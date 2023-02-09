Effective: 2023-02-12 11:43:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-13 05:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: St. Tammany The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Mississippi Tangipahoa River Near Robert affecting Tangipahoa Parish. Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting St. Tammany, Hancock and Pearl River Counties. Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River and Washington Counties. The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Bogue Chitto River Near Bush affecting St. Tammany Parish. For the Tangipahoa River...including Robert...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Bogue Chitto River...including Bush...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Pearl River. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, When the river is falling, water on low lying property and over the lower portions of streets in River Gardens Subdivision will slowly begin to drain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 17.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.5 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.5 feet on 02/01/1994. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA ・ 3 HOURS AGO