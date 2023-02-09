ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orem, UT

thenexthoops.com

How BYU’s Lauren Gustin became the nation’s leading rebounder

If you were to survey 100 basketball coaches, you probably would get a pretty even split on whether rebounding is a skill. However, all of them would agree that rebounding requires a lot of energy, effort, and desire. Players who have those qualities and take pride in them are the ones who become elite rebounders. All three of those describe BYU junior forward Lauren Gustin, the nation’s leading rebounder. However, the path for Gustin to become the nation’s leading rebounder wasn’t straightforward.
PROVO, UT
247Sports

How will BYU replace Puka Nacua in 2023?

Puka Nacua has a strong case to make as the most talented wide receiver to ever play at BYU. The former Orem High School standout was absolutely electric when he was on the field for the Cougars. Whether it was catching balls in traffic, toe-touching in the endzone for scores, or taking the ball out of the backfield and bullying his way through defenders for first downs, Nacua could do it all.
PROVO, UT
uvureview.com

The 2023 Baseball Preview: Insider expectations

As the Utah Valley University baseball team prepares to lace up their cleats for their first game of 2023 there seems to be a different feeling about this season; this season, the expectations are arguably higher than ever before. “This team is a lot better than previous years, and the...
OREM, UT
uvureview.com

Battalion Review

Andrew Kenny introduces Battalion Drumline. Andrew Kenney is a member of the broadcast team at the UVU Review, and is a sophomore studying Avaition Science, aiming to be a Professional Pilot. He likes working at the UVU Review because it allows him to do something that he enjoys without being cumbersome. Andrew enjoys playing the trombone, skiing, and speedrunning.
Daily Herald

Minerva Teichert estate sues LDS Church for the second time over art

On Jan. 30, the Minerva Teichert estate filed a second complaint against The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. This time, the suit is in California and Brigham Young University, the BYU Museum of Art, Deseret Book Co., Desert Management Corp. and Latter-Day Home LLC are also being targeted in the legal action.
PROVO, UT
nddist.com

Breaking New Ground After More than a Century

This week, Industrial Distribution's annual "Watch List" examines Industrial Supply Company Inc., which continues to expand its footprint across the Intermountain West after more than a century in business. Like the first company on this year's list, Riverhawk Industrial Supply, ISC began as a mining supply operation. Rudolph Orlob founded...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
tourcounsel.com

Provo Towne Centre | Shopping mall in Utah

Provo Towne Centre is an enclosed shopping mall in Provo, Utah. Opened in 1998, the mall is anchored by JCPenney, a classic cars display, and a Cinemark movie theater. It is managed by Jones Lang LaSalle. When the mall was being built, developers JP Realty filed a lawsuit against the...
PROVO, UT
ABC 4

Teen charged in alleged triple homicide in West Jordan

Teen charged in alleged triple homicide in West Jordan. Teen charged in alleged triple homicide in West Jordan. New medical psilocybin bill to help those with anxiety, …. Senate Bill 200 in the Utah State Legislature would legalize the use of psilocybin mushrooms to improve patient's mental health. New Bill...
WEST JORDAN, UT
890kdxu.com

St. George to South Jordan, My Go To Dinner Stops

It's incredibly subjective for me to say these are the best places to eat, depending on where you are. And it's worth pointing out that I'm a simple man, more comfortable chomping a chili burger than slicing a prime rib. Oh yeah, and I'm cheap. But every time I hit...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
uvureview.com

The Cultured Wolverine | Season 2: Episode 4 | Social Entertainment

Hello and welcome back to the Cultured Wolverine, the arts and culture podcast at Utah Valley University. This week, host Meg McKellar is joined by Natalie Black from the Health and Wellness podcast. Together, they discuss the way that we interact with social media and how it has changed over the years.
OREM, UT

