ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Monroe News

Gunsmithing event Feb. 11-12 at River Raisin National Battlefield Park

By The Monroe News
The Monroe News
The Monroe News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22cNhP_0khUJ7Mz00

See how War of 1812 firearms were built and maintained this weekend at the River Raisin National Battlefield Park Visitor Center.

"War of 1812 Gunsmithing Weekend" will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Visitor Center, 333 N. Dixie Highway.

Admission is free. The public is welcome.

"Using tools and methods from the War of 1812 era, living history demonstrators will show how firearms in the age of the flintlock were built, repaired and maintained," the battlefield said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Monroe News

The Monroe News

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
698K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Monroe, MI from Monroe Evening News.

 http://monroenews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy