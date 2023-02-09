ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

WSAZ

Herd gets win #21 in hoops

ATLANTA (WSAZ) - The Marshall men’s basketball team beat Georgia State by a final of 88-77 Saturday afternoon in Atlanta. Taevion Kinsey erupted for 37 points with Andrew Taylor adding 26 to help them get their 21st win of the season and are now 10-4 in the Sun Belt. Marshall shot 50% from the floor and 40% from behind the three point line.
WSAZ

Wildcats tame Tigers

LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In one of the biggest rivalry games in our area, the Logan Wildcats beat Chapmanville Regional Friday night by a final of 48-39. Meanwhile in Ohio, South Point and Minford continued to play well with the playoffs less than two weeks away and Ironton spoiled senior night at Portsmouth.
WOWK 13 News

Rainy Sunday in West Virginia, and Kentucky

(WOWK) – It was a dry Saturday, but Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict that big changes will move in on Super Bowl Sunday. There will be the potential for a good amount of rain to move through. Eastern Kentucky near Pikeville and Williamson could see close to an inch of rain. Logan could see more […]
WSAZ

Super Sunday snowstorm stays south, barely

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -In a winter where the phrase “watching a southern storm” has been a novelty, the mention this Super Bowl weekend of a heavy wet snowstorm in the Appy mountains is sure to catch the fancy of snow lovers. How slow has the snow season been...
tourcounsel.com

Charleston Town Center | Shopping mall in West Virginia

Charleston Town Center is an enclosed shopping mall in downtown Charleston, West Virginia. One of the largest enclosed malls in the United States to be located in a downtown shopping district, it has comprised more than 130 tenants on two levels at its peak, in addition to food court on a partial third level. Several vacancies in later years have led to conversion of large portions into office space.
WSAZ

First Warning Forecast

When Michael Pedneau lost his class ring on a visit to West Virginia nearly 50 years ago he never thought he'd see it again until he received an interesting call from a Kanawha County deputy after a search warrant last week. Domestic violence victim pushes to change W.Va. divorce law.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Jackson County man among four new COVID-19 deaths

CHARLESTON — Four more people were confirmed as COVID-19 deaths Friday morning by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths include an 82-year-old man from Jackson County where the total number of deaths since the pandemic started are 159. Total deaths across the state were at 7,904 on Friday.
WOWK 13 News

Kanawha County Commission receives grant to expand Shawnee Sports Complex facility in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Commission has approved plans to expand a facility at the Shawnee Sports Complex in Dunbar. During a Special Commission Meeting on Thursday, Feb. 9, commissioners looked over the blueprints and costs for expanding and updating the facility. Commissioners say the county received $3 million in Congressionally Directed Spending […]
WOWK 13 News

Parents react to school closing proposals in Kanawha County, West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Board of Education is considering closing three elementary schools and merging them with others. If approved, Grandview, Marmet and Weimer Elementary Schools would be closed. Grandview students would be split between Edgewood Elementary and Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary. Weimer Elementary students would be split between Bridgeview […]
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia authorities search for fleeing driver

UPDATE (3:56 p.m., Feb. 11): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says the pursuit in Cabin Creek began over a failure to stop. According to the KCSO, deputies lost sight of the vehicle — an older model, beat-up Ford F-150 — around Ohley. The KCSO says it will update our team if deputies locate the […]
Metro News

Suspect holds up video gaming parlor

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County deputies are trying to locate a man involved in an apparent holdup overnight at a local gambling establishment. Metro 911 got a call just before midnight from Ivy’s in Kanawha City. The caller claimed a man had come into the establishment armed with a gun, but then quickly took off. It was unclear if the suspect got any money in the incident.
WSAZ

Crash sends man to the hospital

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man is in the hospital following a crash late Thursday evening. Jackson County, West Virginia dispatchers say it happened just after 11 p.m. Dispatchers say a man driving a tractor trailer was on the Ravenswood Bridge when he went off the roadway, ending up about 50 feet off the exit ramp.
