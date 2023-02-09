Read full article on original website
Related
defenseworld.net
Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.22
Melco International Development Trading Down 4.3 %. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Melco International Development Company Profile.
defenseworld.net
Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com
NYSE TGB opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $475.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.33 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $2.41.
defenseworld.net
StockNews.com Upgrades St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) to Hold
St. Joe stock opened at $46.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 1.26. St. Joe has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $62.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.29.
defenseworld.net
DP Poland (LON:DPP) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.35
The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.72, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of £54.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46.
defenseworld.net
Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Down to $2.93
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 12.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.55. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of -0.08.
defenseworld.net
Century Global Commodities (TSE:CNT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.08
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.88 million and a PE ratio of -1.67.
defenseworld.net
StockNews.com Downgrades Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) to Sell
Shares of PFIS stock opened at $51.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Peoples Financial Services has a one year low of $46.02 and a one year high of $59.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.27.
defenseworld.net
Hudson’s Bay (OTCMKTS:HBAYF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.19
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.19. Hudson's Bay Company owns and operates department stores in Canada and the United States. Its stores offers fashion apparels, accessories, cosmetics, and home products. The company operates its stores under the Hudson's Bay, Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks OFF 5TH, Find @ Lord & Taylor, Home Outfitters, Galeria Kaufhof, Galeria INNO, and Sportarena names.
defenseworld.net
The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $37.54
SGPYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 780 ($9.38) to GBX 950 ($11.42) in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 725 ($8.71) to GBX 780 ($9.38) in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group downgraded The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 720 ($8.65) to GBX 775 ($9.32) in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $782.29.
defenseworld.net
Trees (OTCMKTS:CANN) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.17
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.37. About Trees. (Get Rating) General Cannabis Corp. is a holding company,...
defenseworld.net
Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $302.95
BAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Babcock International Group from GBX 510 ($6.13) to GBX 475 ($5.71) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.11) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 408.33 ($4.91).
defenseworld.net
Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.50
Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.88.
defenseworld.net
Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.26
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.
defenseworld.net
Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGR) Short Interest Up 128.8% in January
Shares of NASDAQ:AGGR opened at $10.18 on Friday. Agile Growth has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $10.60. Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Growth in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Agile Growth by 2,478.7% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 389,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 374,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agile Growth by 7.4% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 404,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 27,899 shares during the last quarter.
defenseworld.net
Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $59.28
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 59.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 64.18. The company has a market capitalization of £306.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 743.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.53, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
defenseworld.net
Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $329.27
The stock has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 494.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 329.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 305.49. Fidelity European Trust Company Profile. (Get Rating) Fidelity European Trust PLC is an...
defenseworld.net
Hibernia REIT (LON:HBRN) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $136.90
The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 136.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 136.82. The company has a market capitalization of £906.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10.
defenseworld.net
Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.43
SWMAY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 106 to SEK 116 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 106 to SEK 116 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.
defenseworld.net
China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.00
China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.00 and traded as low as $11.98. China Shenhua Energy shares last traded at $11.99, with a volume of 20,253 shares trading hands.
defenseworld.net
American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho
Shares of AAT stock opened at $26.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average of $27.53. American Assets Trust has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $39.10.
Comments / 0