Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.50
Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.88.
Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $59.28
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 59.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 64.18. The company has a market capitalization of £306.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 743.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.53, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com
NYSE TGB opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $475.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.33 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $2.41.
Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Down to $2.93
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 12.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.55. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of -0.08.
Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RDWR. Barclays decreased their price objective on Radware from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.
The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $37.54
SGPYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 780 ($9.38) to GBX 950 ($11.42) in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 725 ($8.71) to GBX 780 ($9.38) in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group downgraded The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 720 ($8.65) to GBX 775 ($9.32) in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $782.29.
Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $302.95
BAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Babcock International Group from GBX 510 ($6.13) to GBX 475 ($5.71) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.11) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 408.33 ($4.91).
Hudson’s Bay (OTCMKTS:HBAYF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.19
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.19. Hudson's Bay Company owns and operates department stores in Canada and the United States. Its stores offers fashion apparels, accessories, cosmetics, and home products. The company operates its stores under the Hudson's Bay, Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks OFF 5TH, Find @ Lord & Taylor, Home Outfitters, Galeria Kaufhof, Galeria INNO, and Sportarena names.
Century Global Commodities (TSE:CNT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.08
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.88 million and a PE ratio of -1.67.
Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.22
Melco International Development Trading Down 4.3 %. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Melco International Development Company Profile.
Viad (NYSE:VVI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Viad from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Viad from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Viad from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.
Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $329.27
The stock has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 494.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 329.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 305.49. Fidelity European Trust Company Profile. (Get Rating) Fidelity European Trust PLC is an...
China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.00
China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.00 and traded as low as $11.98. China Shenhua Energy shares last traded at $11.99, with a volume of 20,253 shares trading hands.
DP Poland (LON:DPP) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.35
The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.72, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of £54.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46.
Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.43
SWMAY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 106 to SEK 116 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 106 to SEK 116 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.
South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com
Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. SJI opened at $36.09 on Friday. South Jersey Industries has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.60 and a 200-day moving average of $34.70.
Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.54
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of C$177.66 million and a PE ratio of 8.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.54.
Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.24
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1.09. The stock has a market cap of $127.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 0.36. About Gold Reserve. (Get Rating) Gold Reserve Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops...
Trees (OTCMKTS:CANN) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.17
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.37. About Trees. (Get Rating) General Cannabis Corp. is a holding company,...
StockNews.com Upgrades Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) to Buy
Shares of LTRPA opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $115.31 million, a P/E ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.06. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $2.46.
