Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.50

BAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Babcock International Group from GBX 510 ($6.13) to GBX 475 ($5.71) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.11) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 408.33 ($4.91).

1 DAY AGO