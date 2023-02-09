Retired veterinarian, longtime 4-H volunteer pens sequel inspiring a love for animals

ADRIAN — Retired veterinarian and longtime 4-H volunteer Dr. Howard Pennington has penned a new book of short, medium and longer stories geared toward instilling a veterinarian’s love for animals in all readers.

“More Tales of Tails” is a sequel to the locally popular “Tales of Tails.” Published by Christian Faith Publishing of Meadville, Pennsylvania, the book is beautifully illustrated by local artist Mary Tomell with drawings of both wild and domestic animals Pennington often treated.

The first part of “More Tales of Tails” has a drawing of a mouse with a short tail leading into short, one-page tales on various birds and animals, some in first person and some in rhyme.

The middle part of the book has a drawing of a racoon with a medium-size tail, leading into longer tales. The final part of the book has a drawing of a horse with a long tail leading into longer stories yet.

“I basically just want to let people know what we (veterinarians) get involved with and how much we appreciate animals and nature,” Pennington said. “I’m kind of a little storyteller and I find that a lot of people are not involved with pets or animals other than their own and especially the farm animals. Society is becoming more urban and less rural.”

Pennington will be on hand with Tomell starting at 5 p.m. March 3 first First Fridays in Adrian at the office of Sieler's Water Systems, 136 E. Maumee St., Suite 11, in the Gallery of Shops across the street from the Croswell Opera House. His book will be available at the Sass Gift Shop at 108 E. Maumee St. in Adrian.

Pennington dedicated more than 50 years of volunteer service to 4-H, teaching 4-H veterinary science, gun safety and acting as co-leader of the West Adrian Livewires 4-H club. He served as the 4-H vet at the Lenawee County Fair and for 30 years was a volunteer with Lenawee Therapeutic Riding, a 4-H club that provides horse-riding experiences for children with disabilities. He hauled his Morgan horses there for kids to ride. Pennington was chair of the Lenawee County Board of Health for 20 years and was a longtime volunteer and trail leader at Hidden Lake Gardens.

Pennington has since retired his horses but remains very active as a 4-H volunteer, a member of Kiwanis and is a longtime volunteer at his church. He continues to plant trees and tend to his garden on his farm located just outside of Adrian.