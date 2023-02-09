ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

plattecountylandmark.com

The Landmark is 5th oldest business in KC area

The Landmark is ranked fifth on a list of oldest businesses in the Kansas City area. The list was compiled by the Kansas City Business Journal and was published in the Journal’s edition of Feb. 3-9, which hit the streets on Friday, Feb 3. The 50 oldest businesses in...
showmeprogress.com

Lucas Kunce (D) – Kansas City, Missouri – February 9, 2023

Lucas Kunce (D) an announced candidate for the U.S. Senate seat in 2024 held a campaign event at Gates on Main in Kansas City, Missouri this evening. The location was no accident. Right, Josh (r)?. There was a crowd. Lucas Kunce (D) spent most of the evening in the one-on-one...
KANSAS CITY, MO
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Independence, MO

Independence, Missouri, is the setting for several iconic American figures, from the city's pioneers to former president Harry S. Truman. While the 33rd president's birthplace and library are essential to the community of Independence, there is much more to the town than its most famous son. Independence is ideally located...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
plattecountylandmark.com

Sale of local health building hits snag

The planned sale of the Platte County Health Department building in Platte City has hit a bump in the road. The building, which is located at 212 Marshall Road not far from Main Street, has been offered for sale by the health department for a while now and is currently under contract.
northeastnews.net

276: An introduction to KCPD East Patrol Division Commander Major Cobbinah

On this week’s episode of the Northeast Newscast, we’re joined by Major Martin Cobbinah, the new Division Commander of the Kansas City Police Department’s East Patrol. We discuss his long tenure with the department, the importance of civilian staff to daily operations, and his goals for Kansas City’s East Side.
KANSAS CITY, MO
martincitytelegraph.com

New construction in south KC: What you will see in 2023

Despite the labor shortage and increased costs in supplies, buildings are going up in the southland. Here is our rundown, starting with the hometown. Forest Ridge Villas – The first or eight apartment buildings at Forest Ridge Villas in Martin City opened in December and was fully occupied within a month. On February 1st, developers Ray Jagoda and Jeff Ellis will opened their second building to tenants. Plans for Forest Ridge Villas began in 2017. Since then the labor shortage and increased construction costs have slowed down the process and forced the developers to get a TIF to finish the project (a move they tried to avoid). Located on 10 acres at 133rd and Charlotte St., behind Margarita’s, the 194-unit ski lodge style apartment complex will overlook 300 acres of scenic Jackson County parkland. Amenities include a clubhouse with an exercise room, theater room, pool and paved walking trail.
KICK AM 1530

Forget BBQ! Here is the Best Fried Chicken in all of Missouri

We all know that Missouri is famous for its BBQ...but sometimes you just want some great southern fried chicken! A website claims they found the best fried chicken in the Show-Me State, and it sounds incredible!. The winner of Missouri's Best Fried Chicken Award for 2023 is none other than...
KCTV 5

FBI investigating bank robbery in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The FBI is investigating a bank robbery that happened in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday at about 4:46 p.m. The authorities said it happened at the Commerce Bank at 8901 State Line Road. The suspect made a verbal threat regarding an explosive device, according to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

Despite funding dispute, Kansas City police get more money in proposed budget

The Kansas City Police Department is slated to receive by far the largest slice of Kansas City’s $2 billion budget for the upcoming fiscal year – $280 million. The KCPD’s budget comes from the city’s general fund, which amounts to about $610 million for the upcoming fiscal year. The general fund takes up 30% of the city’s total budget, and funds most city departments.
WTAJ

PA coroner announces death of Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12. Buglio continues saying the […]
kshb.com

Apply for a position with KCKPS

"Kansas City is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content." Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools is having a Career Fair Saturday, February 11, from 8:30am-Noon at the KCKPS Central Office, 2010 N. 59th Street, Kansas City, KS 66104. Hiring for certified staff members including Principals, Teachers and Nurses, and for classified positions including Custodians and Administrative Support. Apply today at Careers.KCKPS.org.
KANSAS CITY, KS
fox4kc.com

How much snow did Kansas City get? See what your city reported

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The skies have cleared Thursday after most of the Kansas City area woke up to a few inches of snow. Kansas City International Airport recorded 3.7 inches of snow, which set a new daily snowfall record for Feb. 9. The previous record, set in 2001, was 2.5 inches.
KANSAS CITY, MO

