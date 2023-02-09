If you were to survey 100 basketball coaches, you probably would get a pretty even split on whether rebounding is a skill. However, all of them would agree that rebounding requires a lot of energy, effort, and desire. Players who have those qualities and take pride in them are the ones who become elite rebounders. All three of those describe BYU junior forward Lauren Gustin, the nation’s leading rebounder. However, the path for Gustin to become the nation’s leading rebounder wasn’t straightforward.

PROVO, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO