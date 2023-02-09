Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.19

Read full article on original website
Related
defenseworld.net
Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $302.95
BAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Babcock International Group from GBX 510 ($6.13) to GBX 475 ($5.71) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.11) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 408.33 ($4.91).
defenseworld.net
Short Interest in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA) Drops By 98.0%
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LDH Growth Corp I. Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDHA. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in LDH Growth Corp I by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter worth about $587,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in LDH Growth Corp I by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 99,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 49,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in LDH Growth Corp I by 521.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 141,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 118,792 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
defenseworld.net
Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.54
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of C$177.66 million and a PE ratio of 8.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.54.
defenseworld.net
Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com
Separately, Bank of America raised Resources Connection from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Shares of NASDAQ RGP opened at $17.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $598.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. Resources Connection has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $23.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.71.
defenseworld.net
The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $37.54
SGPYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 780 ($9.38) to GBX 950 ($11.42) in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 725 ($8.71) to GBX 780 ($9.38) in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group downgraded The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 720 ($8.65) to GBX 775 ($9.32) in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $782.29.
defenseworld.net
Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Down to $2.93
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 12.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.55. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of -0.08.
defenseworld.net
StockNews.com Downgrades Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) to Sell
Shares of PFIS stock opened at $51.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Peoples Financial Services has a one year low of $46.02 and a one year high of $59.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.27.
defenseworld.net
Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.50
Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.88.
defenseworld.net
Short Interest in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM) Declines By 32.7%
Alpha Partners Technology Merger Stock Performance. Shares of NASDAQ APTM opened at $10.12 on Friday. Alpha Partners Technology Merger has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90.
defenseworld.net
Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Now Covered by StockNews.com
Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Invacare to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Invacare has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $2.53. The company has a market cap of $20.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average is $0.72.
defenseworld.net
Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RDWR. Barclays decreased their price objective on Radware from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.
defenseworld.net
aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Shares of aTyr Pharma stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 7.55. aTyr Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71.
defenseworld.net
Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.42
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average is $6.48.
defenseworld.net
Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.43
SWMAY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 106 to SEK 116 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 106 to SEK 116 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.
defenseworld.net
StockNews.com Upgrades Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) to Buy
Shares of LTRPA opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $115.31 million, a P/E ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.06. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $2.46.
defenseworld.net
StockNews.com Upgrades Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) to Hold
EQC opened at $25.68 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $23.88 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.45 and its 200 day moving average is $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.77 and a beta of 0.30.
defenseworld.net
Hibernia REIT (LON:HBRN) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $136.90
The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 136.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 136.82. The company has a market capitalization of £906.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10.
defenseworld.net
Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.24
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1.09. The stock has a market cap of $127.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 0.36. About Gold Reserve. (Get Rating) Gold Reserve Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops...
defenseworld.net
Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $59.28
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 59.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 64.18. The company has a market capitalization of £306.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 743.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.53, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
defenseworld.net
Trees (OTCMKTS:CANN) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.17
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.37. About Trees. (Get Rating) General Cannabis Corp. is a holding company,...
Comments / 0