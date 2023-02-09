State of the Union address offers conciliation, draws responses from lawmakers

The State of the Union address tends to have a ritual rhythm. Grand entrance. Applause. Platitudes. Policies. Appeals for Unity, real or imagined. Then the lawmakers give their takes on the speech.

President Joe Biden checked those boxes, and a few more, during his speech to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night. In part, he seemed to be laying the foundation to run for a second term. "We've been sent here to finish the job," he said.

Then the representatives and senators gave statements about the speech, with Democrats generally praising their party leader's proposals and achievements and Republicans offering criticism.

More conciliation than conflict

Biden's speech almost defiantly ignored the bitter divisions between Republicans and Democrats and his own low standing with the public.

He returned repeatedly to common ground, making the case that both parties can back U.S. factories, new businesses being formed and the funding of 20,000 infrastructure projects. When Biden hit each of these themes, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., politely clapped. He even stood to applaud at one point.

In the midterm election campaign, Biden warned of Republican extremists. On Tuesday night, he portrayed them as partners in governance during the first two years of his presidency.

But then came a Biden comment that generated boos and hoots from Republicans: Biden said some in the GOP were bent on cutting Social Security and Medicare.

That sparked a raucous back and forth that seemed more in line with the reality of the actual relationship between the parties.

Regular Joe

Biden used the speech to highlight his focus on the common man, calling out billionaires who pay lower tax rates than does the middle class, and airlines that treat their passengers like "suckers."

It amounted to a dare to Republican lawmakers who claim to represent blue-collar workers.

"No billionaire should pay a lower tax rate than a school teacher or a firefighter," Biden said in one of the bigger applause lines of his speech.

The president brought back an idea from last year to put a minimum tax on billionaires so they don't pay a lower rate than many middle-class households. Biden had pitched a 20% tax on the income and unrealized financial gains of households worth $100 million or more. The administration estimated it would generate $360 billion over 10 years. That would in theory help fund some priorities and possibly reduce the deficit.

But Biden couldn't get the plan past Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., in the Senate last year.

The president was straightforward in saying he would stop airlines from charging fees in order to sit families together, saying that children were being treated like luggage. He wants to ban hidden resort fees charged by hotels and penalties charged by cell service providers.

"Americans are tired of being played for suckers," Biden said.

Standing with Ukraine

Last year's State of the Union was dramatically shaped by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which started days before the address.

At that moment, the chances of Ukraine staying in the fight with a more formidable Russian military seemed highly unlikely. Nearly a year later, Ukraine is firmly in the fight.

Biden took a moment to pay tribute to Ukraine, addressing one of his guests, Ambassador Oksana Markarova, as representing "not just her nation but the courage of her people."

He also applauded Congress for giving Ukraine what it needed to face Russia's brutal aggression; the United States has already committed nearly $30 billion in security assistance since the start of the war.

Feeling their pain

Among Biden's guests were the parents of Tyre Nichols, the 29-year-old Black man whose beating death at the hands of Memphis, Tennessee, police has reignited a national debate on policing.

Efforts to reduce police excesses have been sharply restricted by resistance in Congress, and there's little prospect of federal action.

Still, Biden expressed awe at the grace of Nichols' mother, RowVaughn Wells, who following his death has talked of her son's "beautiful soul" and hopeful certainty that "something good will come from this."

Biden, 80, also acknowledged in plain terms that as a white man he's enjoyed a privilege that Nichols' parents — and Black parents writ large — do not.

"Imagine having to worry whether your son or daughter will come home from walking down the street or playing in the park or just driving their car," he said. "I've never had to have 'the talk' with my children — Beau, Hunter and Ashley — that so many Black and brown families have had with their children."

Finish the job

Biden uttered the phrase "finish the job" at least a dozen times during his address. It sounded like the makings of a slogan he might employ for a reelection campaign.

But it is highly unlikely he will be able to finish the job on many of the things he referenced, like an assault weapons ban, universal preschool for 3- and 4-year-olds and forcing companies to stop doing stock buybacks.

At least not during this term.

Lawmakers respond

Rep. Tim Walberg, R-Tipton, and Democratic Michigan Sens. Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters issued the following statements after Biden's address:

Walberg: “President Biden’s speech reflects a disconnect with the realities Americans are facing due to his failed policies.

"Real wages have been down for 21 consecutive months. Inflation continues to be a heavy burden never experienced by many American families. When the President took the Oath of Office, inflation sat at just 1.4%. Despite rosy rhetoric from the President tonight, Americans know their financial situation.

"Over the weekend, an ABC News-Washington Post poll showed more Americans are worse off financially since Biden took office compared to any other presidency since polling began. The same poll reflects nearly two-thirds of Americans believe President Biden has not accomplished much.

"President Biden’s pursuit of a far-left agenda has fueled inflation, crippled our domestic energy sector, infringed upon freedoms Americans cherish, and created a power vacuum on the world stage most recently underscored by the Chinese spy balloon flying across Alaska and the entirety of continental America.

"However, the Republican-controlled House is speaking to the issues Americans are facing. In contrast to the President’s agenda, the House is advancing legislation to fight inflation, unleash energy production and reduce gas prices, defend individual liberties, and project strength on the world stage again.

"Washington is divided on which path to pursue moving forward, but clearly, the American people do not agree with President Biden’s claim that this is a successful presidency.”

Stabenow: “Our nation has come such a long way these past two years under the steady leadership of President Biden and Vice President Harris.

“We emerged from the pandemic and together have built the strongest economy in generations. We’re seeing record job growth, record low unemployment, and an American manufacturing renaissance, with 800,000 jobs created. These results are not by accident. We’re investing in America again, and these investments are lifting up Michigan’s families, businesses, and communities.

“I remain laser-focused on creating good, American jobs, strengthening our supply chains, and reducing costs for Michigan families. In last year’s Inflation Reduction Act, we capped insulin at $35 for people on Medicare. Now President Biden is fighting to extend that cap to everyone. And I am thrilled that more people can now access life-changing behavioral health care thanks to the nationwide expansion of my transformative Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics initiative. My State of the Union guest, Community Mental Health Association of Michigan CEO Bob Sheehan, played a crucial role in this success alongside so many other advocates.

“Our nation has challenges, but our union is strong. Our union is resilient. And thanks to the leadership of President Biden and the American people, we’re back on track to a bright future.”

Peters: “Under President Biden’s leadership and with a Democratic majority in Congress, we’ve delivered results. From creating good-paying jobs to investing in domestic manufacturing, rebuilding our roads and bridges, lowering energy costs for families and prescription drug prices for seniors, taking historic action to tackle climate change, expanding benefits for toxic-exposed veterans and their survivors, and working to strengthen our national security, we’ve made real progress on issues important to Michiganders. As the President laid out, working together, we can build on these efforts — and I’ll keep fighting for Michigan every step of the way.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.