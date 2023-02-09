ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, MI

'The River' is this year's One Book, One Community selection

By The Monroe News
The Monroe News
The Monroe News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wwhkT_0khUJf6K00

“The River” by Peter Heller is this year’s One Book, One Community selection for Monroe County.

Each year, a local One Book, One Community committee chooses a “readily available and discussible book written by a major author,” organizers said. “Residents are then invited to read the same book, at the same time, and discuss it through a series of free programs running approximately one month.”

“One Book, One Community of Monroe County aims to enrich the experience of reading for everyone, regardless of race, gender, age, income or the neighborhood they call home,” the committee said.

A pre-kickoff One Book, One Community Celebrity Trivia Night has been planned for Feb. 20 at Buffalo Wild Wings, 1766 N. Telegraph Road.

The official kickoff will be from 6 to 8 p.m. March 8 in the atrium at the La-Z-Boy Center at Monroe County Community College. Attendees will learn about nature and the outdoors. Experts on topics such as the outdoors, the environment and paddling will staff booths. People of all ages are welcome.

The main event will take place March 16, when author Heller will speak at 7 p.m. at MCCC.

Events will continue at various are venues through March 29. Activities include book discussions, films, a Nature Conservancy talk, a run along the river and a discussion with a meteorologist. The full schedule is available at www.monroeccc.edu/onebook.

The local committee called “The River” "the thrilling and fast-paced story of an excursion by best friends that quickly turns into a desperate struggle for survival.”

Characters Wynn and Jack have been best friends since freshman orientation and are bonded by their shared love of mountains, books and fishing.

Wynn is a gentle giant, a Vermont kid never happier than when his feet are in the water. Jack is more rugged, raised on a ranch in Colorado, where sleeping under the stars and cooking on a fire came as naturally to him as breathing.

When the pair decide to canoe the Maskwa River in northern Canada, they anticipate long days of leisurely paddles and picking blueberries and nights of stargazing and reading paperback Westerns. But a wildfire making its way across the forest adds unexpected urgency to the journey. When they hear a man and woman arguing on the fog-shrouded riverbank and decide to warn them about the fire, their search for the pair turns up nothing and no one. But, the next day, a man appears on the river, paddling alone. Is this the man they heard? And, if he is, where is the woman?

“From this charged beginning, master storyteller Peter Heller unspools a headlong, heart-pounding story of desperate wilderness survival,” the committee said.

"The River" is Heller's fourth novel. His earlier works are "The Dog Stars," "The Painter" and "Celine." Since 2019, he also released "The Orchard" and "The Guide."

Heller has a Master of Fine Arts degree in fiction and poetry. Also an avid outdoorsman, he contributes to "Outside Magazine," "Men's Journal" and "National Geographic Adventure." He has kayaked around the world. In 2002, he was part of a whitewater expeditions through the Tsangpo Gorge in Eastern Tibet and later wrote "Hell or High Water: Surviving Tibet's Tsangpo River." His other nonfiction works are "The Whale Warrior" and "Kook."

