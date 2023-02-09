Read full article on original website
BoxingNews24.com
Rolando “Rolly” Romero Is Gifted A Shot At WBA 140-Pound Champ Alberto Puello
By Vince D’Writer: Despite the fact that he hasn’t competed in the 140-pound weight class, boxing contender Rolando “Rolly” Romero has somehow leapfrogged Gary Antuanne Russell and Ismael Barroso as he’s set to face the WBA super lightweight champion Alberto Puello (21-0, 10 KOs) in April, at a venue that has yet to be determined.
sportszion.com
“Conor McGregor absolutely destroys Islam Makhachev” UFC fans thrash Islam Makhachev following his win vs Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284
Islam Makhachev entered the octagon today to defend his lightweight title against Alexander Volkanovski, and even though he was successful in doing so, UFC fans believe that Conor McGregor would absolutely smash Islam Makhachev if they were to fight each other in the same event. The mixed martial arts fighter...
msn.com
‘Islam got his ass whooped’
Nate Diaz wasn’t impressed with Islam Makhachev’s win. UFC 284 went down last night (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) from inside RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. In the main event, Makhachev defended his UFC lightweight title against Alexander Volkanovski in an excellent fight. (Watch highlights!) The Dagastani fighter became...
worldboxingnews.net
How many world champions did Floyd Mayweather really beat?
World Boxing News totals the number of world champions beaten by boxing legend Floyd Mayweather during his remarkable career. Ahead of his exhibition and 45th birthday, WBN looks at the facts after CEO Leonard Ellerbe stated Mayweather beat 26 titleholders in his 50 wins. “Imagine beating more champions than anyone...
Boxing Scene
Michael Williams: I'm Coming To Get Rid of Adrien Broner!
In the world of boxing, there are few stories more exciting than that of an underdog, and Michael Williams Jr. (20-1, 13 KOs), a young hungry fighter from Fayetteville, North Carolina, is living that story in the lead up to his showdown with former 4-division world champion, Adrien Broner (34-4-1, 24 KOs).
Watch: Savannah James Hilariously Refused To Do A Handshake With LeBron James
LeBron James kept trying to do a handshake with his wife Savannah James on the sidelines, but she was not willing to do it.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Attacks Pair Of Stars In Surprise Return To WWE SmackDown
"The Baddest Woman on the Planet" stormed back onto WWE programming in a surprise appearance during Friday night's "SmackDown." Rousey's entrance music interrupted Shayna Baszler, who had just made her own interruption to cut a promo on Natalya, who retaliated by calling Baszler a "knockoff version of Rousey." Baszler responded by making some pointed comments about how her own career and accomplishments in pro wrestling predated Rousey's arrival in the industry. However, moments after Rousey hit the ring it became clear that she and Baszler were still on the same page. After teasing a faceoff, they both attacked Natalya. Shotzi ran down to the ring to try to even the odds but proved to be no match for the duo of Rousey and Baszler, who stood tall in the ring at the end of the segment. Later, WWE announced Rousey and Baszler will face Natalya and Shotzi on next Friday's "SmackDown."
sportszion.com
‘Freestyle wrestling singlet’ UFC star Conor McGregor brutally mocks Harry Styles outfit at Grammy Awards show
Conor McGregor-Harry Styles were not names we were expecting to hear but here we are in 2023 where strange things are happening. Harry Styles has kept up the trend of wearing ridiculous and offensive clothing both for promotional purposes and for appearances at different programs. In one such post showcasing...
Boxing Scene
Rey Vargas, O'Shaquie Foster Separated On Stage After Making Weight For 130-Pound Title Fight
O’Shaquie Foster and Rey Vargas eventually had to be separated Friday after they made weight in San Antonio. Vargas and Foster flexed for the cameras, before Foster took exception to Vargas touching him once they met their contractual obligations for a 12-round, 130-pound championship match Saturday night at nearby Alamodome. Mexico’s Vargas and Foster, of Orange, Texas, both officially weighed in at 129½ pounds for their “Showtime Championship Boxing” main event.
Alexander Volkanovksi claims Islam Makhachev was “feeling a little frail” during their UFC 284 faceoff
Alexander Volkanovski is claiming Islam Makhachev was ‘feeling a little frail’ during their UFC 284 press conference face-off. UFC 284 takes place tomorrow, Saturday February 11th at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. Headlining the event will be Alexander Volkanovski (25-1 MMA) vs Islam Makhachev (23-1 MMA) for...
