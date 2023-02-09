Read full article on original website
Woman's heartbreak as husband dies in his sleep just days after finding out she was pregnant
A woman has shared her heartbreak after her husband died in his sleep – just days after finding out they were going to become parents. Shannen Rissel and husband Connor had been together for five years when they tied the knot last September. However, their dream life together in...
Doctors make shock diagnosis after mum says newborn looked nothing like her
Doctors were able to diagnose a baby with an incredibly rare condition after a mum noticed that her newborn looked nothing like her. Mum Hannah Doyle, 36, says that her 'mother's instinct' told her something was wrong when she held her baby boy Zander. He didn't look like her or...
Mum hits back at trolls after being mocked for working out while she was pregnant
A mum who regularly worked out while being pregnant received horrific trolling on social media. Some said that Danni Levy was injuring her baby in the process. The editor-in-chief of Muscle and Health magazine says keyboard warriors would tell her that her child would be born 'premature or physically disabled'.
Molly-Mae says she could smell her own poo while giving birth
Molly-Mae Hague has candidly shared all the details about welcoming her daughter into the world, including the fact she pooed during birth. The Love Island runner-up and her boyfriend, Tommy Fury, announced the birth of their first child Bambi last month. The 23-year-old parents have shared updates since becoming parents...
"I Couldn't Believe What I Was Seeing" - Mother Gives Birth and is Astounded by What the Doctors Hand Her
Childbirth can be a physically and emotionally intense experience for a mother. The sensation of contractions and the pressure of the baby moving through the birth canal can be intense, and is often described as painful. However, some women also report feelings of excitement and joy as they bring their baby into the world. Chrisy, who had already given birth to four previous children thought she knew it all. Her experience with her fifth pregnancy though was one that she certainly was not prepared for.
Man touches 'pregnant' coworker's stomach without asking and learns she had a miscarriage weeks earlier
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. I worked with a slender woman who wore a size double zero. She was shapely but small. When she came into work one day and announced she and her husband were expecting twins, everyone teased her.
Mother Learns her Son's Bride is her Long-lost Daughter on their Wedding Day after she Spots a Birthmark
A woman discovered that her son’s bride was her long-lost daughter on their wedding day. The incident occurred in Suzhou, Jiangsu province in China, 20 years after the woman had lost her daughter. The mother shares that she moved heaven and earth to find her daughter, but her efforts were in vain.
A man cheats with his wife's best friend and dies in her bed! How does she keep her best friend from finding out?
***This story was told to me by a friend who is a first responder. Told with permission***. A man dies in the bed of his female lover, the problem is that his lover is his wife’s best friend.
The woman who gave birth in her grave 10 days after her death
In 1670, a shocking incident occurred Bologna, Italy that left the citizens of the city in disbelief. A woman who was buried in a church cemetery gave birth to a child 10 days after her death. The news was so bizarre that it spread quickly and the church cemetery soon became a site of pilgrimage, attracting the attention of people from far and wide.
Upworthy
Woman has the best response to people saying her 'hot' husband is 'doing charity' by being with her
People often compare the two individuals in a relationship based on their earnings, their personalities and their physical attractiveness. The partner who is deemed less attractive according to societal beauty standards is often trolled for dating or marrying a conventionally attractive person. Such comparisons are ridiculous and they can be embarrassing or demoralizing for those who are being body shamed and criticized. Not for Hazel McBride, though. This woman has spoken up about experiencing online harassment for having a husband that some people find more attractive than she is.
When His Wife Refused to Be Faithful, He Arranged for Her to Marry Her Boyfriend With His Approval
After helping his wife of seven years marry the guy she had been having an affair with for years, an Indian man left the entire country in shock. Uttam Mandal and Sapna Kumari, originally from India's Bihar state, tied the knot in 2014 and welcomed two children into the world. Happily married for a while, Sapna eventually had an affair with a younger male relative of Uttam's who frequented their home. After learning about Sapna's affair, Uttam and his wife argued frequently. Nevertheless, when it became clear that Sapna would never be able to move on from her fling,
Woman leaves people disgusted after admitting she doesn’t wash pyjamas after every wear
A woman has sparked an intense laundry debate online after admitting that she wears her pyjamas multiple nights in a row before washing them. It sounds like a fairly mundane thing to admit, but some people were actually pretty disgusted by it, insisting that you should wash your PJs after every wear.
ABC News
Ashley Judd says she 're-enrolled herself' in therapy after photos from her mother's death were released
Ashley Judd says she is back in therapy after tabloids released photos earlier this month from her mother's death. The actress, who spoke to The Guardian in an interview, said she "re-enrolled myself... just to make sure that my healing was concretized and stout and was going to hold." Judd's...
msn.com
My daughter was vomiting multiple times a day. After we saw several doctors, it turned out to have nothing to do with her physical body.
My daughter, Anya, had always been very healthy. She was the child with perfect attendance who didn't shed a tear when running into kindergarten on her first day. But Anya began vomiting regularly when she started second grade. She had no fever and no other symptoms. At first, it was once a week, usually around bedtime. She would throw up and then be perfectly fine after she was done — happy as a clam.
New mom of 2-month-old triplets shamed by her partner for 'neglect' after letting babies 'cry it out' indoors
A first-time mother of 3 2-month-old triplets is being accused of abuse by her fiance for taking a minute to herself outside of the home while their three babies cried upstairs. She has written a post on Reddit to find out whether or not she was a bad mom for what she did.
Prince William Has Told Prince Harry His Kids Are Not His Brother’s ‘Responsibility.’ The Spare Author Says He Still ‘Worries’
Prince Harry explained that his brother Prince William said his kids are not the Duke of Sussex's 'responsibility,' but the Spare author still 'worries' about them.
A woman once brought her intact placenta with her premature baby in it to the hospital
**This is a true story as witnessed by the author**. One day a distraught woman presented to the hospital emergency room. She complained that she began having abdominal pain and was about 15 weeks pregnant. She stated that she had planned for this pregnancy and it was a happy day when she discovered that she was indeed pregnant.
Groom Dumps Bride At the Altar After His Mother Calls Her Short And Unattractive
It's no secret that in some cultures, moms influence who their children date and marry. However, not everyone bases their romantic choices entirely on their mother's thoughts, even if many take her advice.
ETOnline.com
Tori Spelling Reveals 14-Year-Old Daughter's Diagnosis After Two Hospitalizations
Beverly Hills, 90210 star Tori Spelling is opening up about her 14-year-old daughter's health battle after being hospitalized twice. Spelling sat down for an interview on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live, where she explained Stella's diagnosis and how her family is coping with it. "She went to the ER twice...
A mother told her 9-year-old daughter that she always looks like she is staring at people.
A mother told his 9-year-old daughter that she always looks like she is staring at people. A mother told her 9-year-old daughter Micchi to get eyelid surgery to make her look "beautiful."
