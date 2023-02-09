Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.33

Read full article on original website
Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.22
Melco International Development Trading Down 4.3 %. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Melco International Development Company Profile.
StockNews.com Downgrades Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) to Sell
Shares of PFIS stock opened at $51.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Peoples Financial Services has a one year low of $46.02 and a one year high of $59.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.27.
Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $302.95
BAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Babcock International Group from GBX 510 ($6.13) to GBX 475 ($5.71) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.11) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 408.33 ($4.91).
Short Interest in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM) Declines By 32.7%
Alpha Partners Technology Merger Stock Performance. Shares of NASDAQ APTM opened at $10.12 on Friday. Alpha Partners Technology Merger has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90.
Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.54
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of C$177.66 million and a PE ratio of 8.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.54.
aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Shares of aTyr Pharma stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 7.55. aTyr Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71.
Short Interest in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA) Drops By 98.0%
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LDH Growth Corp I. Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDHA. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in LDH Growth Corp I by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter worth about $587,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in LDH Growth Corp I by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 99,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 49,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in LDH Growth Corp I by 521.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 141,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 118,792 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Hudson’s Bay (OTCMKTS:HBAYF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.19
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.19. Hudson's Bay Company owns and operates department stores in Canada and the United States. Its stores offers fashion apparels, accessories, cosmetics, and home products. The company operates its stores under the Hudson's Bay, Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks OFF 5TH, Find @ Lord & Taylor, Home Outfitters, Galeria Kaufhof, Galeria INNO, and Sportarena names.
Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Down to $2.93
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 12.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.55. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of -0.08.
Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NERV. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th.
StockNews.com Upgrades Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) to Buy
Shares of LTRPA opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $115.31 million, a P/E ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.06. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $2.46.
American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho
Shares of AAT stock opened at $26.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average of $27.53. American Assets Trust has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $39.10.
Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTUW) Short Interest Update
Altitude Acquisition stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. Altitude Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06. Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altitude Acquisition. An institutional investor...
LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Trading Down 7.6%
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised LexinFintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. CLSA raised LexinFintech from a “reduce” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.
Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.43
SWMAY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 106 to SEK 116 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 106 to SEK 116 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.
Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Desktop Metal to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Desktop Metal from $2.70 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Desktop Metal to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1.75 price target on the stock.
Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com
NYSE TGB opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $475.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.33 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $2.41.
Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) PT Raised to $31.00 at B. Riley
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Shares of NYSE MODG opened at $23.17 on Friday. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $25.96. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.95.
Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Price Target Raised to $12.00
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Viking Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Viking Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.
PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday. PennantPark Investment Stock Up 4.9 %. NASDAQ:PNNT opened at...
