Girls Basketball Sectional Tournament Pairings
- Division I: No. 36 seed Marion Harding versus No. 8 Gahanna Lincoln or No. 38 Central Crossing at better seed's home, Saturday, Feb. 18, 7 p.m.
- Division II: No. 13 Columbus East at No. 4 River Valley, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 7 p.m. Winner versus No. 10 Columbus South at better seed's home, Saturday, Feb. 18, 7 p.m.
- Division II: No. 18 Highland at No. 2 North Union, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 7 p.m. Winner versus No. 12 Jonathan Alder at better seed's home, Saturday, Feb. 18, 7 p.m.
- Division III: No. 20 Lakewood at No. 4 Pleasant, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 7 p.m. Winner versus Northridge at better seed's home, Friday, Feb. 17, 7 p.m.
- Division III: No. 16 Northmor at No. 8 Cardington, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 7 p.m. Winner versus Mechanicsburg-Elgin winner at better seed's home, Friday, Feb. 17, 7 p.m.
- Division III: No. 22 Elgin at No. 5 Mechanicsburg, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 7 p.m. Winner versus Cardington-Northmor winner at better seed's home, Friday, Feb. 17, 7 p.m.
- Division IV: No. 15 Ridgedale at No. 4 Mount Gilead, Wednesday, Feb. 15. Winner versus No. 5 Madison Christian-No. 11 Wellington winner at better seed's home, Saturday, Feb. 18, 7 p.m.
Comments / 0