Sunday's transfer gossip: Salah, Klopp, Mount, Rashford, Dybala, Kane, Felix
Liverpool may be willing to sell 'superstar' players, including Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, 30, this summer. (Football Insider) Contact has been made between Real Madrid and German Jurgen Klopp, 55, over the Liverpool manager replacing their Italian boss Carlo Ancelotti, 63, this summer. (El Nacional - in Catalan) Liverpool would...
Messi, Mbappe and Benzema battle for FIFA Best Player award
ZURICH (AP) — It’s Lionel Messi vs. Kylian Mbappé again, this time for the FIFA Best Men’s Player award for 2022. Argentina’s World Cup-winning captain and France’s superstar forward head the three-player shortlist announced by FIFA on Friday, eight weeks after leading their teams in an epic final in Qatar.
Bayern Munich will not compete with Man United and Liverpool for in-form forward
Bayern Munich will not compete with Manchester United and Liverpool for Randal Kolo Muani, despite previous reports suggesting they would join the race. According to Florian Plettenberg, Bayern do not plan to make an offer for Muani in the summer, though they will be seeking a new striker to adequately replace Robert Lewandowski.
Italian football legend Andrea Pirlo reveals what it was like to manage Cristiano Ronaldo and takes sly dig at Man Utd
ANDREA PIRLO has revealed exactly what it was like to manage Cristiano Ronaldo. Portuguese superstar Ronaldo, 38, played under Pirlo, 43, at Juventus. And in the one season Pirlo was in charge at Juve in 2020-21, Ron netted a remarkable 36 goals in 44 games. So, unsurprisingly, the Italian football...
Report: Joao Felix Speaks About His Chelsea Future
Joao Felix is set to return to the Chelsea line-up against West Ham on Saturday after his three match ban, and he has been recently tipped to stay at the club beyond his loan deal. Atletico reportedly want to sell the player in the summer due to his relationship with...
Dani Alves Admits He Penetrated the 23-year-old Girl Who Accuses Him
For the fourth time in his alleged rape case, Dani Alves is reported to have amended his statement. Dani Alves' legal situation is getting worse by the day, and now a Spanish journalist has revealed that the former Pumas and Barcelona player confessed that if there was penetration to the 23-year-old girl who has sued him, the justice system now has more reasons to rule against the accused.
Joao Felix admits he was 'surprised' when Cristiano Ronaldo was dropped to the bench by Portugal
Felix revealed how Ronaldo - who came off the bench in the Switzerland and Morocco games - was a great support to the team, despite being dropped.
Southampton sack manager Nathan Jones
Southampton have confirmed that manager Nathan Jones has been sacked.
Exclusive: Rumoured Manchester United & Chelsea transfer target to cost £22-23m
Manchester United and Chelsea may have been linked with Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah, but Fabrizio Romano is not aware of any talks taking place so far. Tah has shone in his time in the Bundesliga and looks like he could be a good fit for the Premier League, with Christian Falk writing in his recent exclusive CaughtOffside column that the Germany international has recently changed agents.
David de Gea and Peter Schmeichel Man Utd clean sheet records compared
No Man Utd goalkeeper has kept more clean sheets than David De Gea, but how does his record compare to that of Peter Schmeichel?
Saturday's transfer gossip: Maddison, Kane, Pulisic, Balogun, Keita, Silva
Tottenham are among the admirers of Leicester City and England midfielder James Maddison, 26. (Mirror) Meanwhile, Spurs are determined not to allow England forward Harry Kane, 29, to join a Premier League rival this summer - no matter the price - amid interest from Manchester United and Bayern Munich. (90min)
Monaco 3-1 Paris Saint Germain: Presnel Kimpembe apologises to fans after defeat
Paris St-Germain defender Presnel Kimpembe apologised to the team's away fans through a megaphone following their 3-1 defeat at Monaco in Ligue 1. PSG, who were without Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Marco Verratti, have lost twice in four days. Wissam Ben Yedder set up Aleksandr Golovin for Monaco's first...
Ex-Man Utd captain Vidic on Ten Hag: This coach I like
Former Manchester United captain Nemanja Vidic believes the club is back on track this season. Vidic has admitted he has been impressed by the job Erik ten Hag is doing at Manchester United. Speaking to The Times, he said: "I like the coach now. "He gives stability. He understood there's...
David de Gea becomes ninth player to reach Premier League appearance landmark
Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has become just the ninth Premier League player to make 400 appearances in the competition for one club. The Spaniard
Alex Sandro must make one of two choices over his Juventus future
Alex Sandro could well remain a Juventus player beyond this season, even though he is widely expected to leave the club. The Brazilian has been performing below expectations in the last two terms and Juve has not shown a willingness to keep him in Turin. The left-back is one of...
Messi to be available for Champions League game with Bayern
PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi will be available for the Champions League game against Bayern Munich on Tuesday despite being left out of the squad for this weekend's French league match at Monaco, Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier said Friday. Messi strained his hamstring in the 2-1 loss to...
Tottenham injuries & suspensions ahead of AC Milan Champions League clash
The Tottenham Hotspur players that are either suspended or injured for the club's Champions League tie against Milan on February 14.
Next Southampton manager: Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and Wayne Rooney interested in job
Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and Wayne Rooney are all interested in taking over as Southampton manager after the sacking of Nathan Jones.
Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag hails ‘unbelievable focus’ of red-hot Marcus Rashford
Erik ten Hag praised Marcus Rashford’s “unbelievable focus” as the forward continues his freescoring form.The 25-year-old striker has bounced back from his most challenging campaign to date in stirring fashion and has established himself as one of the continent’s in-form players.Rashford’s rejuvenated form with United earned an England recall and he scored 12 goals in 14 appearances since the World Cup – the most of any player across Europe’s top five leagues in that period.“Unbelievable focus in this moment,” United boss Ten Hag said. “He’s aware of it.“If he is making the right movements that he or his team will...
Millie Turner makes 100th Man Utd appearance
Man Utd defender Millie Turner has reached a century of appearances for the club.
