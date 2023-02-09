ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girls Basketball Sectional Tournament Pairings

By Rob McCurdy, Marion Star
  • Division I: No. 36 seed Marion Harding versus No. 8 Gahanna Lincoln or No. 38 Central Crossing at better seed's home, Saturday, Feb. 18, 7 p.m.
  • Division II: No. 13 Columbus East at No. 4 River Valley, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 7 p.m. Winner versus No. 10 Columbus South at better seed's home, Saturday, Feb. 18, 7 p.m.
  • Division II: No. 18 Highland at No. 2 North Union, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 7 p.m. Winner versus No. 12 Jonathan Alder at better seed's home, Saturday, Feb. 18, 7 p.m.
  • Division III: No. 20 Lakewood at No. 4 Pleasant, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 7 p.m. Winner versus Northridge at better seed's home, Friday, Feb. 17, 7 p.m.
  • Division III: No. 16 Northmor at No. 8 Cardington, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 7 p.m. Winner versus Mechanicsburg-Elgin winner at better seed's home, Friday, Feb. 17, 7 p.m.
  • Division III: No. 22 Elgin at No. 5 Mechanicsburg, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 7 p.m. Winner versus Cardington-Northmor winner at better seed's home, Friday, Feb. 17, 7 p.m.
  • Division IV: No. 15 Ridgedale at No. 4 Mount Gilead, Wednesday, Feb. 15. Winner versus No. 5 Madison Christian-No. 11 Wellington winner at better seed's home, Saturday, Feb. 18, 7 p.m.

The Marion Star

MOAC Bowling Tournament: Jordan Hensley, Marion Harding take titles

GALION — Jordan Hensley is Marion Harding's resident hype man on the boys bowling team. "I definitely try to bring the energy as much as possible," he admitted. "When I came back in the second half of this season, (Marion Harding bowling coach Corey Chatman) Chat said it was time to bring the energy. I try to keep the energy up and try to keep everyone on top of their game." ...
MARION, OH
The Marion Star

Pleasant downs Marion Harding to win piece of MOAC crown

MARION — Pleasant won its first Mid Ohio Athletic Conference girls basketball championship since 2017 on Thursday night after a 38-28 victory over Marion Harding, but it became tangible for the Spartans a month earlier. "That was a turning point for the whole team," Pleasant coach Keriann Pratt said. "The belief that we just knocked off the five-time champs. That was a moment for them, and the celebration they had in the locker room was top notch....
MARION, OH
The Marion Star

River Valley earns share of MOAC girls basketball title

CALEDONIA — River Valley's hopes for a Mid Ohio Athletic Conference girls basketball championship seemed dashed. After losing their first two games of the season and starting off at 3-3, the Vikings rattled off a nine-game winning streak and took command of the MOAC race. But a five-point loss at Pleasant coupled with...
CALEDONIA, OH
The Marion Star

The Marion Star

