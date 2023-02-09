ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

Donut shop heads to Westport, Lenten Fish Fry, super specials: Fall River Eats

By Ashley Schuler, The Herald News
 3 days ago
Super Bowl is upon us. So is Valentine’s Day. And after a long week — on the heels of a frigid weekend that kept many huddled indoors under blankets — many folks likely have a bit of cabin fever.

Nothing that a night out or a tasty meal can’t cure.

With endless places to turn in Greater Fall River for a delicious dining experience it can be hard to settle on just one. But maybe we can help narrow things down.

To help kick things off we've compiled a list of meal deals, special events, and mouth-watering offerings at local eateries and markets to consider when planning your next night on the town, or quick stop for a tasty treat.

This week we found some super specials, the return of a Lenten meal tradition, cupid-approved brunch and sweet surprises.

A sweet announcement

This week featured some delicious news from one popular SouthCoast doughnut stop. On Tuesday, the Donut Factory — which serves up unique gourmet doughnut creations, crazy milkshakes, and more at 7 Howland Road, North Fairhaven — shared on its Facebook page that it will be opening its doors to a second location in Westport this spring. The shop, which has been featured on Phantom Gourmet, is coming to 875 State Road, Westport, in March and is already drumming up plenty of excitement on social media. For updates, visit https://www.facebook.com/therealdonutfactory.

Dinner for two

Looking for a low-key date night, but want to avoid the crazy weekend crowds? If you're in the mood for Italian, you're in luck. Every Wednesday, Ma Raffa's in Somerset offers a special for dine-in guests: Dinner for Two for just $19.99, with the purchase of two house beverages. Choose from any two of the following: Chicken parmigiana, eggplant parmigiana, baked haddock, chicken tender meal, baked lasagna, baked ziti and pasta messina. All are served with a soup or salad and some come with a choice of side. Ma Raffa's is located at 1142 County St., Somerset. Visit maraffas.com or https://www.facebook.com/MaRaffasSomerset.

Valentine's Day brunch

Parish of the Good Shepherd will host a Valentine’s Day buffet breakfast on Sunday, Feb. 12, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The cost is $10 for adults and $6 for children. Breakfast offerings include scrambled eggs, pancakes, waffles, French toast, sausage, and home fries. The church is located at 1598 South Main St., Fall River. Visit their Facebook page for more information.

Customers know best at Farm & Coast

Have a favorite hot or cold drink featuring coffee or tea? Or a smoothie you adore? Staff at Farm & Coast Market want to know. Pop your recipe in "The Jar" located on their barista counter and your concoction may be their next Drink of the Week. And if it’s chosen, you get the first one free. This week's special customer concocted drink: The Peanut Butter Cup Latte, full of espresso, mocha, and peanut butter, with your choice of milk, served hot or cold. Farm & Coast Market is located at 7 Bridge St., Dartmouth. Visit them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/farmandcoastmarket.

Lenten Fish Fry

The Lenten Fish Fry is back at St. John of God parish in Somerset. Every Friday, from Feb. 24 through March 31, orders may be picked up from 3:30 to 6 p.m. The food will be packaged to go, but tables will be available for folks who want to eat and socialize in the parish center. On the menu will be chowder and clam cakes, stuffed quahogs, fish and chips and two variations on baked scrod. Every other week, either Shrimp Mozambique or Bacalhau à Gomes de Sá will be available. Prices range from $13 for the scrod to $15 for the Portuguese dishes. To place an order, call 508-678-5139 Monday through Thursday, from noon to 4 p.m., or email fishfry@sjogsomerset.org. Order forms are also available at church before and after Masses.

Happy Hour

It's 5 o'clock somewhere, right? Head over to The Sail Loft for happy hour from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. You are going to want to save room for this one. Along with half-priced oysters; they are serving up a Buffalo Bird Dog, crispy chicken tenders, blue cheese, mango buffalo sauce on a brioche roll, not to mention frickles, clam cakes, and more. Located at 246 Elm St., South Dartmouth.

Leddy's ready for kickoff

As you prepare for kickoff at Sunday's big game, Leddy's Bakery has your Super Bowl party covered. Place your order and head to 1481 S Main St. to pick up finger sandwiches and chourico/meat knish that are perfect for snacking. They also have plenty of upside-down football cupcakes. A full menu can be found on their website: Leddysbakery.com/menu.

