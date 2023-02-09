Who are the girls basketball league champions?

Related
Boys Basketball Sectional Tournament Pairings
Division I: No. 21 seed Marion Harding at No. 12 Olentangy Berlin, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 7 p.m. Winner hosts No. 27 Big Walnut, Friday, Feb. 24, 7 p.m. Division II: No. 18 Highland at No. 15 Columbus Eastmoor, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 7 p.m. Winner goes to No. 5 Bishop Hartley, Friday, Feb. 24, 7 p.m.
Who is the best senior girls basketball player in Northeast Ohio? Our Picks, Your Votes!
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Who is the best senior girls basketball player in Northeast Ohio? We’re turning to you to figure that out. Friday concludes a four-part series by cleveland.com, in which we try to identify the best girls basketball players - by grade - in our seven-county coverage area (Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage, Summit). And we’re asking you, the fans, to vote for the best of the best.
MOAC Bowling Tournament: Jordan Hensley, Marion Harding take titles
GALION — Jordan Hensley is Marion Harding's resident hype man on the boys bowling team. "I definitely try to bring the energy as much as possible," he admitted. "When I came back in the second half of this season, (Marion Harding bowling coach Corey Chatman) Chat said it was time to bring the energy. I try to keep the energy up and try to keep everyone on top of their game." ...
Austintown Fitch adds 11-time State Champions to football schedule
This will mark the first ever regular season matchup between the Falcons and Wildcats
Pleasant downs Marion Harding to win piece of MOAC crown
MARION — Pleasant won its first Mid Ohio Athletic Conference girls basketball championship since 2017 on Thursday night after a 38-28 victory over Marion Harding, but it became tangible for the Spartans a month earlier. "That was a turning point for the whole team," Pleasant coach Keriann Pratt said. "The belief that we just knocked off the five-time champs. That was a moment for them, and the celebration they had in the locker room was top notch....
Are Cavs are following the same game plan as the Guardians? – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – When it comes to the Cavaliers and the trade deadline, doing nothing is OK. No, it’s better than that. It’s smart. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
River Valley earns share of MOAC girls basketball title
CALEDONIA — River Valley's hopes for a Mid Ohio Athletic Conference girls basketball championship seemed dashed. After losing their first two games of the season and starting off at 3-3, the Vikings rattled off a nine-game winning streak and took command of the MOAC race. But a five-point loss at Pleasant coupled with...
The Marion Star
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
355K+
Views
ABOUT
The Marion Star is your local news source for Marion County and the surrounding area.http://marionstar.com
Comments / 0