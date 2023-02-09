Read full article on original website
84-Year-Old Elderly Man is 'Abruptly Fired' at Walmart in Payson, Utah After Greeting the Community for 14 Years. Why?Zack LovePayson, UT
84-Year-Old Walmart Greeter Reportedly “Abruptly” Fired While Wife is in the Midst of Cancer TreatmentsJoel EisenbergPayson, UT
Popular food chain opening another new location in UtahKristen WaltersSandy, UT
Target Replacing Dillard’s at Major U.S. Shopping MallJoel EisenbergProvo, UT
Pho King Orem Serves Pho and Other Vietnamese FoodS. F. MoriOrem, UT
thenexthoops.com
How BYU’s Lauren Gustin became the nation’s leading rebounder
If you were to survey 100 basketball coaches, you probably would get a pretty even split on whether rebounding is a skill. However, all of them would agree that rebounding requires a lot of energy, effort, and desire. Players who have those qualities and take pride in them are the ones who become elite rebounders. All three of those describe BYU junior forward Lauren Gustin, the nation’s leading rebounder. However, the path for Gustin to become the nation’s leading rebounder wasn’t straightforward.
247Sports
How will BYU replace Puka Nacua in 2023?
Puka Nacua has a strong case to make as the most talented wide receiver to ever play at BYU. The former Orem High School standout was absolutely electric when he was on the field for the Cougars. Whether it was catching balls in traffic, toe-touching in the endzone for scores, or taking the ball out of the backfield and bullying his way through defenders for first downs, Nacua could do it all.
uvureview.com
The 2023 Baseball Preview: Insider expectations
As the Utah Valley University baseball team prepares to lace up their cleats for their first game of 2023 there seems to be a different feeling about this season; this season, the expectations are arguably higher than ever before. “This team is a lot better than previous years, and the...
ksl.com
No. 4 Red Rocks bounce back in road win after Grace McCallum suffers serious injury
SALT LAKE CITY — The first event of the afternoon on Saturday couldn't have gone much worse for the fourth-ranked Red Rocks in the neutral site Metroplex Challenge meet in Fort Worth, Texas. Utah was forced to count a 9.725 score on vault from Jaylene Gilstrap as the team...
Report: Utah offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig is the ‘leading candidate’ for Notre Dame’s OC job
Utah offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig is the “leading candidate” for Notre Dame’s offensive coordinator job, according to a report by ESPN,
Dirty Dough continues growing with 14 new locations in Utah; 5 in Utah County
Dirty Dough has been whipping up something big, with 14 new locations coming to Utah and 37 new locations being built nationwide. Five stores will open soon in Utah County — two in Provo and one apiece in Orem, American Fork and Payson — along with two Weber County locations in Ogden and Roy.
An American Lawyer of Japanese Heritage in Utah Left an Impressive and Strong Legacy
Jimi Mitsunaga was an early minority lawyer in the state. Jimi Mitsunaga was born and raised in Salt Lake City, Utah. He worked hard throughout his life and left an impressive legacy. He was a man of vision who served his community and state well.
Tonyburgers Has a Location in Downtown Salt Lake City, Utah
Their burgers are touted as being famous and delicious. Hamburgers are a popular menu item in the United States. There are cheap hamburgers, and there are expensive hamburgers. Fast food restaurants regularly serve hamburgers, and there are many hamburger restaurant chains.
uvureview.com
Battalion Review
Andrew Kenny introduces Battalion Drumline. Andrew Kenney is a member of the broadcast team at the UVU Review, and is a sophomore studying Avaition Science, aiming to be a Professional Pilot. He likes working at the UVU Review because it allows him to do something that he enjoys without being cumbersome. Andrew enjoys playing the trombone, skiing, and speedrunning.
Daily Herald
Minerva Teichert estate sues LDS Church for the second time over art
On Jan. 30, the Minerva Teichert estate filed a second complaint against The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. This time, the suit is in California and Brigham Young University, the BYU Museum of Art, Deseret Book Co., Desert Management Corp. and Latter-Day Home LLC are also being targeted in the legal action.
kcpw.org
LDS Church stake in Great Salt Lake, basketball game outbursts and crosswalk flags
How The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints could have a say in the Great Salt Lake’s survival. Utah students barked like dogs at Asian American and Polynesian basketball players. And officials gear up to again promote crosswalk flags in Salt Lake City, but some question how effective they are.
nddist.com
Breaking New Ground After More than a Century
This week, Industrial Distribution's annual "Watch List" examines Industrial Supply Company Inc., which continues to expand its footprint across the Intermountain West after more than a century in business. Like the first company on this year's list, Riverhawk Industrial Supply, ISC began as a mining supply operation. Rudolph Orlob founded...
Summit Daily News
A road trip to remember: Utah man surpasses 100,000 vertical feet in a single ski day while driving across the country
Many people may try to ski or ride 100,000 vertical feet in a single day, but New York native, and current Utah resident, William Reillo took the feat to a whole new level at the end of January. Unlike most skiing stories, the beginning of Reillo’s feat began in a...
tourcounsel.com
Provo Towne Centre | Shopping mall in Utah
Provo Towne Centre is an enclosed shopping mall in Provo, Utah. Opened in 1998, the mall is anchored by JCPenney, a classic cars display, and a Cinemark movie theater. It is managed by Jones Lang LaSalle. When the mall was being built, developers JP Realty filed a lawsuit against the...
Utah city ranked as LEAST glamorous in the country
Glamorous might not be the first word that pops into your head when you think of Utah but one area, in particular, has been ranked as the least glamorous city in the U.S.
kjzz.com
University of Utah K9 Zarah bomb detection dog passes away unexpectedly
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — University of Utah's K9 Zarah, a bomb detection dog for the school has passed away unexpectedly. Zarah passed away following a brief illness on Wednesday, according to the the university's safety Twitter account. "We send our sincere condolences to both of her trainers, Matt...
ABC 4
Teen charged in alleged triple homicide in West Jordan
Teen charged in alleged triple homicide in West Jordan. Teen charged in alleged triple homicide in West Jordan. New medical psilocybin bill to help those with anxiety, …. Senate Bill 200 in the Utah State Legislature would legalize the use of psilocybin mushrooms to improve patient's mental health. New Bill...
890kdxu.com
St. George to South Jordan, My Go To Dinner Stops
It's incredibly subjective for me to say these are the best places to eat, depending on where you are. And it's worth pointing out that I'm a simple man, more comfortable chomping a chili burger than slicing a prime rib. Oh yeah, and I'm cheap. But every time I hit...
uvureview.com
The Cultured Wolverine | Season 2: Episode 4 | Social Entertainment
Hello and welcome back to the Cultured Wolverine, the arts and culture podcast at Utah Valley University. This week, host Meg McKellar is joined by Natalie Black from the Health and Wellness podcast. Together, they discuss the way that we interact with social media and how it has changed over the years.
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Utah
Reader's Digest lists the best pizza in every state
