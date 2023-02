SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport woman who systematically stole more than $83,000 from her employer was found guilty Thursday of felony theft by a Caddo Parish jury. Micquela Bell, 37, was convicted by the seven-man, five-woman jury in District Judge Donald Hathaway Jr.'s court. Jurors deliberated just over 30 minutes before returning their verdict of guilty as charged of felony theft of $25,000 or more.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO