Effective: 2023-02-12 11:43:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-13 05:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: St. Tammany The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Mississippi Tangipahoa River Near Robert affecting Tangipahoa Parish. Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting St. Tammany, Hancock and Pearl River Counties. Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River and Washington Counties. The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Bogue Chitto River Near Bush affecting St. Tammany Parish. For the Tangipahoa River...including Robert...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Bogue Chitto River...including Bush...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bogue Chitto River Near Bush. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Homes in low-lying areas on the downstream side of Louisiana Highway 21 near the bridge will flood. The access road upstream of the bridge will remain inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:15 AM CST Sunday the stage was 12.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.5 feet tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.5 feet on 09/17/2021. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA ・ 3 HOURS AGO