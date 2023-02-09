ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Molly-Mae says she could smell her own poo while giving birth

Molly-Mae Hague has candidly shared all the details about welcoming her daughter into the world, including the fact she pooed during birth. The Love Island runner-up and her boyfriend, Tommy Fury, announced the birth of their first child Bambi last month. The 23-year-old parents have shared updates since becoming parents...
Anthony James

"I Couldn't Believe What I Was Seeing" - Mother Gives Birth and is Astounded by What the Doctors Hand Her

Childbirth can be a physically and emotionally intense experience for a mother. The sensation of contractions and the pressure of the baby moving through the birth canal can be intense, and is often described as painful. However, some women also report feelings of excitement and joy as they bring their baby into the world. Chrisy, who had already given birth to four previous children thought she knew it all. Her experience with her fifth pregnancy though was one that she certainly was not prepared for.
Ricky

The woman who gave birth in her grave 10 days after her death

In 1670, a shocking incident occurred Bologna, Italy that left the citizens of the city in disbelief. A woman who was buried in a church cemetery gave birth to a child 10 days after her death. The news was so bizarre that it spread quickly and the church cemetery soon became a site of pilgrimage, attracting the attention of people from far and wide.
Upworthy

Woman has the best response to people saying her 'hot' husband is 'doing charity' by being with her

People often compare the two individuals in a relationship based on their earnings, their personalities and their physical attractiveness. The partner who is deemed less attractive according to societal beauty standards is often trolled for dating or marrying a conventionally attractive person. Such comparisons are ridiculous and they can be embarrassing or demoralizing for those who are being body shamed and criticized. Not for Hazel McBride, though. This woman has spoken up about experiencing online harassment for having a husband that some people find more attractive than she is.
Ceebla Cuud

When His Wife Refused to Be Faithful, He Arranged for Her to Marry Her Boyfriend With His Approval

After helping his wife of seven years marry the guy she had been having an affair with for years, an Indian man left the entire country in shock. Uttam Mandal and Sapna Kumari, originally from India's Bihar state, tied the knot in 2014 and welcomed two children into the world. Happily married for a while, Sapna eventually had an affair with a younger male relative of Uttam's who frequented their home. After learning about Sapna's affair, Uttam and his wife argued frequently. Nevertheless, when it became clear that Sapna would never be able to move on from her fling,
msn.com

My daughter was vomiting multiple times a day. After we saw several doctors, it turned out to have nothing to do with her physical body.

My daughter, Anya, had always been very healthy. She was the child with perfect attendance who didn't shed a tear when running into kindergarten on her first day. But Anya began vomiting regularly when she started second grade. She had no fever and no other symptoms. At first, it was once a week, usually around bedtime. She would throw up and then be perfectly fine after she was done — happy as a clam.
ETOnline.com

Tori Spelling Reveals 14-Year-Old Daughter's Diagnosis After Two Hospitalizations

Beverly Hills, 90210 star Tori Spelling is opening up about her 14-year-old daughter's health battle after being hospitalized twice. Spelling sat down for an interview on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live, where she explained Stella's diagnosis and how her family is coping with it. "She went to the ER twice...
