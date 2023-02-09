Read full article on original website
BoxingNews24.com
Rolando “Rolly” Romero Is Gifted A Shot At WBA 140-Pound Champ Alberto Puello
By Vince D’Writer: Despite the fact that he hasn’t competed in the 140-pound weight class, boxing contender Rolando “Rolly” Romero has somehow leapfrogged Gary Antuanne Russell and Ismael Barroso as he’s set to face the WBA super lightweight champion Alberto Puello (21-0, 10 KOs) in April, at a venue that has yet to be determined.
worldboxingnews.net
How many world champions did Floyd Mayweather really beat?
World Boxing News totals the number of world champions beaten by boxing legend Floyd Mayweather during his remarkable career. Ahead of his exhibition and 45th birthday, WBN looks at the facts after CEO Leonard Ellerbe stated Mayweather beat 26 titleholders in his 50 wins. “Imagine beating more champions than anyone...
Boxing Scene
Rey Vargas, O'Shaquie Foster Separated On Stage After Making Weight For 130-Pound Title Fight
O’Shaquie Foster and Rey Vargas eventually had to be separated Friday after they made weight in San Antonio. Vargas and Foster flexed for the cameras, before Foster took exception to Vargas touching him once they met their contractual obligations for a 12-round, 130-pound championship match Saturday night at nearby Alamodome. Mexico’s Vargas and Foster, of Orange, Texas, both officially weighed in at 129½ pounds for their “Showtime Championship Boxing” main event.
Boxing Scene
Barrios: Would Give Myself A C-Level Rating For Thurman Fight; I’m Capable Of A Lot More
Once Mario Barrios became sure he could take Keith Thurman’s power, the former 140-pound titleholder went away from his game plan during his 147-pound debut. Barrios’ lack of focus led to what he deemed a subpar performance against the ex-WBA/WBC welterweight champion a year ago in Las Vegas. After a long rest, the 27-year-old Barrios intends to start proving Saturday night that he is capable of accomplishing more in the 147-pound division than his outing against Thurman indicated.
Boxing Scene
Michael Williams: I'm Coming To Get Rid of Adrien Broner!
In the world of boxing, there are few stories more exciting than that of an underdog, and Michael Williams Jr. (20-1, 13 KOs), a young hungry fighter from Fayetteville, North Carolina, is living that story in the lead up to his showdown with former 4-division world champion, Adrien Broner (34-4-1, 24 KOs).
msn.com
‘Islam got his ass whooped’
Nate Diaz wasn’t impressed with Islam Makhachev’s win. UFC 284 went down last night (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) from inside RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. In the main event, Makhachev defended his UFC lightweight title against Alexander Volkanovski in an excellent fight. (Watch highlights!) The Dagastani fighter became...
Alexander Volkanovksi claims Islam Makhachev was “feeling a little frail” during their UFC 284 faceoff
Alexander Volkanovski is claiming Islam Makhachev was ‘feeling a little frail’ during their UFC 284 press conference face-off. UFC 284 takes place tomorrow, Saturday February 11th at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. Headlining the event will be Alexander Volkanovski (25-1 MMA) vs Islam Makhachev (23-1 MMA) for...
Wrestle Zone
Bully Ray Helps Tyrus Beat Matt Cardona, Retain NWA World Title At NWA Nuff Said
Tyrus is still the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, and he might have a new challenger lurking on the horizon. At NWA Nuff Said on February 11, Tyrus defended the title against former champion Matt Cardona. The stipulation of the match dictated that no seconds were allowed at ringside, as the two stars would battle it out to determine the undisputed champion. Cardona was previously forced to relinquish the title due to an injury, and he wasn’t pinned when he challenged for the gold in a three-way match with Tyrus and Trevor Murdoch at NWA Hard Times in November.
