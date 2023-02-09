Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Could Scale Into Staggering $30,340,000,000,000 Market, According to ARK Invest’s New Crypto Forecast
A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will scale into a staggering multitrillion-dollar market. The research paper, which is spreading through crypto Twitter after being shared by Bitcoin advocate DocumentingBTC, expands on Wood’s prediction that the crypto king will have a massive price tag of at least $1 million by the end of 2030.
bitcoinist.com
6 of the Best Penny Cryptos With Huge Potential in 2023
Looking to invest in crypto without breaking the bank? In this article, you’ll find a list of the six best penny cryptos that have enormous potential this year. From established crypto market leaders to rapidly rising stars, these coins could rocket thanks to a number of exciting catalysts in 2023.
Motley Fool
This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023
Crypto may be in a slump, but now could be a smart buying opportunity. Polygon's relationship with Ethereum could send it to new heights. But there are plenty of other reasons to consider this crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
NASDAQ
Crypto Recovery 2023: 3 Cryptocurrencies Worth Buying Now
It’s been quite a year since it came to the cryptocurrency space. A rather broad-based crypto recovery has been seen, with the overall market capitalization of the entire crypto sector continuing to hold the $1 trillion level (at least, at the time of writing). Higher-risk assets are seeing a...
Coinbase CEO points to rumors that the SEC could ban this popular crypto income-generating technique for US retail investors
Coinbase's Brian Armstrong flagged rumors that the SEC may want to ban crypto staking for retail investors. Staking is a popular way for customers to earn yield in exchange for locking up their crypto assets. The SEC has repeatedly stated that most digital tokens could be regulated as securities. Coinbase...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Banks Borrow $13,600,000,000 From Federal Home Loan Banks To Meet Customer Withdrawals: Report
Two crypto-friendly US banks have borrowed at least $13.6 billion from Federal Home Loan (FHL) Banks to deal with a tidal wave of customer withdrawals amid the digital asset bear market, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). The FHL Bank System was created by the...
dailyhodl.com
JPMorgan Institutional Survey Says Crypto and Blockchain To Soar in Prominence This Year
A new survey conducted by banking giant JPMorgan finds that institutional traders believe cryptocurrency and blockchain technologies will become more mainstream in 2023. JPMorgan’s new “The e-Trading Edit: Insights from the Inside” survey reports that all institutional traders surveyed said they will increase electronic trading activity this year.
Robinhood’s crypto business continues to decline during Crypto Winter as customers steer clear of trading
The drop came amid a major retrenchment in the crypto industry.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Venture Firm Acquires 130,722,306,727 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Accumulation Spree
A crypto venture firm has snapped up billions of Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens during a massive multimillion-dollar accumulation spree. New data from blockchain search engine Etherscan reveals that Chicago-based trading firm Jump Trading has seen its trove of SHIB grow exponentially from 250,000 on February 4th to just over 130.7 billion at time of writing.
crowdfundinsider.com
Coinbase CEO Worries that Crypto Staking is Doomed
Brian Armstrong, CEO and founder of Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), took to Twitter yesterday to share his belief that crypto staking is doomed as regulators – the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) – will soon kill off the popular method of generating revenue for parked crypto. Currently, on Coinbase, Ethereum may be staked for a 4% return.
bitcoinist.com
Navigating Decentralised Finance: Uniswap vs. Cosmos
Buckle up folks, as we investigate some of the most promising cryptocurrency platforms that could see healthy returns and help those looking to navigate the world of decentralised finance. Read more to find out about the revolutionary Uniswap (UNI) trading platform, the problem-solving Cosmos (ATOM) blockchain technology. Uniswap (UNI): Awe-Inspiring...
CNBC
Crypto exchange Kraken settles with SEC for $30 million, will close U.S. staking operation
Crypto exchange Kraken will shutter its U.S. staking operation and will pay a $30 million settlement. The SEC said Kraken failed to register the offer and sale of the crypto asset staking-as-a-service program. Crypto exchange Kraken will shutter its U.S. cryptocurrency staking operation and pay a $30 million fine to...
cryptoglobe.com
Shiba Inu ($SHIB), Polkadot ($DOT), and More Added to Binance’s Proof of Reserves Verification System
The meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu ($SHIB) and the native token of the “blockchain of blockchains” Polkadot ($DOT) have been added, along with other tokens, to Binance’s Proof of Reserves verification system. Binance’s Proof of Reserves system essentially allows users to verify through a cryptographic tool called a...
cryptopotato.com
Coinbase Claims its Staking Products Are Not Securities as COIN Slumps 22% Weekly
There is no imbalance of information in staking, the company said in its blog post. All eyes in the crypto community have been on the SEC and its decision to pursue certain crypto staking offerings in the States. After Kraken, many believe Coinbase will be next to have to settle...
CoinTelegraph
Banks under pressure from U.S. authorities to cut ties with crypto firms
United States authorities appear to be resurrecting past techniques to crack down on crypto firms and banks offering services to the industry, several sources told Cointelegraph. The alleged strategy consists of isolating the traditional financial system from the crypto market by relying on “multiple agencies to discourage banks from dealing...
Anthony Scaramucci, Coinbase boss Brian Armstrong and other crypto bigwigs are raging about the 'lazy' SEC's crackdown on Kraken's staking service. Here's what 9 luminaries have to say.
Kraken will shut down its US crypto "staking" program and pay $30 million to settle SEC charges. It's the regulator's first big crackdown on firms that offer a return to customers who stake their crypto. Here's what 9 top voices in the crypto world have to say about the Kraken...
bitcoinist.com
Pursuit of A Multi-Billion Dollar Vision: Steady Stack Partners with Kelsier Capital, Dubai VC Family Office & Adds Superstars to Executive Team
Investing in NFTs can be challenging, especially with the recent rise of “get-rich-quick” schemes and “rug pulls.” This has left many investors skeptical and cautious about the future of these projects. However, people looking to invest in NFTs seek projects with a solid plan and a clear vision. Although the market is considered ‘bearish’ by many market analysts, it seems as though Steady Stack is a project striving to build a strong and long-lasting vision.
bitcoinist.com
What Is The Top Crypto To Invest In 2023? Look Into BNB, Algorand And Big Eyes Coin
Always a difficult decision to make. What crypto will become popular next? Nobody could have foreseen Dogecoin’s (DOGE) meteoric rise to the top of the meme coin ladder, with its spectacular gains. Despite the inherent volatility of cryptocurrencies, we can determine which ones have what it takes to become the next big thing by examining their fundamentals.
bitcoinist.com
Top 5 Cryptocurrencies Still Making A Killing Despite The Market Slowdown
The crypto market has been seeing a slowdown since bitcoin’s rejection at $24,000 and its subsequent decline below $23,000. However, there are some cryptocurrencies that have still found a way to register upward momentum even at a time when the broader digital asset market seems to be turning bullish.
dailyhodl.com
Payments Giant PayPal Held Over $600,000,000 Worth of Crypto Last Quarter, Mostly in Bitcoin and Ethereum
Payments giant PayPal held hundreds of millions of dollars worth of crypto assets last quarter, most of it being Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). According to PayPal’s annual financial report to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the payments platform held about $604 million worth of digital assets, including $291 million worth of BTC and $250 million worth of ETH, in Q4 2022.
