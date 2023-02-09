ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamden, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 4 Buffalo

Daytime Buffalo show to launch Feb. 20 with host Chelsea Lovell

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — WIVB-TV/WNLO – TV announced Friday that it will launch a new hour-long lifestyle show. Daytime Buffalo, hosted by Chelsea Lovell, will feature a variety of content designed to inform, educate, and engage viewers with expert insights, product and service recommendations, and real-life tips that fit their interests. The show will shine […]
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

[WATCH] First Responders Try Saving Man In Buffalo, New York

They responded to an incident at Lafayette square this afternoon in downtown Buffalo. First responders often don't get a lot of credit for the job they do. Paramedics and firefighters especially get taken for granted too often, especially when it comes to what they take home in pay. These brave people never hesitate to run into a chaotic scene and so often save lives.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo RiverWorks hosts annual Winter Fest celebration

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Some people spent their Saturday afternoon at Buffalo RiverWorks, which hosted Totally Sweet Buffalo's annual Winter Fest. The free event featured roughly 75 vendors, ice skating, food and drinks, and other entertainment. This year's theme was "We Love Buffalo," and people who attended the event took...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Large, Damaging Fire Near Hamburg, New York

It was a busy night in North Boston as fire crews were called to the scene of a large house fire. Fire crews from multiple agencies assisted to help extinguish the blaze that was reported just after 9 Saturday night. Sirens could be heard all around the Hamburg area as...
HAMBURG, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Niagara Falls man convicted for fatal stabbing in 2020

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls man has been convicted for a fatal stabbing that occurred in December 2020, the Niagara County District Attorney said Friday. 33-year-old Brian Miskho was found guilty of first-degree manslaughter. In December 2020, he stabbed 49-year-old Thomas Anderson, who eventually died from his injuries. He faces up to 25 […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
96.1 The Breeze

8 Businesses And Restaurants Recently Closed Up Shop In Buffalo

Usually, the new year is a time for new beginnings. But in this case, these 8 WNY businesses have closed or will close soon. The two Bar Bill locations will be closed temporarily between February 12 and 19, 2023. They will reopen on Monday, February 20. Management said on the company's Facebook page that the closures are to give their staff a break,
BUFFALO, NY
CNY News

Scary Coyote Roaming East Aurora, New York [WATCH]

This is not something you see everyday in a small village like East Aurora, New York. This coyote has been seen roaming around the village and many people have reported seeing it. The weather has been weird for everything this year, including the animals. The bitter cold that we had...
EAST AURORA, NY
2 On Your Side

Lake Erie ice update for Feb. 8

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Prior to early February, the most ice that had been measured on Lake Erie occurred after the Christmas Blizzard in Buffalo. Ice coverage had been at a steady decline since, until the first weekend in February brought bitterly cold temperatures. Lake Erie's ice concentration peaked after...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Famous Buffalo Tavern is Changing Its Menu

Buffalo is known for the Bills, Sabres, snow and food. The food aspect of Buffalo is something many of us are proud of. Many times a visitor comes into Western New York and is blown away by the wings, beef on weck, pizza and other Buffalo delicacies, such as sponge candy.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Fully furnished Buffalo ‘Triangle House’ could be yours

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A one-of-a-kind Buffalo residence has caught the eye of the popular “Zillow Gone Wild” Facebook page. Artist Ben Perrone’s 2019 “Triangle House” at 133 School St. on Buffalo’s West Side can be yours for $760,000, a price tag that includes everything inside the house and a studio on the property. The […]
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy