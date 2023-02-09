ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Grist Mill's legacy to live on with Fall River restaurateur now at the helm

By Ashley Schuler, The Herald News
 3 days ago
SEEKONK — "If it isn't more than 150 years old, I don't want it," said Karl Pelletier, a Fall River restaurateur with a passion for historic preservation.

Lucky for Pelletier, owner of the city’s Tipsy Toboggan, his newest venture ticks that box and more.

Pelletier closed out 2022 by making things official at the iconic Old Grist Mill Tavern, taking the reins as owner after managing the 390 Fall River Ave. restaurant since last January.

"For me, it's important that when people go out to eat they experience the building, the atmosphere, the emotions, the stories that happened there," Pelletier said. "That's why the Grist Mill is absolutely amazing. ... We're very lucky."

Pelletier owns the Grist Mill and Tipsy Toboggan along with a silent partner, and manages both as Red Oak Hospitality, which focuses on "rustic," "historic," and "experience dining."

The Seekonk building — a pre-Revolutionary War site built in 1745 that served many purposes over the years, from grist mill to ice plant, before morphing into a restaurant in the 1930s — fit the bill to a tee.

Old Grist Mill owners want to retire,A Fall River restaurateur wants to take over.

So when the property went up for sale he saw his chance, forming a partnership with former owner Greg Esmay, of Somerset, with whom he worked hand-in-hand for roughly a year before officially taking over.

"It was really great because we were able to get used to the building, used to the staff... and it actually ended up working out to be a great transition," he said.

Pelletier said his mission with Grist Mill is to keep the building's legacy as a community gathering spot and destination for generations of milestone events alive while keeping a forward momentum.

"It's been a building for 300 years, it's been a restaurant for about 100 years at this point — or a tavern, or a place where people can relax and enjoy — since right before Prohibition and ultimately the goal is to get it to be here for another 100 years," he said.

So what's been going in there since he came on board? No major changes, Pelletier said.

The Old Grist Mill has stood the test of time, in just the past 10 years surviving a catastrophic fire and the COVID pandemic. Pelletier said it's not necessary for it to go through a drastic change because "the name speaks for itself." But as with any business, there's always room to grow.

So what's new at the Seekonk eatery?

Since Pelletier and his team began running operations last winter, one "big project" was transforming what was once their COVID patio into an official — and cozy — outdoor dining space, something that has not been offered at Grist Mill for "quite some years, probably a few decades."

They made some aesthetic updates to the building, and also refreshed the menu with some minor adjustments to food offerings and format.

On the food side, they've added different daily and weekend specials, and plan to introduce about eight to 10 seasonal items, three to four times a year.

Around the holidays, some popular specials included 2 1/2 to 3 pound stuffed lobster, tomahawk steak and smoked pork. Beef Wellington has also become a menu staple, which was important to Pelletier.

"It's one of my mother's favorite dishes, one of my grandfather's favorite dishes and it's something that a restaurant like the Grist Mill should have. It's a tricky one but we've done a great job with it and it's a very, very popular dish," he said.

Live music makes a comeback

The key to creating a memorable dining experience for Grist Mill guests goes beyond food. Pelletier has ensured diners always leave on a high note by adding entertainment back into the mix.

"We put in a beautiful Yamaha grand piano, and ultimately when music fills the space it's amazing," Pelletier said. "There's nothing like going out to dinner and being able to listen to someone play the piano."

With views of a waterfall outside the window and a river running under the building, the Grist Mill's main dining room is "always a spectacle," Pelletier said. But at this time of year — when the fireplace is lit and the music is on — the Jolly Miller Pub, located in one of the restaurant's three main dining areas, becomes the "epicenter of the fun."

Bearded ChickenSomerset has a new restaurant opening this spring. Here's what's on the menu.

There they host entertainment five days a week — something that had been absent for decades. Pelletier said it's made the Grist Mill a go-to place to just hang out and relax.

"That's what we want the building to be — a place where guests can just come and relax, hang out... step away from their busy lives and enjoy themselves," Pelletier said.

What's ahead for Old Grist Mill

Pelletier is excited about the possible return of brunch, which hasn't been offered at the Grist Mill since COVID. He noted something as simple as that, "can reinvigorate the building at a different time of day and make a huge change for the community and for the building."

In with the new doesn't mean out with the old, though. Their long-running Lobster Fest tradition, which takes place in late summer, lives on, Pelletier said, and locals can count on joining them for their St. Patrick's Day celebration. Other events and summertime things are also in the works.

Pelletier sees so much potential at the Grist Mill and looks forward to continuing to forge long-lasting ties with the community.

"The recreational activities that are possible around the Grist Mill Pond are truly endless," he said. "The town is embracing that we're there now, and the longer we take to establish our relationship with the town and the community the better off the Grist Mill is going to be. We can do so many things."