The Ring Magazine
O’Shaquie Foster’s new journey begins as WBC junior lightweight king after beating Rey Vargas
Hall of Famer and former ex-con Bernard Hopkins once described it as the sound that never leaves you. It’s the metallic buckling prison doors make when they slam shut, and it becomes a part of anyone who’s ever done prison time. It’s a sound O’Shaquie Foster will never...
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder date becomes a mess as Canelo eyes Mexico fight
Deontay Wilder facing Andy Ruiz Jr. in Las Vegas this spring got more complicated this week as reports surged on Canelo Alvarez’s return. Despite initially giving up his regular Cinco de Mayo date due to injury, Canelo has made a massive u-turn and since wants to fight on home soil.
Boxing Scene
Harrison on Tszyu: Tough Fighter But... So Basic To Me; Just Somebody I See Around The Block
Tony Harrison will gladly embrace the underdog role that comes with his upcoming clash with Tim Tszyu. What the former WBC junior middleweight titlist can’t accept, however, is the argument that he will be facing a superior boxer when they meet. “To be honest, Tim is a tough fighter...
MMAmania.com
Former UFC champion Jose Aldo walks out to ‘Pulp Fiction,’ wins pro boxing debut | Video
The legendary Jose Aldo made his professional boxing debut earlier tonight (Fri., Feb. 10, 2023) at Shooto Brazil Boxing live on UFC Fight Pass from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, as the former UFC featherweight champion made easy work of opponent Emmanuel Zambrano via unanimous decision. Aldo was a massive favorite...
calfkicker.com
(Video) UFC guys weigh in when older man whoops racist for running his mouth at Dallas Stars game
On Wednesday night at American Airlines Center, a Dallas fan got into a conflict with another spectator during the Stars’ 4-1 win against the Minnesota Wild. The mullet-sporting Stars supporter seemed to utter a racial slur, the N-word, which caused him to be on the receiving end of several punches.
theScore
Report: Canelo, John Ryder finalizing deal for May 6 fight
Canelo Alvarez and John Ryder are finalizing a deal for a super middleweight title fight on May 6, sources told ESPN's Mike Coppinger. A location for the bout at 168 pounds hasn't officially been set, but it's expected to take place in Alvarez's home state of Jalisco, Mexico. Akron Stadium, a 46,000-spectator venue typically used for soccer, is the front-runner, Coppinger adds.
calfkicker.com
Jose Aldo targeting Floyd Mayweather Jr. boxing match in 2023: ‘His side has already agreed’
Former featherweight UFC champion Jose Aldo can now proudly claim to be a professional boxer—and an unbeaten one at that. Aldo put on the boxing gloves for the first time on Friday at Shooto Brazil Boxing. It was broadcast live on UFC streaming service from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil’s Nova Uniao Upper Arena.
Boxing Scene
Team Beterbiev: Our Only Interest is Bivol; Fourth Belt Is All We’re Missing
Veteran trainer Marc Ramsay apparently does not think much differently than the average hardcore boxing fan when it comes to the topic of Artur Beterbiev’s next fight. Like most boxing enthusiasts, the head coach of the WBC, WBO, IBF light heavyweight champion wants to see his charge swap punches with the lone other beltholder in the division, WBA titlist and fellow Russian Dmitry Bivol, for the undisputed championship.
Yardbarker
UFC legend targeting boxing match vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr.
Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s next fight could be against a UFC legend. On Friday, MMA Fighting reported that former UFC featherweight champion and new Hall of Fame inductee Jose Aldo is in negotiations for a boxing bout against Mayweather Jr. in 2023. The Brazilian informed the outlet that both sides have agreed to the structure of a deal and are just finalizing the promotional side of the agreement.
411mania.com
IWGP World Heavyweight Title Match Set for NJPW Battle in the Valley
– At today’s, NJPW The New Beginning in Osaka event, Kazuchika defeated Shingo Takagi in the main event to retain the IWGP World Heavyweight Title. After the match, Okada noted that he will defend the title at next week’s NJPW Battle in the Valley event in San Jose against an opponent of his choosing. He called out former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi to face him in that match.
