on to generations of Americans as yet unborn.

Stated differently, without raising taxes, the government takes your money.

So, today we have a federal government existing on fake money and borrowed time.

What is the goal of spending $100 billion in Ukraine? Is it the expulsion of Russian troops and citizens from Crimea and eastern Ukraine, or is it the expulsion of Russian President Vladimir Putin from office? Does either circumstance remotely affect or threaten American national security? No.

Has Putin threatened the United States? No. The United States has threatened him. Just ask Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, who publicly requested the president to assassinate Putin. We have arms at the Russian border. They have none at ours.

Do we know who in Ukraine received American military equipment and cash? No. Has Congress declared war on Russia? No. Can Congress fund a war without declaring it? No, but Congress does what it thinks is politically popular, the Constitution be damned.

Then why are we funding a war against Russia? We are doing so because the government here is out of control and the president is unpopular; and when that happens, the government chooses war. Presidents kill because they can.

So, our property is being devalued at home by a political system that is incapable of living within its means and abiding the Constitution, and by saber-rattling abroad in the face of a country that poses no threats to America.

Freedom is one generation, maybe one nightmare event, from extinction because the folks in whose hands we have reposed the Constitution for safekeeping hate it. And in the process, these constitutionally unfaithful stewards have given away our property and our liberty.

Andrew P. Napolitano, a former New Jersey Superior Court Judge, has published nine books on the U.S. Constitution.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dggzt_0khUKNN900

This article originally appeared on New Jersey Herald: Is freedom's extinction upon us? | Napolitano

Comments / 0

Related
Mint Message

Definition of a civil oligarchy and the political scientists who agree America is becoming this kind of oligarchy

We have mentioned how the United States is potentially turning into a civil oligarchy, but we at Mint Message believe we can go further with the explanation. Many seem to believe it would be impossible for corporations in real-life to control the government, but it is quite simple how corporations and corporate people would do that: by making a country into a nation where a small economic elite overwhelmingly dominates policy and law.
Siddhartha Sapkota

America’s Fear of Communism: The Events that Paved The Way in Influencing America

In the late 1940s and 1950s, the fear of communism in the US reached a hysterical pitch. Known as the Red Scare, it was a frenzy of anti-communist sentiment fueled by American fears of internal communist subversion. This perceived threat drove an intense investigation into those suspected to be communist sympathizers or communists themselves. The Cold War further intensified these fears, leading to an increase in prosecutions for espionage and other forms of communist subversion. The Red Scare was particularly strong during this period, with prominent people publicly accused and often ruined by unfounded accusations of being communists or associated with them. Its impact was so great that it remained a powerful force in US politics well into the 1960s and beyond.
PP

The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look

On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
ALASKA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
Jules

Abraham Lincoln is not the Man We Thought He Was (opinion)

One of the most revered American presidents, Abraham Lincoln, is renowned for his military prowess during the American Civil War and his contribution to eradicating slavery. However, like other historical personalities, Lincoln left behind a complex legacy, and some historians and academics have questioned some facets of his presidency and personality. Here are a few aspects from his tenure that brought him into scrutiny and allowed critics to raise eyebrows for years to come.
Daily News Now

Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns

A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
New Jersey Herald

New Jersey Herald

593
Followers
518
Post
142K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Newton, NJ from New Jersey Herald.

 http://njherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy