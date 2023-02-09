Read full article on original website
Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.24
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1.09. The stock has a market cap of $127.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 0.36. About Gold Reserve. (Get Rating) Gold Reserve Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops...
Century Global Commodities (TSE:CNT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.08
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.88 million and a PE ratio of -1.67.
Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.54
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of C$177.66 million and a PE ratio of 8.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.54.
Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com
NYSE TGB opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $475.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.33 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $2.41.
Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.22
Melco International Development Trading Down 4.3 %. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Melco International Development Company Profile.
Funding Circle SME Income Fund (LON:FCIF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $82.70
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 82.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 82.70. Funding Circle SME Income Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs International. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests both directly and indirectly in a diversified portfolio of credit assets. Funding Circle SME Income Fund Limited was formed in 2015 and is domiciled in Guernsey.
Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RDWR. Barclays decreased their price objective on Radware from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $329.27
The stock has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 494.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 329.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 305.49. Fidelity European Trust Company Profile. (Get Rating) Fidelity European Trust PLC is an...
Hibernia REIT (LON:HBRN) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $136.90
The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 136.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 136.82. The company has a market capitalization of £906.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10.
Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Trading 2.2% Higher
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.85, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of C$241.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.30.
Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.50
Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.88.
Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $59.28
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 59.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 64.18. The company has a market capitalization of £306.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 743.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.53, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
Trees (OTCMKTS:CANN) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.17
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.37. About Trees. (Get Rating) General Cannabis Corp. is a holding company,...
Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGR) Short Interest Up 128.8% in January
Shares of NASDAQ:AGGR opened at $10.18 on Friday. Agile Growth has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $10.60. Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Growth in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Agile Growth by 2,478.7% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 389,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 374,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agile Growth by 7.4% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 404,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 27,899 shares during the last quarter.
Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.42
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average is $6.48.
Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $302.95
BAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Babcock International Group from GBX 510 ($6.13) to GBX 475 ($5.71) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.11) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 408.33 ($4.91).
The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $37.54
SGPYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 780 ($9.38) to GBX 950 ($11.42) in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 725 ($8.71) to GBX 780 ($9.38) in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group downgraded The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 720 ($8.65) to GBX 775 ($9.32) in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $782.29.
Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest
AHRN opened at $10.33 on Friday. Ahren Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.13. Institutional Trading of Ahren Acquisition. Institutional investors and...
Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.26
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.
B. Riley Increases Vecima Networks (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) Price Target to C$33.00
Vecima Networks stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. Vecima Networks has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.49. About Vecima Networks. (Get Rating) Vecima Networks Inc engages in...
