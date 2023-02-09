Gunsmithing event Feb. 11-12 at River Raisin National Battlefield Park

See how War of 1812 firearms were built and maintained this weekend at the River Raisin National Battlefield Park Visitor Center.

"War of 1812 Gunsmithing Weekend" will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Visitor Center, 333 N. Dixie Highway.

Admission is free. The public is welcome.

"Using tools and methods from the War of 1812 era, living history demonstrators will show how firearms in the age of the flintlock were built, repaired and maintained," the battlefield said.