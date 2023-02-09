Read full article on original website
B. Riley Increases Vecima Networks (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) Price Target to C$33.00
Vecima Networks stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. Vecima Networks has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.49. About Vecima Networks. (Get Rating) Vecima Networks Inc engages in...
Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.50
Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.88.
Hudson’s Bay (OTCMKTS:HBAYF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.19
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.19. Hudson's Bay Company owns and operates department stores in Canada and the United States. Its stores offers fashion apparels, accessories, cosmetics, and home products. The company operates its stores under the Hudson's Bay, Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks OFF 5TH, Find @ Lord & Taylor, Home Outfitters, Galeria Kaufhof, Galeria INNO, and Sportarena names.
Trees (OTCMKTS:CANN) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.17
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.37. About Trees. (Get Rating) General Cannabis Corp. is a holding company,...
Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.42
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average is $6.48.
Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.26
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.
Century Global Commodities (TSE:CNT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.08
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.88 million and a PE ratio of -1.67.
Hibernia REIT (LON:HBRN) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $136.90
The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 136.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 136.82. The company has a market capitalization of £906.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10.
Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.22
Melco International Development Trading Down 4.3 %. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Melco International Development Company Profile.
Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $59.28
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 59.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 64.18. The company has a market capitalization of £306.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 743.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.53, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com
NYSE TGB opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $475.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.33 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $2.41.
BrightPath Early Learning (CVE:BPE) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.80
The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.80. BrightPath Early Learning Inc, formerly Edleun Group Inc, is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, acquisition and development of community-based early learning and care centers across Canada. The Company’s segments include Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario. The Company’s segments are engaged in the provision of child development and care services.
StockNews.com Upgrades St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) to Hold
St. Joe stock opened at $46.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 1.26. St. Joe has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $62.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.29.
Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTUW) Short Interest Update
Altitude Acquisition stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. Altitude Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06. Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altitude Acquisition. An institutional investor...
Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RDWR. Barclays decreased their price objective on Radware from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Funding Circle SME Income Fund (LON:FCIF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $82.70
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 82.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 82.70. Funding Circle SME Income Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs International. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests both directly and indirectly in a diversified portfolio of credit assets. Funding Circle SME Income Fund Limited was formed in 2015 and is domiciled in Guernsey.
LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Trading Down 7.6%
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised LexinFintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. CLSA raised LexinFintech from a “reduce” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.
PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday. PennantPark Investment Stock Up 4.9 %. NASDAQ:PNNT opened at...
Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Reaches New 1-Year High at $845.38
The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $729.70 and a 200 day moving average of $672.38. Biglari Company Profile. (Get Rating) Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates...
Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com
Separately, Bank of America raised Resources Connection from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Shares of NASDAQ RGP opened at $17.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $598.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. Resources Connection has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $23.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.71.
