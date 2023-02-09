Despite the labor shortage and increased costs in supplies, buildings are going up in the southland. Here is our rundown, starting with the hometown. Forest Ridge Villas – The first or eight apartment buildings at Forest Ridge Villas in Martin City opened in December and was fully occupied within a month. On February 1st, developers Ray Jagoda and Jeff Ellis will opened their second building to tenants. Plans for Forest Ridge Villas began in 2017. Since then the labor shortage and increased construction costs have slowed down the process and forced the developers to get a TIF to finish the project (a move they tried to avoid). Located on 10 acres at 133rd and Charlotte St., behind Margarita’s, the 194-unit ski lodge style apartment complex will overlook 300 acres of scenic Jackson County parkland. Amenities include a clubhouse with an exercise room, theater room, pool and paved walking trail.

