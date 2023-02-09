Read full article on original website
WTOP
DC man sentenced to 120 years in prison in Southeast triple murder
A D.C. man was sentenced to 120 years in prison on Friday for the 2019 shooting deaths of three men in Southeast D.C. Rakeem Willis, 31, of D.C., was found guilty by a jury on Nov. 16, 2022, on three counts of first-degree murder while armed and fleeing law enforcement, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.
Life Under Lockdown: Maryland residents describe the uncertainty of a 38-hour manhunt
COCKEYSVILLE – Baltimore County residents who sheltered inside of houses and businesses during a 38-hour manhunt are relieved an armed gunman has been apprehended."Luckily, it's over and it's a beautiful day," Mike Unger said. "People couldn't get in their houses. People had to stay in their houses. We had to stay in the house for a day and a half."Unger lives just up the road from where a Baltimore County Police Department detective was shot on Thursday night. Baltimore County police said that 24-year-old David Linthicum, the man wanted in connection to shooting an officer on Powers Avenue about a mile...
WUSA
Car theft crisis in Maryland being driven by juveniles, police say
The car theft crisis in Prince George's County is reaching new heights. Police say juveniles are driving some breathtaking numbers.
Detective fights for life following violent multiday manhunt in Maryland
BALTIMORE -- A detective who was gunned down during a massive manhunt that spanned across two counties is fighting for his life at a hospital in Baltimore City.In the early hours of Friday morning, he was kept alive via life support after sustaining injuries to his torso and extremities, according to Shock Trauma Chief Dr. Thomas Scalea.Law enforcement officials said he made it through a round of surgery and spent Friday evening recovering.But he will need a significant amount of reconstruction, Scalea said during a press conference held outside the hospital amid the manhunt.WJZ has learned from sources that the...
Man shot, killed by St. Paul police officer after allegedly threatening others with a knife
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Authorities are investigating after a St. Paul police officer shot and killed a man allegedly threatening others with a knife.The St. Paul Police Department says officers were called to an apartment building on the 100 block of Western Avenue South on a report of a man threatening people with a knife in the community room around 5 p.m.Officers found the man in the first-floor hallway of the building when they arrived and asked him to drop the knife. Police say the man advanced on one of the officers, causing them to retreat.One officer deployed their Taser and another fired shots that struck the man. SPPD did not say how many shots were fired.Officers rendered aid to the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.SPPD says officers involved in the incident were wearing body cameras that recorded the encounter. Additionally, the officers have been placed on administrative leave, as is standard.The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.
WTOP
1 dead, 1 injured in separate DC vehicle crashes
Two separate accidents involving vehicles in D.C. Saturday morning left a man dead and a woman with serious injuries, according to D.C. police. Police said shortly after 2:30 a.m., officers responded to Georgia Avenue and Ingraham Street Northwest for a report of a vehicle accident. When officers arrived, they found...
WTOP
DC sergeant won’t face federal or city charges for killing suspect
Federal prosecutors won’t charge a D.C. police sergeant with shooting and killing a man who was running from officers last summer, citing insufficient evidence. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for D.C. said in a news release there is not enough evidence to pursue federal criminal civil rights charges or D.C. charges against Sergeant Reinaldo Otero-Camacho.
wypr.org
Leaked docs: Maryland State Police use quota-like system to reward arrests, issue new vehicles
Leaked internal documents show Maryland State Police supervisors discussing a points-based system that state lawmakers are comparing to a ticket and arrest quota, a practice that was banned in the state more than 15 years ago. The documents reviewed by The Baltimore Banner include a February 2022 “goals and expectations”...
WTOP
DC police offer tips to stem recent rise in tire and rim thefts
In the movie “Gone in 60 Seconds,” the entire car vanished — with the current rash of tire and rim thefts, the ugly skeleton of a stripped car is left behind. Local police have called it a regional problem, and are offering tips and strategies to try to prevent wheel thefts.
OSHA fines Pennsylvania factory after 2 workers fell into chocolate tank in 2022
A central Pennsylvania confectionary company was fined more than $14,500 after two workers fell into a vat of chocolate at an M&M/Mars factory last June, federal safety officials said.
Wbaltv.com
Winning 'Cash-4-Life' lottery ticket sold in Baltimore County
MILFORD MILL, Md. — The Maryland Lottery is looking for the latest winner of its "Cash-4-Life" drawing for Wednesday, Feb. 8 that was sold in Baltimore County. The ticket was sold at the Chadwick Liquors at 7005 Security Boulevard in Windsor Mill. The winner is the fifth person from Maryland who has won the "Cash-4-Life" promotion with Maryland being one of 10 states where the tickets are sold.
Gore accused of contaminating communities with PFAS. A lawsuit says the company has known of the dangers since the 1990s
Gore, best known for Gore-Tex fabric, is the latest company to be sued for allegedly polluting communities with the toxic class of chemicals PFAS. Six Maryland residents accuse Gore, headquartered in nearby Newark, Del., of contaminating their private wells with the PFAS chemical PFOA. The chemicals are linked to serious health effects, and were used at the company’s Cherry Hill plant in Elkton, Md.
Virginia witness spots sphere-shaped object hovering in afternoon sky
A Virginia witness at Virginia Beach reported watching a cloud-like, sphere-shaped object hovering in the afternoon sky at 1 p.m. on March 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
eastidahonews.com
Idaho OBGYN suspended after video of ‘inappropriate’ comments about patients
NAMPA (Idaho Statesman) — An Idaho gynecologist was suspended by her Treasure Valley employer Friday after a video that circulated online showed her at a bar insulting her patients in a profanity-laced tirade. OGA, a women’s health center with multiple locations, said it has suspended obstetrics and gynecology specialist...
Family: Suspect in Maryland power grid plot embraced racist ideology
NORTH EAST, Md. (AP) — A woman accused of plotting an attack on Baltimore's power grid wanted to draw attention to the white supremacist ideology she embraced during years spent in prison, where she acquired a Swastika tattoo and increasingly radical, racist views, family said.Sarah Beth Clendaniel, who believed her days were numbered because of serious health conditions, allegedly conspired with a Florida-based neo-Nazi leader, planning to shoot out several electrical substations around Baltimore and create chaos in the majority-Black city."She's going out with a bang," her nephew Daniel Clites told The Associated Press.Clendaniel's recent arrest thwarted the planned attack, but the...
wfmd.com
Virginia Man Arrested In Frederick County With Hundreds Of Capsules Of Suspected Fentanyl
Frederick, Md. (DG) – A Virginia man is behind bars after being arrested in Frederick County for having hundreds of gel capsules of suspected fentanyl. Recently deputy stopped 40- year-old Joseph Rich of Amissville, Virginia during a routine traffic stop. Police seized more than 700 gel capsules of suspected fentanyl, four canisters containing suspected fentanyl, 3.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.
sunshinewhispers.com
8+ Gorgeous Waterfalls In Maryland
For a small state, Maryland is home to some truly breathtaking waterfalls! And the best part is all of them are fairly accessible with scenic views, natural rock formations, and other fun things to do in the immediate area for each of the falls. Use this guide to plan a fun day trip to one of these waterfalls in Maryland!
WSET
Va. Attorney General demands investigation into leaked 'anti-Catholic' FBI memo
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — In a strongly worded letter, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, joined by 19 other attorneys general, sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland condemning the release of a leaked anti-Catholic internal memorandum created by the FBI Richmond field office.
fox29.com
Idaho murders: How does criminology student leave crime scene with blood-dripping knife?
MOSCOW, Idaho - The Idaho student murders suspect may not have forgotten the Ka-Bar knife sheath found in a bed with two of the four victims – it may have been planted there in an effort to mislead investigators, according to a criminal profiler who has been following the case.
Virginia, Maryland will have one last shot to pitch why the new FBI headquarters should go in their state, sources tell WUSA9
WASHINGTON — The governors of Maryland and Virginia were informed by the federal government Friday that it's go time – last chance. One of WUSA9's sources on the Hill shared a letter from the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) to the key politicians in Maryland and Virginia that they'll get one more chance to make their case why they deserve the new FBI headquarters.
