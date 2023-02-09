Read full article on original website
Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com
Separately, Bank of America raised Resources Connection from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Shares of NASDAQ RGP opened at $17.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $598.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. Resources Connection has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $23.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.71.
Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.26
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.
Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com
NYSE TGB opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $475.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.33 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $2.41.
StockNews.com Upgrades St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) to Hold
St. Joe stock opened at $46.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 1.26. St. Joe has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $62.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.29.
Century Global Commodities (TSE:CNT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.08
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.88 million and a PE ratio of -1.67.
DP Poland (LON:DPP) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.35
The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.72, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of £54.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46.
Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $329.27
The stock has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 494.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 329.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 305.49. Fidelity European Trust Company Profile. (Get Rating) Fidelity European Trust PLC is an...
Funding Circle SME Income Fund (LON:FCIF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $82.70
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 82.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 82.70. Funding Circle SME Income Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs International. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests both directly and indirectly in a diversified portfolio of credit assets. Funding Circle SME Income Fund Limited was formed in 2015 and is domiciled in Guernsey.
Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.22
Melco International Development Trading Down 4.3 %. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Melco International Development Company Profile.
Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.42
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average is $6.48.
Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.43
SWMAY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 106 to SEK 116 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 106 to SEK 116 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.
China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.00
China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.00 and traded as low as $11.98. China Shenhua Energy shares last traded at $11.99, with a volume of 20,253 shares trading hands.
The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $37.54
SGPYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 780 ($9.38) to GBX 950 ($11.42) in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 725 ($8.71) to GBX 780 ($9.38) in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group downgraded The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 720 ($8.65) to GBX 775 ($9.32) in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $782.29.
Trees (OTCMKTS:CANN) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.17
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.37. About Trees. (Get Rating) General Cannabis Corp. is a holding company,...
TELUS (NYSE:TU) PT Lowered to C$32.00
TU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. CIBC raised TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.71.
Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.54
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of C$177.66 million and a PE ratio of 8.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.54.
Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.50
Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.88.
StockNews.com Downgrades Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) to Sell
Shares of PFIS stock opened at $51.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Peoples Financial Services has a one year low of $46.02 and a one year high of $59.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.27.
BrightPath Early Learning (CVE:BPE) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.80
The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.80. BrightPath Early Learning Inc, formerly Edleun Group Inc, is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, acquisition and development of community-based early learning and care centers across Canada. The Company’s segments include Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario. The Company’s segments are engaged in the provision of child development and care services.
Viad (NYSE:VVI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Viad from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Viad from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Viad from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.
