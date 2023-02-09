Spencer Dinwiddie himself admitted that they weren’t exactly the best trade package out there when he and Dorian Finney-Smith, along with a couple of future draft picks, made their way to the Brooklyn Nets as part of the Kyrie Irving blockbuster deal with the Dallas Mavericks. The one thing Dinwiddie was adamant about, however, is that in terms of looks, he was the best option the Nets were going to get.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO