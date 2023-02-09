Read full article on original website
Five reasons the Philadelphia Eagles will win the Super BowlJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
Super Bowl LVII poll resultsAdrian HolmanPhiladelphia, PA
Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in AmericaTravel MavenMissouri State
Why Jalen Hurts has the Potential to be the Super Bowl MVPJason GriffithPhiladelphia, PA
plattecountylandmark.com
The Landmark is 5th oldest business in KC area
The Landmark is ranked fifth on a list of oldest businesses in the Kansas City area. The list was compiled by the Kansas City Business Journal and was published in the Journal’s edition of Feb. 3-9, which hit the streets on Friday, Feb 3. The 50 oldest businesses in...
KMBC.com
Deeper concerns raised about environmental impact of potential South Kansas City landfill
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On her south Kansas City property, civil engineer Tricia O’Connell has taken a deeper look than most of us at the impact of a potential landfill in the area. She is also concerned since the landfill would sit right across from her home. O'Connell...
Three Missouri Cities You Don’t Want to Call Home
We can be lucky that no tri-States Missouri towns are on this list, but someone has to be and if you're thinking about moving to a big city in Missouri you might want to stay away from these. Now look, I come from a big city and I loved everything...
showmeprogress.com
Lucas Kunce (D) – Kansas City, Missouri – February 9, 2023
Lucas Kunce (D) an announced candidate for the U.S. Senate seat in 2024 held a campaign event at Gates on Main in Kansas City, Missouri this evening. The location was no accident. Right, Josh (r)?. There was a crowd. Lucas Kunce (D) spent most of the evening in the one-on-one...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Independence, MO
Independence, Missouri, is the setting for several iconic American figures, from the city's pioneers to former president Harry S. Truman. While the 33rd president's birthplace and library are essential to the community of Independence, there is much more to the town than its most famous son. Independence is ideally located...
plattecountylandmark.com
Sale of local health building hits snag
The planned sale of the Platte County Health Department building in Platte City has hit a bump in the road. The building, which is located at 212 Marshall Road not far from Main Street, has been offered for sale by the health department for a while now and is currently under contract.
firefighternation.com
Kansas City )MO) Official Says Fire Department Racism Report Confirms ‘Urgent Need’ to Change Culture
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — City Manager Brian Platt on Friday said a report released this week on racism and sexism in the Kansas City Fire Department again showed the pressing need for city leaders to take immediate action to change the department’s culture. “We’ve taken significant steps to...
northeastnews.net
276: An introduction to KCPD East Patrol Division Commander Major Cobbinah
On this week’s episode of the Northeast Newscast, we’re joined by Major Martin Cobbinah, the new Division Commander of the Kansas City Police Department’s East Patrol. We discuss his long tenure with the department, the importance of civilian staff to daily operations, and his goals for Kansas City’s East Side.
martincitytelegraph.com
New construction in south KC: What you will see in 2023
Despite the labor shortage and increased costs in supplies, buildings are going up in the southland. Here is our rundown, starting with the hometown. Forest Ridge Villas – The first or eight apartment buildings at Forest Ridge Villas in Martin City opened in December and was fully occupied within a month. On February 1st, developers Ray Jagoda and Jeff Ellis will opened their second building to tenants. Plans for Forest Ridge Villas began in 2017. Since then the labor shortage and increased construction costs have slowed down the process and forced the developers to get a TIF to finish the project (a move they tried to avoid). Located on 10 acres at 133rd and Charlotte St., behind Margarita’s, the 194-unit ski lodge style apartment complex will overlook 300 acres of scenic Jackson County parkland. Amenities include a clubhouse with an exercise room, theater room, pool and paved walking trail.
KICK AM 1530
Forget BBQ! Here is the Best Fried Chicken in all of Missouri
We all know that Missouri is famous for its BBQ...but sometimes you just want some great southern fried chicken! A website claims they found the best fried chicken in the Show-Me State, and it sounds incredible!. The winner of Missouri's Best Fried Chicken Award for 2023 is none other than...
kcur.org
Kansas City just got a new flag. What does the redesign mean… and is it any good?
As Kansas City gears up to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, city officials are ushering even more change — by adopting a new municipal flag. The new flag will be a fresh symbol for Kansas City before it opens a new airport terminal and hosts the 2023 NFL Draft later this year.
KCTV 5
FBI investigating bank robbery in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The FBI is investigating a bank robbery that happened in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday at about 4:46 p.m. The authorities said it happened at the Commerce Bank at 8901 State Line Road. The suspect made a verbal threat regarding an explosive device, according to...
Pedestrian struck, seriously injured Friday night in KCMO
A pedestrian was seriously injured around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night in a crash near Missouri Route 291 just north of Wild Horse Parkway.
kcur.org
Despite funding dispute, Kansas City police get more money in proposed budget
The Kansas City Police Department is slated to receive by far the largest slice of Kansas City’s $2 billion budget for the upcoming fiscal year – $280 million. The KCPD’s budget comes from the city’s general fund, which amounts to about $610 million for the upcoming fiscal year. The general fund takes up 30% of the city’s total budget, and funds most city departments.
WTAJ
PA coroner announces death of Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12. Buglio continues saying the […]
Kansas City-area road crews respond to surprising snow storm Thursday
Thursday's morning commute was a mess for many drivers as they navigated unexpected snowfall in the Kansas City area.
kshb.com
Apply for a position with KCKPS
"Kansas City is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content." Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools is having a Career Fair Saturday, February 11, from 8:30am-Noon at the KCKPS Central Office, 2010 N. 59th Street, Kansas City, KS 66104. Hiring for certified staff members including Principals, Teachers and Nurses, and for classified positions including Custodians and Administrative Support. Apply today at Careers.KCKPS.org.
fox4kc.com
How much snow did Kansas City get? See what your city reported
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The skies have cleared Thursday after most of the Kansas City area woke up to a few inches of snow. Kansas City International Airport recorded 3.7 inches of snow, which set a new daily snowfall record for Feb. 9. The previous record, set in 2001, was 2.5 inches.
FOX4 News Kansas City
New Riverside Red X building opening later this month
The new building for Riverside, Missouri's Red X store will be open for business on Wednesday, Feb. 22.
KMBC.com
Chiefs fans subdue man who attacked Union Station security guard
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A scary incident at Union Station Thursday night, right in the middle of the Chiefs fan zone part of it was captured on video. KMBC spoke exclusively to a bystander who stepped in to help a security guard who was being attacked. "When I heard...
