BBC

Sunday's transfer gossip: Salah, Klopp, Mount, Rashford, Dybala, Kane, Felix

Liverpool may be willing to sell 'superstar' players, including Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, 30, this summer. (Football Insider) Contact has been made between Real Madrid and German Jurgen Klopp, 55, over the Liverpool manager replacing their Italian boss Carlo Ancelotti, 63, this summer. (El Nacional - in Catalan) Liverpool would...
FOX Sports

Messi, Mbappe and Benzema battle for FIFA Best Player award

ZURICH (AP) — It’s Lionel Messi vs. Kylian Mbappé again, this time for the FIFA Best Men’s Player award for 2022. Argentina’s World Cup-winning captain and France’s superstar forward head the three-player shortlist announced by FIFA on Friday, eight weeks after leading their teams in an epic final in Qatar.
Yardbarker

Bayern Munich will not compete with Man United and Liverpool for in-form forward

Bayern Munich will not compete with Manchester United and Liverpool for Randal Kolo Muani, despite previous reports suggesting they would join the race. According to Florian Plettenberg, Bayern do not plan to make an offer for Muani in the summer, though they will be seeking a new striker to adequately replace Robert Lewandowski.
Yardbarker

Report: Joao Felix Speaks About His Chelsea Future

Joao Felix is set to return to the Chelsea line-up against West Ham on Saturday after his three match ban, and he has been recently tipped to stay at the club beyond his loan deal. Atletico reportedly want to sell the player in the summer due to his relationship with...
William

Dani Alves Admits He Penetrated the 23-year-old Girl Who Accuses Him

For the fourth time in his alleged rape case, Dani Alves is reported to have amended his statement. Dani Alves' legal situation is getting worse by the day, and now a Spanish journalist has revealed that the former Pumas and Barcelona player confessed that if there was penetration to the 23-year-old girl who has sued him, the justice system now has more reasons to rule against the accused.
Yardbarker

Exclusive: Rumoured Manchester United & Chelsea transfer target to cost £22-23m

Manchester United and Chelsea may have been linked with Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah, but Fabrizio Romano is not aware of any talks taking place so far. Tah has shone in his time in the Bundesliga and looks like he could be a good fit for the Premier League, with Christian Falk writing in his recent exclusive CaughtOffside column that the Germany international has recently changed agents.
BBC

Saturday's transfer gossip: Maddison, Kane, Pulisic, Balogun, Keita, Silva

Tottenham are among the admirers of Leicester City and England midfielder James Maddison, 26. (Mirror) Meanwhile, Spurs are determined not to allow England forward Harry Kane, 29, to join a Premier League rival this summer - no matter the price - amid interest from Manchester United and Bayern Munich. (90min)
BBC

Monaco 3-1 Paris Saint Germain: Presnel Kimpembe apologises to fans after defeat

Paris St-Germain defender Presnel Kimpembe apologised to the team's away fans through a megaphone following their 3-1 defeat at Monaco in Ligue 1. PSG, who were without Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Marco Verratti, have lost twice in four days. Wissam Ben Yedder set up Aleksandr Golovin for Monaco's first...
Yardbarker

Ex-Man Utd captain Vidic on Ten Hag: This coach I like

Former Manchester United captain Nemanja Vidic believes the club is back on track this season. Vidic has admitted he has been impressed by the job Erik ten Hag is doing at Manchester United. Speaking to The Times, he said: "I like the coach now. "He gives stability. He understood there's...
Yardbarker

Alex Sandro must make one of two choices over his Juventus future

Alex Sandro could well remain a Juventus player beyond this season, even though he is widely expected to leave the club. The Brazilian has been performing below expectations in the last two terms and Juve has not shown a willingness to keep him in Turin. The left-back is one of...
FOX Sports

Messi to be available for Champions League game with Bayern

PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi will be available for the Champions League game against Bayern Munich on Tuesday despite being left out of the squad for this weekend's French league match at Monaco, Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier said Friday. Messi strained his hamstring in the 2-1 loss to...
The Independent

Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag hails ‘unbelievable focus’ of red-hot Marcus Rashford

Erik ten Hag praised Marcus Rashford’s “unbelievable focus” as the forward continues his freescoring form.The 25-year-old striker has bounced back from his most challenging campaign to date in stirring fashion and has established himself as one of the continent’s in-form players.Rashford’s rejuvenated form with United earned an England recall and he scored 12 goals in 14 appearances since the World Cup – the most of any player across Europe’s top five leagues in that period.“Unbelievable focus in this moment,” United boss Ten Hag said. “He’s aware of it.“If he is making the right movements that he or his team will...
