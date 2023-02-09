Read full article on original website
Related
defenseworld.net
UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com
Shares of UFPT opened at $111.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $842.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.77. UFP Technologies has a 52-week low of $56.10 and a 52-week high of $126.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.06.
defenseworld.net
Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.42
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average is $6.48.
defenseworld.net
American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho
Shares of AAT stock opened at $26.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average of $27.53. American Assets Trust has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $39.10.
defenseworld.net
Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Down to $2.93
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 12.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.55. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of -0.08.
defenseworld.net
Short Interest in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM) Declines By 32.7%
Alpha Partners Technology Merger Stock Performance. Shares of NASDAQ APTM opened at $10.12 on Friday. Alpha Partners Technology Merger has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90.
defenseworld.net
Short Interest in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA) Drops By 98.0%
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LDH Growth Corp I. Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDHA. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in LDH Growth Corp I by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter worth about $587,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in LDH Growth Corp I by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 99,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 49,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in LDH Growth Corp I by 521.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 141,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 118,792 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
defenseworld.net
Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RDWR. Barclays decreased their price objective on Radware from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.
defenseworld.net
Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com
NYSE TGB opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $475.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.33 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $2.41.
defenseworld.net
Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGR) Short Interest Up 128.8% in January
Shares of NASDAQ:AGGR opened at $10.18 on Friday. Agile Growth has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $10.60. Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Growth in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Agile Growth by 2,478.7% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 389,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 374,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agile Growth by 7.4% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 404,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 27,899 shares during the last quarter.
defenseworld.net
aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Shares of aTyr Pharma stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 7.55. aTyr Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71.
defenseworld.net
SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) PT Raised to $11.00
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on SolarWinds from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarWinds currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.90.
defenseworld.net
Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com
Separately, Bank of America raised Resources Connection from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Shares of NASDAQ RGP opened at $17.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $598.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. Resources Connection has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $23.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.71.
defenseworld.net
Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NERV. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th.
defenseworld.net
Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Now Covered by StockNews.com
Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Invacare to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Invacare has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $2.53. The company has a market cap of $20.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average is $0.72.
defenseworld.net
IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQ) Short Interest Update
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IX Acquisition. Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IX Acquisition by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,033,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,267,000 after purchasing an additional 53,847 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of IX Acquisition by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 1,580,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,709,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IX Acquisition by 269.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,166,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,438,000 after purchasing an additional 850,518 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of IX Acquisition by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,055,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in IX Acquisition by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,017,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.
defenseworld.net
Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.22
Melco International Development Trading Down 4.3 %. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Melco International Development Company Profile.
defenseworld.net
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Short Interest Update
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund. Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,633,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,271,000 after purchasing an additional 577,255 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,671,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,133,000 after purchasing an additional 44,530 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,401,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,813,000 after purchasing an additional 230,740 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,331,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP increased its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 325.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 361,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 276,978 shares during the last quarter.
defenseworld.net
PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday. PennantPark Investment Stock Up 4.9 %. NASDAQ:PNNT opened at...
defenseworld.net
Viad (NYSE:VVI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Viad from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Viad from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Viad from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.
defenseworld.net
Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com
Shares of SSL opened at $16.75 on Friday. Sasol has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.64.
Comments / 0