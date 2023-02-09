ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday

Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
GREEN BAY, WI
Sporting News

Why Joe Buck and Troy Aikman aren't calling Super Bowl 57 for Fox

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman have been Super Bowl mainstays on Fox since they first called Super Bowl 39 back in 2005, taking the reins from the legendary duo of Pat Summerall and John Madden. The duo have called six Super Bowls together, and have become one of the most...
The Spun

George Kittle Names Only Way Eagles Can Beat Chiefs

49ers tight end George Kittle knows a thing or two about the teams playing in this year's Super Bowl.  Earlier this season, the Chiefs blew out the 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Patrick Mahomes had over 400 passing yards and three touchdowns.  Then, in the NFC Championship, the 49ers suffered ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: Dak Prescott Reluctantly Reveals His Super Bowl Pick

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has some strong ties to the Philadelphia Eagles. Prescott played with Eagles stars Fletcher Cox and Darius Slay at Mississippi State, where his quarterbacks coach was Brian Johnson, who currently holds the same role with Philadelphia. Nevertheless, because of ...
DALLAS, TX
KHOU

What makes Jalen Hurts tick? We asked his mother

HOUSTON — On Sunday, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will try to become the fourth starting QB younger than 25 years old to win a Super Bowl. The Eagles went 16-1 when the 24-year-old Hurts started, losing two games when he was sidelined by an injured shoulder late in the season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sporting News

How old is Terry Bradshaw? Age, career timeline for NFL analyst, from Steelers legend to Fox studio

There are few figures in the NFL that have been more omnipresent than Terry Bradshaw over the course of the league's existence. Bradshaw, a Steelers legend, broke into the league as the No. 1 pick in the 1970 NFL Draft, just a few years after Super Bowl 1 was played. Quickly, he established himself as a starter for the Steelers and became one of the most notable figures of the early days of the NFL's Super Bowl era.

Comments / 0

Community Policy