Golf Digest
'You're not coming anywhere near my family': Rory McIlroy's rules for Netflix show
SCOTTSDALE — Whether you're a fan of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit or not, its arrival sent a clear message to the status quo of professional golf: It's time to adapt. This season, we've started to see that mandate taking shape. The PGA Tour has bumped up the purses at a select group of "designated" events—this week's WM Phoenix Open, with its $20 million prize money payout, is one of them—while broadcaster CBS has rolled out a drumbeat of new initiatives to improve its golf telecasts. Max Homa's mid-round interview en-route to victory at the Farmers Insurance Open two weeks ago was the most notable.
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder ‘doesn’t need tampered gloves or PEDs to win’
Former long-reigning WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder had a dig at two of his rivals when discussing his role as a top-division superstar. Wilder decided to remind Tyson Fury and forthcoming opponent Andy Ruiz Jr. of his past allegations towards the pair. Speaking to Elie Seckbach, Wilder stated that Ruiz...
sportszion.com
Dana White no-show at post-fight press conference after Islam Makhachev slams UFC President for overlooking UFC 284 for Power Slap
When the Lightweight champ and the then Pound-for-Pound number 2 fighter complained about the lack of promotion he felt for UFC 284, a good chunk of the MMA world took notice. Though Dana White tried to refute his claims back then, recent developments show us that the Dagestani may have been right all along.
sportszion.com
‘You unprofessional swine’ Jake Paul takes jab at Tommy Fury for missing press-conference in Saudi Arabia claiming ‘my back hurts from carrying the promotion’
Jake Paul and Tommy Fury will fight in less than three weeks, and Jake hasn’t stopped making derogatory remarks about his opponent. As a continuation of their long-running online rivalry, Tommy and Jake have both been dropping hints that they may finish each other off in the ring. They have been engaging in constant trash talking with one another and have made numerous threats of defeat before they finally face each other.
New York Post
Tennis player obliterates 3 rackets during meltdown: ‘Appalling’
Kazakhstan tennis star Alexander Bublik, 25, lost his cool and destroyed three of his rackets when he suffered an upset loss to unranked opponent Grégoire Barrère Thursday at Open Sud de France. Bublik fell to his opponent Barrère 6-4, 6-7 (12), 7-6 (3) in a match that saw...
worldboxingnews.net
Adrien Broner had a problem: Toxic relationship and alcohol abuse
World Boxing News continues the Adrien Broner countdown of every problem the former world champion has overcome ahead of his comeback. Broner listed twenty hurdles he had to maneuver to be in a position to make money again. Numbers two and three, following his first citing bankruptcy, are a toxic relationship and alcohol abuse.
Kevin Lee Gives His Thoughts On Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski
Kevin Lee is looking forward to a “tough fight” between Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev at UFC 284. Right now in the UFC, it seems like there is no division hotter than the lightweight division. There is a championship title bout on deck at UFC 284 featuring Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski and more top contenders are being matched up as well. One man who has had a history in the UFC lightweight division is Kevin Lee. He was a contender himself back in 2017 although he has spent a year or so outside the organization. He is on his way back in and is taking a good look at the champions involved in this main event.
Boxing Scene
Caroline Dubois Crushes Mashaury Inside of Three Rounds at Wembley Arena
CAROLINE Dubois maintained the searing start to her professional career by crushing the hopelessly overmatched Feriche Mashaury inside three rounds at the Wembley Arena. Dubois, the younger sister of heavyweight contender Daniel, is considered by many as the hottest prospect in all of women’s boxing. And she blew away...
calfkicker.com
Conor McGregor criticized for partying with famous rapper ahead of UFC return
Fans have criticized Conor McGregor for partying instead of training since it was just revealed he’s coming back to UFC against Michael Chandler following a stint on TUF. The Irishman hasn’t competed since breaking his leg in a horrific loss to Dustin Poirier in July 2021. However, he’s been sure to enjoy himself ever since and has been often seen partying.
worldboxingnews.net
Adrien Broner warned by late substitute opponent ‘shock’ is coming
Ex-world champion Adrien Broner’s comeback to boxing will last all of one fight, according to late substitute opponent Michael Williams Jr. Broner faces a third-choice foe in Williams, having seen fights against Ivan Redkach and Hank Lundy fall apart for different reasons. Up steps the unheralded Willaims for the...
