Balanced UTEP knocks off UTSA 77-66

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jonathan dos Anjos had 12 points in UTEP’s 77-66 win over UTSA on Saturday night. dos Anjos added five rebounds for the Miners (12-13, 5-9 Conference USA). Tae Hardy added 12 points and five assists. Malik Zachery finished with 11 points. The Miners ended a five-game losing streak with the victory.
