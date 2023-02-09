Read full article on original website
This Connecticut Town is a Food Lover's Paradise
Large retail store opens new location in Connecticut
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Connecticut
11 Connecticut Organizations Begin Data Strategic Planning Process, Led by Connecticut Data Collaborative
Major Hotel Planned For Hamburg-Orchard Park, New York?
The Super Bowl is this weekend and all eyes will be on Arizona as the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will kickoff this Sunday. The world will be watching and here in Buffalo we will be hoping that our chance at the title comes next season. But while...
Remember This? The Rock Wanted You To Buy Buffalo Destroyers Tickets
It is hard to believe that 23 years ago there used to be two football teams here in Western New York, and one of them actually had one of the biggest entertainers as a spokesperson. If you are thinking it was the Buffalo Bills, you would be wrong. Do you...
Daytime Buffalo show to launch Feb. 20 with host Chelsea Lovell
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — WIVB-TV/WNLO – TV announced Friday that it will launch a new hour-long lifestyle show. Daytime Buffalo, hosted by Chelsea Lovell, will feature a variety of content designed to inform, educate, and engage viewers with expert insights, product and service recommendations, and real-life tips that fit their interests. The show will shine […]
[WATCH] First Responders Try Saving Man In Buffalo, New York
They responded to an incident at Lafayette square this afternoon in downtown Buffalo. First responders often don't get a lot of credit for the job they do. Paramedics and firefighters especially get taken for granted too often, especially when it comes to what they take home in pay. These brave people never hesitate to run into a chaotic scene and so often save lives.
Iconic Structure is Back Up in Tonawanda [PHOTO]
The last nine months have been incredibly tough for the City of Buffalo and Western New York, perhaps the worst year the region has seen. The weather we have seen has been a part of that, which included two historic snowstorms for Western New York. The first was the week...
Historical Landmark Being Demolished In Western New York
The lawsuit is over and now a historical part of Buffalo is coming down.
Buffalo RiverWorks hosts annual Winter Fest celebration
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Some people spent their Saturday afternoon at Buffalo RiverWorks, which hosted Totally Sweet Buffalo's annual Winter Fest. The free event featured roughly 75 vendors, ice skating, food and drinks, and other entertainment. This year's theme was "We Love Buffalo," and people who attended the event took...
Large, Damaging Fire Near Hamburg, New York
It was a busy night in North Boston as fire crews were called to the scene of a large house fire. Fire crews from multiple agencies assisted to help extinguish the blaze that was reported just after 9 Saturday night. Sirens could be heard all around the Hamburg area as...
Niagara Falls man convicted for fatal stabbing in 2020
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls man has been convicted for a fatal stabbing that occurred in December 2020, the Niagara County District Attorney said Friday. 33-year-old Brian Miskho was found guilty of first-degree manslaughter. In December 2020, he stabbed 49-year-old Thomas Anderson, who eventually died from his injuries. He faces up to 25 […]
$1.6 Million Buffalo Home Has an Unbelievable Interior [PHOTOS]
The real estate market is about as competitive has it has ever been. It doesn't really matter if you're renting and not buying either, even finding a rental property you like is difficult. Western New York is still one of the more affordable places to live and raise a family...
Another Buffalo Politician Makes a Surprise Announcement
As the election season in New York begins to kick off, there have already been some ripples in Buffalo politics that have caused a few people to pay a little more attention and others to show more interest in running for elected office. It seemed to get started when Buffalo...
8 Businesses And Restaurants Recently Closed Up Shop In Buffalo
Usually, the new year is a time for new beginnings. But in this case, these 8 WNY businesses have closed or will close soon. The two Bar Bill locations will be closed temporarily between February 12 and 19, 2023. They will reopen on Monday, February 20. Management said on the company's Facebook page that the closures are to give their staff a break,
Scary Coyote Roaming East Aurora, New York [WATCH]
This is not something you see everyday in a small village like East Aurora, New York. This coyote has been seen roaming around the village and many people have reported seeing it. The weather has been weird for everything this year, including the animals. The bitter cold that we had...
Lake Erie ice update for Feb. 8
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Prior to early February, the most ice that had been measured on Lake Erie occurred after the Christmas Blizzard in Buffalo. Ice coverage had been at a steady decline since, until the first weekend in February brought bitterly cold temperatures. Lake Erie's ice concentration peaked after...
Famous Buffalo Tavern is Changing Its Menu
Buffalo is known for the Bills, Sabres, snow and food. The food aspect of Buffalo is something many of us are proud of. Many times a visitor comes into Western New York and is blown away by the wings, beef on weck, pizza and other Buffalo delicacies, such as sponge candy.
Deadly shooting inside Club Marcella in Buffalo
Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - Buffalo police are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred overnight at Club Marcella on Michigan Avenue.
Starpoint High parents take legal action after wrestling season is canceled
NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A judge has denied a petition to allow the Starpoint High School wrestling season to continue. The state qualifier was supposed to happen Saturday at Starpoint, but it has been moved to North Tonawanda High School. On Wednesday, 2 On Your Side learned that the...
Fully furnished Buffalo ‘Triangle House’ could be yours
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A one-of-a-kind Buffalo residence has caught the eye of the popular “Zillow Gone Wild” Facebook page. Artist Ben Perrone’s 2019 “Triangle House” at 133 School St. on Buffalo’s West Side can be yours for $760,000, a price tag that includes everything inside the house and a studio on the property. The […]
Maple syrup season off to an early sweet start in Western New York
Maple syrup production is off to an earlier start than usual due in part to the weather and how farmers prepared
