WSAZ
Herd gets win #21 in hoops
ATLANTA (WSAZ) - The Marshall men’s basketball team beat Georgia State by a final of 88-77 Saturday afternoon in Atlanta. Taevion Kinsey erupted for 37 points with Andrew Taylor adding 26 to help them get their 21st win of the season and are now 10-4 in the Sun Belt. Marshall shot 50% from the floor and 40% from behind the three point line.
WSAZ
Wildcats tame Tigers
LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In one of the biggest rivalry games in our area, the Logan Wildcats beat Chapmanville Regional Friday night by a final of 48-39. Meanwhile in Ohio, South Point and Minford continued to play well with the playoffs less than two weeks away and Ironton spoiled senior night at Portsmouth.
Gallery: No. 3 Summers County knocks off No. 1 Mingo Central
Hinton – With sectionals right around the corner Summers County picked up a signature win at the right time. The Class AA No. 3 Lady Bobcats held No. 1 Mingo Central to two points in he second quarter, climbing out of a 17-8 hole to down the Lady Miners 37-33 Saturday evening in Hinton.
Rainy Sunday in West Virginia, and Kentucky
(WOWK) – It was a dry Saturday, but Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict that big changes will move in on Super Bowl Sunday. There will be the potential for a good amount of rain to move through. Eastern Kentucky near Pikeville and Williamson could see close to an inch of rain. Logan could see more […]
wchstv.com
Boys basketball: Cabell Midland holds off St. Albans; Spring Valley captures thrilling win
CHARLESTON, WV (WCHS) — Two thrilling Mountain State Athletic Conference games, not too far from each other unfolded Thursday night. In Ona, Cabell Midland fought from behind to knock off a St. Albans Red Dragon team that has produced quality victories as of late. Meanwhile in Hurricane, it was...
WSAZ
Super Sunday snowstorm stays south, barely
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -In a winter where the phrase “watching a southern storm” has been a novelty, the mention this Super Bowl weekend of a heavy wet snowstorm in the Appy mountains is sure to catch the fancy of snow lovers. How slow has the snow season been...
tourcounsel.com
Charleston Town Center | Shopping mall in West Virginia
Charleston Town Center is an enclosed shopping mall in downtown Charleston, West Virginia. One of the largest enclosed malls in the United States to be located in a downtown shopping district, it has comprised more than 130 tenants on two levels at its peak, in addition to food court on a partial third level. Several vacancies in later years have led to conversion of large portions into office space.
Vacant home catches fire in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A vacant home caught fire overnight in Charleston. It happened on the 500 block of Bream St. at around 3:40 a.m. Crews on the scene told 13 News that flames were quickly put out. No injuries were reported.
WSAZ
First Warning Forecast
When Michael Pedneau lost his class ring on a visit to West Virginia nearly 50 years ago he never thought he'd see it again until he received an interesting call from a Kanawha County deputy after a search warrant last week. Domestic violence victim pushes to change W.Va. divorce law.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Jackson County man among four new COVID-19 deaths
CHARLESTON — Four more people were confirmed as COVID-19 deaths Friday morning by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths include an 82-year-old man from Jackson County where the total number of deaths since the pandemic started are 159. Total deaths across the state were at 7,904 on Friday.
Tree falls on vehicles, injures person in Charleston, West Virginia
UPDATE (3:27 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9): Charleston Police say that the tree fell on two cars adjacent to Chamberlain Elementary School in Kanawha City. One man was taken to the hospital with injuries. The scene should be cleared of debris soon. Appalachian Power is working on restoring power to the area. “The primary focus […]
Kanawha County Commission receives grant to expand Shawnee Sports Complex facility in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Commission has approved plans to expand a facility at the Shawnee Sports Complex in Dunbar. During a Special Commission Meeting on Thursday, Feb. 9, commissioners looked over the blueprints and costs for expanding and updating the facility. Commissioners say the county received $3 million in Congressionally Directed Spending […]
Our 5 Favorite Thrift Shops in West Virginia
WEST VIRGINIA - Thrift shopping is a great way to find high-quality clothing without paying full price. It also allows you to find unique retro pieces from another time. Plus, you'll be helping worthy causes, such as local animal shelters and needy families.
Parents react to school closing proposals in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Board of Education is considering closing three elementary schools and merging them with others. If approved, Grandview, Marmet and Weimer Elementary Schools would be closed. Grandview students would be split between Edgewood Elementary and Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary. Weimer Elementary students would be split between Bridgeview […]
West Virginia authorities search for fleeing driver
UPDATE (3:56 p.m., Feb. 11): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says the pursuit in Cabin Creek began over a failure to stop. According to the KCSO, deputies lost sight of the vehicle — an older model, beat-up Ford F-150 — around Ohley. The KCSO says it will update our team if deputies locate the […]
$50,000 given to redevelop Duncan Box & Lumber building in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The Huntington Area Development Council (HADCO) received $50,000 to redevelop the former Duncan Box & Lumber building. According to the city of Huntington, City Council District 2 representative Todd Sweeney used a portion of his American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to give the money to HADCO. They say HADCO is […]
Metro News
Suspect holds up video gaming parlor
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County deputies are trying to locate a man involved in an apparent holdup overnight at a local gambling establishment. Metro 911 got a call just before midnight from Ivy’s in Kanawha City. The caller claimed a man had come into the establishment armed with a gun, but then quickly took off. It was unclear if the suspect got any money in the incident.
Crews on scene of working garage fire in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Crews are on the scene of a two-story garage fire in Kanawha County. The Charleston Fire Department says it is in the 900 block of South Park Road. They say the garage is detached from the residence. There is no word on any injuries.
Employee arrested for threatening to shoot up Boone County, West Virginia, Tudor’s
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — An employee at a Boone County Tudor’s Biscuit World is in custody after threatening to shoot up the restaurant. According to a criminal complaint, dispatchers were told that an employee, later identified as 34-year-old Tiffany Hill, of Danville, was threatening to shoot up the open restaurant after a manager brought […]
WSAZ
Crash sends man to the hospital
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man is in the hospital following a crash late Thursday evening. Jackson County, West Virginia dispatchers say it happened just after 11 p.m. Dispatchers say a man driving a tractor trailer was on the Ravenswood Bridge when he went off the roadway, ending up about 50 feet off the exit ramp.
