Tyrus is still the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, and he might have a new challenger lurking on the horizon. At NWA Nuff Said on February 11, Tyrus defended the title against former champion Matt Cardona. The stipulation of the match dictated that no seconds were allowed at ringside, as the two stars would battle it out to determine the undisputed champion. Cardona was previously forced to relinquish the title due to an injury, and he wasn’t pinned when he challenged for the gold in a three-way match with Tyrus and Trevor Murdoch at NWA Hard Times in November.

16 HOURS AGO