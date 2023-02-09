ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnstable, MA

Songs of Broadway bring Cape song-and-dance performers to Cotuit

By Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fWDL0_0khUKBmR00

The show: "The World Goes ‘Round,” music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, conceived by Scott Ellis, Susan Stroman and David Thomson, directed by Donna Wresinski, and presented by the Cotuit Center for the Arts.

What it's about: This is a sweet and satisfying goodie bag of the musical masterpieces of one of the great songwriting duos of the 20th century. John Kander and Fred Ebb were responsible for the tunes that made shows like “Chicago,” “Cabaret,” “New York, New York” and “Liza with a Z” such hits. Their pieces run the gamut from plaintive melodies such as “My Coloring Book,” “I Don’t Remember You” and “Sometimes a Day Goes By,” to fun and funky numbers including “Mr. Cellophane” and “Money Money.” In fact, this compilation of tunes is like a grand tour of musical theater over 40 years of the last century.

The songs are performed in this one-weekend-only show (Feb. 4-5) by the eight-member cast of actors, all of whom have sung and danced on stages all over Caper Cod. (This proves once again that Cape musical theater is a pleasant addiction for both performers and audiences.) They are accompanied by a four-piece band under the direction of Pam Wannie, with Misao Koyama on piano, Chris Santos on percussion, Rich Hill on bass and Janice Smith on woodwinds. And, in fact, the band is part of both the set and the show, as actors sit by the grand piano for numbers like “My Coloring Book,” sung with just the right touches of sweetness and melancholy by Sara Bleything.

Highlights of the show: The performers do the Kander and Ebb songs justice, in some cases infusing them with powerful emotion, and in others filling them with fun and frivolity. The voices of the two male cast members — Zack Johnson and Beau Jackett — were especially strong and emotion-filled. In one effective and touching duet, Jackett sings “Sometimes a Day Goes By” as Johnson delivers “I Don’t Remember You,” with the two songs melding together in perfect harmony. This is a particularly effective technique that’s repeated throughout the show.

The six-female ensemble members also bring strong and sure voices to the show. Bleything is especially versatile, with Rebecca Riley being great fun and flirtatious in songs like “Arthur in the Afternoon” and “All That Jazz.” And Kathleen Larson Day owns the stage in numbers including the opener, “The World Goes ‘Round.”

And, of course, no tour of musical theater would be complete without energy-filled dance numbers. The choreography of Teri Shea proves particularly unique and effective in numbers such as “All That Jazz,” “Mr. Cellophane” and “Money Money.”

Worth noting: According to the theater’s executive director, David Kuehn, the show is “enveloped in love.” In fact, director Wresinski dedicated the show to her late husband Michael, who was an avid Kander and Ebb fan and a longtime member of the Cape theater community. A photo of Michael sits on the piano throughout the show, making it clear that he is there in spirit.

One more thing: There is even a bit of audience participation thrown in for good measure during the number “Ring Them Bells.”

Stay connected with Cape Cod news, sports, restaurants and breaking news.Download our free app.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
103.7 WCYY

New England News Anchor Quits to…Join the Circus?

“This just in.” A key phrase if you’re breaking a major story…or entering yourself into a cannon flanked by clowns, to be fired across an arena. This was the realization one local news anchor evidently came to when he decided to quit the circus that is the 24/7 news cycle and join the circus that is…the circus.
BOSTON, MA
shutter16.com

Dropkick Murphys Release Compelling Video For “Never Git Drunk No More” Featuring Duet With DKM’s Ken Casey & Nikki Lane

St. Patrick’s Day 2023 Tour Kicks Off March 1 With Full Electric Rock Shows; Nikki Lane To Appear At March 16 Show In Boston. As Dropkick Murphys near the end of a hugely successful European tour and prepare for the March 1 launch of their U.S. St. Patrick’s Day Tour that will feature fully electric rock shows, the band has released a compelling video for “Never Git Drunk No More,” a duet with DKM’s Ken Casey and acclaimed alt country singer-songwriter Nikki Lane. Lane will perform the song live with Dropkick Murphys on March 16 in Boston where she’ll join Dropkick Murphys on the bill.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

‘Jeopardy!’ question on iconic Boston tower stumps contestants

Wednesday’s “Jeopardy!” contestants were truly stumped as none of them were able to answer this question about one of Boston’s most iconic towers. One of the last questions in the show’s second round was from a category called “The Corporate Structure.” The $400 question asked, “This Boston tower built by a financial company has been officially renamed 200 Claredon – much less patriotic.”
BOSTON, MA
capecodwave.com

Chapoquoit Beach, Slideshow

WEST FALMOUTH – Chapoquoit Beach is my favorite beach in Falmouth, mostly because it gets pretty good waves. In the winter, when I have no intention of going in the water, it’s kind of interesting to see the normally choppy water off the beach settle into a glass-like calmness. Especially on an unseasonably warm day.
FALMOUTH, MA
country1025.com

20 Slangs That Are SO Boston

There are so many words, catch phrases and slang terms that people associate with Boston. Some are tried and true, others have fallen off bank of the river Charles. Have you ever visited friends or family from way out of town who ask you to “talk Boston?” I usually throw in a “wicked” and and a couple of “Yahs” before I sign off with a “I gotta go…I’m dyin’ for a Dunks.”
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Boston doctor on rare, but serious ‘AFM’

There's new national data about a rare, but serious, condition that can occur in children as they recover from a common cold. Dr. Kristin Moffitt, an infectious disease specialist at Boston Children's Hospital, explains what Acute Flaccid Myelitis, or AFM, is, its symptoms and what parents should know.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

New Yorker cartoonist Christopher Weyant recalls the Boston cartoon that changed everything

The Nieman Fellow at Harvard and Globe editorial page contributor has strong ties to Boston. Christopher Weyant has not just one, but two of the best jobs in cartooning. First off, he’s a New Yorker cartoonist, where he’s spent 25 years making light of, well, anything and everything, including current events for the Daily Cartoon on the magazine’s website. That’s where he did a cartoon about Boston that became the New Yorker’s most shared cartoon ever up to that point. (More on that later.)
BOSTON, MA
wror.com

Massachusetts Beloved TV Personalities!

When you see the headline, Massachusetts Beloved TV Personalities, what names immediately come to mind? Chet and Nat? Who can forget Bob Lobel appearing in the Jimmy Fallon movie, Fever Pitch?. With the recent anniversary of The Blizzard of 78, memories of Boston‘s TV news and weather people came flying...
BOSTON, MA
earnthenecklace.com

Heather Hegedus Leaving Boston 25 News: Where Is the Anchor Going?

Heather Hegedus has spent half her career providing Boston residents with all the latest local and national news. Now after 11 years, Heather Hegedus announced she is leaving Boston 25 News in February. Those who have watched the veteran news anchor for years want to know what’s next for her and where she is going. More importantly, they are hoping she will remain in Boston. Find out what Heather Hegedus said about her departure from FOX station WFXT.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

45th anniversary of Blizzard of '78 brings back vivid memories in New England

BOSTON - It's been 45 years since the benchmark of winter storms hit New England - the Blizzard of '78.It was the big one, the one not many were prepared for, the one that stranded people at work, at home and in their cars. It brought mountains of snow drifts to neighborhoods and brought some of the worst coastal flooding some communities had ever experienced. It brought the region to a standstill for weeks, but it also brought people together.There was no internet in 1978, there were no cell phones, no quick way to share developing information or changes to...
BOSTON, MA
NEWS CENTER Maine

Frozen shark found on Cape Cod beach raises questions

CAPE COD, Mass. — How cold was it last weekend? So cold the sharks froze, NECN reports. Okay, so it's not quite that simple. But the images of a frozen shark that washed up on... wait for it... Cold Storage Beach in Dennis on Saturday as temperatures dipped below zero were the perfect embodiment of how cold most of New England was feeling at the time.
DENNIS, MA
whdh.com

Revere woman wins $1M Mass. lottery prize on ticket sold in Boston

Katherine Weddleton of Revere has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Lucky Bucks” $20 instant ticket game. Weddleton opted to receive her prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). She plans on using some of her winnings to go on a Disney cruise.
REVERE, MA
capecod.com

Restaurant worker suffers burns in Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN – A restaurant worker reportedly suffered burns Saturday afternoon. Rescuers were called to the restaurant at the Crown & Anchor motor inn on Commerical Street about 5 PM. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News was created in...
PROVINCETOWN, MA
Cape Cod Times

Cape Cod Times

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
830K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hyannis, MA from Cape Cod Times.

 http://capecodtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy