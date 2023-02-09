Milton High girls hockey player Mary Lovett has 'more dog in her than anybody else'

MILTON — Most freshmen might struggle shining through on one of the top-ranked Division 2 girls hockey teams in the state.

Milton High freshman Mary Lovett has an easier adjustment to the ice this season. Playing next to her sister, Molly, and in front of the state's best goaltenders (junior Lila Chamoun) has made her adjustment to varsity easier. But it's her play that's earned the respect of her teammates.

“All year, Mary’s been unbelievable,” said Chamoun. “She gets out there every single shift and you know she wants it. She works hard and is all over the ice.”

On Wednesday, the Wildcats (13-1-3) fell behind Needham 2-0 in the second period only to rally for a 3-2 win. Mary Lovett netted the equalizer at the start of the third period.

“The puck was in front of me, I skated through it and tried to cut around the (defender) like coach told me to do in practice,” said Mary Lovett recalling the play. “I cut around her and shot it over the goalie's shoulder.”

“That kid's the fastest kid on the ice out there every game,” said senior captain Kerry Balerna. “She just has more work and more dog in her than anybody else.”

Lovett received the player of the game award from her team, but she was quick to give praise to the older girls who have made her a better player this season.

“Our captains Kerry Balerna, Emily MacNeil and Lila Campoun,” said Lovett, “they’ve been really motivational and cheering everyone up. It makes you feel good about yourself.”

After Needham goals from Erin McDonne;l and Adrienne Giancola, the Wildcats picked up the intensity. With 38 seconds left in the second, Milton got on the board thanks to a Dory O’Toole goal on a Caelan Leddy assist.

The game-winning goal came from Sarah McGillivray from a Maggie Mullen assist with 7:01 remaining.

“Obviously there was a little bit of worry but we’ve come back from deficits before,” said Chamoun. “We’ve been down five time this year and came back every time except once, so I had complete confidence.”

Chamoun has been having a stellar season so far, playing a huge role in the Wildcats success. She’s only given up 14 goals with 8 shutouts over the season.

“When you need someone to make a big stop Lila is the best in the state,” said Milton coach Matt Lodi. “She’s the backbone of our team and we rely on her on a consistent basis.”

The win was a test for Milton, as they tied with Needham earlier in the season, 2-2. When it came down to the final moments, the Wildcats showed the progress they've made since the beginning of the season.

“Our coach has this famous saying, ‘It’s not about the better team, it’s about the team that wants it more in the third period,'” said Balerna. “And I felt like we wanted it more.”

Now the Wildcats are on a five-game winning streak with no signs of slowing down. And with their freshman Lovett gunning past defenders, they make for a dangerous playoff opponent. That's a big turnaround from last year's 6-12-2 record. Milton was ranked No. 13 in the latest MIAA Division 2 tournament power ratings.