Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGR) Short Interest Up 128.8% in January
Shares of NASDAQ:AGGR opened at $10.18 on Friday. Agile Growth has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $10.60. Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Growth in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Agile Growth by 2,478.7% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 389,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 374,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agile Growth by 7.4% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 404,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 27,899 shares during the last quarter.
StockNews.com Downgrades Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) to Sell
Shares of PFIS stock opened at $51.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Peoples Financial Services has a one year low of $46.02 and a one year high of $59.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.27.
B. Riley Increases Vecima Networks (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) Price Target to C$33.00
Vecima Networks stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. Vecima Networks has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.49. About Vecima Networks. (Get Rating) Vecima Networks Inc engages in...
David V. Goeddel Acquires 1,500,000 Shares of Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Stock
NASDAQ:TNYA opened at $2.77 on Friday. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.15.
Hudson’s Bay (OTCMKTS:HBAYF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.19
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.19. Hudson's Bay Company owns and operates department stores in Canada and the United States. Its stores offers fashion apparels, accessories, cosmetics, and home products. The company operates its stores under the Hudson's Bay, Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks OFF 5TH, Find @ Lord & Taylor, Home Outfitters, Galeria Kaufhof, Galeria INNO, and Sportarena names.
Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.50
Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.88.
Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Reaches New 1-Year High at $845.38
The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $729.70 and a 200 day moving average of $672.38. Biglari Company Profile. (Get Rating) Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates...
Funding Circle SME Income Fund (LON:FCIF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $82.70
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 82.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 82.70. Funding Circle SME Income Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs International. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests both directly and indirectly in a diversified portfolio of credit assets. Funding Circle SME Income Fund Limited was formed in 2015 and is domiciled in Guernsey.
Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH) Short Interest Update
Shares of NASDAQ ACAH opened at $10.11 on Friday. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.92. Institutional Trading of Atlantic Coastal...
BrightPath Early Learning (CVE:BPE) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.80
The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.80. BrightPath Early Learning Inc, formerly Edleun Group Inc, is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, acquisition and development of community-based early learning and care centers across Canada. The Company’s segments include Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario. The Company’s segments are engaged in the provision of child development and care services.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Short Interest Update
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund. Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,633,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,271,000 after purchasing an additional 577,255 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,671,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,133,000 after purchasing an additional 44,530 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,401,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,813,000 after purchasing an additional 230,740 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,331,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP increased its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 325.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 361,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 276,978 shares during the last quarter.
Royal Bank of Canada Increases Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Price Target to C$76.00
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SLF. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC cut Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.22
Melco International Development Trading Down 4.3 %. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Melco International Development Company Profile.
Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com
NYSE TGB opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $475.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.33 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $2.41.
Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.26
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.
Hibernia REIT (LON:HBRN) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $136.90
The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 136.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 136.82. The company has a market capitalization of £906.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10.
Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.24
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1.09. The stock has a market cap of $127.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 0.36. About Gold Reserve. (Get Rating) Gold Reserve Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops...
Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.54
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of C$177.66 million and a PE ratio of 8.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.54.
Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTUW) Short Interest Update
Altitude Acquisition stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. Altitude Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06. Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altitude Acquisition. An institutional investor...
Short Interest in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA) Drops By 98.0%
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LDH Growth Corp I. Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDHA. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in LDH Growth Corp I by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter worth about $587,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in LDH Growth Corp I by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 99,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 49,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in LDH Growth Corp I by 521.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 141,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 118,792 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
