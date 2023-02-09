Girls Basketball Sectional Tournament Pairings

GALION — Jordan Hensley is Marion Harding's resident hype man on the boys bowling team. "I definitely try to bring the energy as much as possible," he admitted. "When I came back in the second half of this season, (Marion Harding bowling coach Corey Chatman) Chat said it was time to bring the energy. I try to keep the energy up and try to keep everyone on top of their game." ...

