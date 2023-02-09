Read full article on original website
Anthony Davis Explains Why He Didn't Celebrate LeBron James' All-Time Scoring Record
Anthony Davis clears the air about why he didn't celebrate LeBron James' historic moment.
LeBron James Took Two Goats To Dinner Party After Breaking All-Time Scoring Record
LeBron James found an interesting way to celebrate after breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record.
Warriors star Draymond Green’s message to Jordan Poole on flirting with danger on technicals
Draymond Green is one of the most outspoken players out there both on and off the basketball court. The Golden State Warriors veteran is not the type to hold back, especially when interacting with referees during games. This habit of his appears to have rubbed off on some of his Dubs teammates, with Jordan Poole also following in Dray’s footsteps in terms of being a bit of a nuisance with game officials.
Kyrie Has Been In Dallas One Day & Is Already Doing Kyrie Things
Kyrie Irving had just arrived in Dallas yesterday and immediately had an awkward press conference. He had deleted his apology on social media that he had posted earlier in the season for the promoting of a film that had antiemetic content. He was asked multiple questions about it by media...
Russell Westbrook Took It Personally After Darvin Ham Called Him Out In Lakers Locker Room
Former Lakers point guard reportedly let loose on Darvin Ham in final Lakers game.
Warriors’ plan for Gary Payton II after failed physical
The Golden State Warriors have until Saturday to decide whether they will push through the Gary Payton II trade or rescind their offer and cancel the whole four-team trade. And sure enough, the team is doing its due diligence to make sure they do the right thing. According to the...
Joe Harris Throws Shade At Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving While Describing Nets’ New Energy
Joe Harris took a subtle job at Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving while talking about the Brooklyn Nets' new energy.
Nets’ Cam Thomas issues apology over ‘insensitive’ joke after Suns win
Spencer Dinwiddie himself admitted that they weren’t exactly the best trade package out there when he and Dorian Finney-Smith, along with a couple of future draft picks, made their way to the Brooklyn Nets as part of the Kyrie Irving blockbuster deal with the Dallas Mavericks. The one thing Dinwiddie was adamant about, however, is that in terms of looks, he was the best option the Nets were going to get.
Mo Bamba goes viral for savage post after trade to Lakers
Mo Bamba didn’t waste a second getting the heck out of Dodge (or in this case, Orlando). The former lottery pick Bamba was traded by the Magic at Thursday’s deadline to the Los Angeles Lakers for a package that included another notable veteran. The move ended Bamba’s tenure in Orlando after five career seasons. Within... The post Mo Bamba goes viral for savage post after trade to Lakers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Lakers Flip Thomas Bryant, Patrick Beverly For Davon Reed and Mo Bamba at Trade Deadline
If you thought the Los Angeles Lakers were done making moves after trading Russell Westbrook in a blockbuster three-team deal on Wednesday, than you were gravely mistaken. According to multiple reports, the Lakers made a bevy of moves in the waning hours of the NBA trade deadline on Thursday. The...
Reggie Miller’s Shot at Anthony Davis Causes Kevin Harlan to Get Flustered
Harlan was left speechless after Miller dropped a funny one-liner.
5x NBA All-Star Reportedly Being Waived
According to Chris Haynes of the NBA on TNT and Bleacher Report, the Houston Rockets are waiving John Wall (after being traded from the Los Angeles Clippers).
"LeBron Smiling About The Fact That Russell Westbrook Is Not A Laker Anymore", NBA Fan Jokes After Seeing LeBron James Laughing On Sideline
LeBron James was seen smiling on the Lakers bench after the team traded away Russell Westbrook, leading to fans making jokes.
The Best Buyout Candidates In The NBA After Wild Trade Deadline: Russell Westbrook And Kevin Love Leading The Pack
The top NBA buyout candidates includes some interesting names this season.
Brian Windhorst shares wild Kyrie Irving rumor
Brian Windhorst may be peering into his crystal ball once again. The ESPN analyst Windhorst went viral this week for a wild rumor that he shared about new Dallas Mavericks star point guard Kyrie Irving. Windhorst suggested Irving could potentially follow his ex-Brooklyn Nets co-star Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns in the summer. “Let... The post Brian Windhorst shares wild Kyrie Irving rumor appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
"Russ needs his own team" - Brandon Jennings didn't like how the Los Angeles Lakers used Russell Westbrook
Brandon Jennings believes Russell Westbrook shouldn't play second fiddle to anyone.
Nina Westbrook Fires Back After Russell Gets Called ‘Vampire’ By ESPN
Nina Westbrook has defended her husband Russell Westbrook after ESPN called him a vampire in the wake of his Lakers exit.
Mikal Bridges Swears on National TV During First Interview in Brooklyn
Mikal Bridges swore on national TV upon arriving in Brooklyn to join the Nets.
Luka Doncic's Mavs 'Likely' to Re-Sign Kyrie Irving in Free Agency? Here's How
The Dallas Mavericks will need to retain Kyrie Irving's services this NBA offseason to keep a co-star around Luka Doncic. Here's how they can do it.
Mavericks targeting veteran shooter in buyout market
The Dallas Mavericks made an impact at the trade deadline, and they are now preparing to dive into the buyout market for additional help. The Orlando Magic are set to negotiate a buyout with veteran swingman Terrence Ross, and the Mavericks are the early favorites to sign him, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The... The post Mavericks targeting veteran shooter in buyout market appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
