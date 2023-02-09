ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bourne, MA

HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Bourne boys basketball overcomes double-digit deficit for win

By Courtney Jacobs, Cape Cod Times
 3 days ago

The Bourne High boys basketball team erased a 15-point third-quarter deficit to beat Greater New Bedford, 66-61, on the road on Wednesday.

Mike Dankert led the comeback with 18 points while Nate Reynolds and Leo Andrade each added 13 points. Shea Ullo contributed 11 points for Bounre (12-3; 9-2 in South Coast Conference).

More: Reunited and it feels so good: Return of Bourne basketball stars has Canalmen rolling

More: Tough love and a last-second free throw: How Nantucket coach Willis Ferreira won 400 games

In other high school action:

More: Mashpee ends its SSL skid: Vote for the Cape Cod Boys Basketball Player of the Week

Boys Basketball

Wareham 83, Nantucket 59: The Whalers (8-8) lost to the Vikings on the tail-end of back-to-back games.

Upper Cape 55, Cape Tech 41: The Rams (10-7) have won three of the last four, and swept the season series over the Crusaders (12-5).

More: Mashpee's new all-time scorer: Vote for the Cape Cod Girls Basketball Player of the Week

Girls Basketball

Martha’s Vineyard 39, Sturgis West 17: Delilah Oliver led the way with 15 points and 7 rebounds for the Vineyarders. Maria Andrade contributed 8 points for Martha's Vineyard (6-9).

Marshfield 43, Dennis-Yarmouth 35: Savannah Azoff scored 15 points for the Dolphins in the loss. Siena Lauze and Jasmine Jenkins each scored 5 points for D-Y (10-4).

Upper Cape 61, Cape Tech 37: The Rams (10-8) have won three of their last four with a victory over the Crusaders (8-6).

St. John Paul II 54, Cape Cod Academy 39: The Lions (9-3) have won seven of their last eight after the victory over the Seahawks (5-12).

More: 38-save shutout and more: Vote for the Cape Cod Girls Ice Hockey Player of the Week

Girls Ice Hockey

D-Y/CCA/JPII 7, Nantucket 0: Dennis-Yarmouth/Cape Cod Academy/St. John Paul II snapped a 14-game losing streak with a victory over the Whalers (0-14-0).

Freshman defenseman Alaina Manuel had a three-point night, notching a goal and two assists for D-Y/CCA/JPII (2-15-0). Eighth grader Caroline Shearer added two goals, and eighth-grader goalie Sophie Curry had a shutout in net. Six players scored for D-Y/CCA/JPII.

Martha’s Vineyard 4, Falmouth 2: The Vineyarders won their third straight, and handed the Clippers their first loss of 2023.

Alana Nevin scored and handed out an assist, and Eleanor Mone, Emily Cohan and Marin Gillis each scored for Martha's Vineyard (9-5-2).Riley Devlin and Casey Roth each scored, and Avery Johnson contributed an assist for Falmouth (10-2-3).

Cape Cod Furies 3, Barnstable 1 : The Furies (9-6-1) have won three of the last four. Julia Noreau scored the lone goal for Barnstable (8-7-2).

Notre Dame-Hing 3, Sandwich 0: The Blue Knights (10-5-1) suffered their first shutout loss of the season.

More: Cape Cod high school boys hockey rankings: Defending champs lead the way

Boys Ice Hockey

Nantucket 4, D-Y/CCT/CCA 2: The Whalers (10-4-0) stay hot with their eighth straight win. Robbie McPhee and Cam Cavatorta each scored, and Daniel Julian, Luke Spinner and Cam Dupee each dished out an assist for Dennis-Yarmouth/Cape Tech/Cape Cod Academy (9-8-1).

Falmouth 2, Nauset 1: The Clippers (9-8-0) avenged a 6-2 loss to the Warriors (10-5-0) with the victory.

Xaverian 9, Barnstable 1: The Red Hawks (7-7-1) dropped their second straight.

Bishop Stang 2, St. John Paul II 1: The Lions (2-13-1) have lost four in a row.

Old Rochester 7, Upper Cape 1: Liam Barton played well on defense for the Rams (3-11-0) in the loss.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Bourne boys basketball overcomes double-digit deficit for win

