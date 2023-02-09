ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Could Scale Into Staggering $30,340,000,000,000 Market, According to ARK Invest’s New Crypto Forecast

A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will scale into a staggering multitrillion-dollar market. The research paper, which is spreading through crypto Twitter after being shared by Bitcoin advocate DocumentingBTC, expands on Wood’s prediction that the crypto king will have a massive price tag of at least $1 million by the end of 2030.
bitcoinist.com

6 of the Best Penny Cryptos With Huge Potential in 2023

Looking to invest in crypto without breaking the bank? In this article, you’ll find a list of the six best penny cryptos that have enormous potential this year. From established crypto market leaders to rapidly rising stars, these coins could rocket thanks to a number of exciting catalysts in 2023.
Motley Fool

This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023

Crypto may be in a slump, but now could be a smart buying opportunity. Polygon's relationship with Ethereum could send it to new heights. But there are plenty of other reasons to consider this crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
NASDAQ

Crypto Recovery 2023: 3 Cryptocurrencies Worth Buying Now

It’s been quite a year since it came to the cryptocurrency space. A rather broad-based crypto recovery has been seen, with the overall market capitalization of the entire crypto sector continuing to hold the $1 trillion level (at least, at the time of writing). Higher-risk assets are seeing a...
dailyhodl.com

JPMorgan Institutional Survey Says Crypto and Blockchain To Soar in Prominence This Year

A new survey conducted by banking giant JPMorgan finds that institutional traders believe cryptocurrency and blockchain technologies will become more mainstream in 2023. JPMorgan’s new “The e-Trading Edit: Insights from the Inside” survey reports that all institutional traders surveyed said they will increase electronic trading activity this year.
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Venture Firm Acquires 130,722,306,727 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Accumulation Spree

A crypto venture firm has snapped up billions of Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens during a massive multimillion-dollar accumulation spree. New data from blockchain search engine Etherscan reveals that Chicago-based trading firm Jump Trading has seen its trove of SHIB grow exponentially from 250,000 on February 4th to just over 130.7 billion at time of writing.
crowdfundinsider.com

Coinbase CEO Worries that Crypto Staking is Doomed

Brian Armstrong, CEO and founder of Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), took to Twitter yesterday to share his belief that crypto staking is doomed as regulators – the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) – will soon kill off the popular method of generating revenue for parked crypto. Currently, on Coinbase, Ethereum may be staked for a 4% return.
bitcoinist.com

Navigating Decentralised Finance: Uniswap vs. Cosmos

Buckle up folks, as we investigate some of the most promising cryptocurrency platforms that could see healthy returns and help those looking to navigate the world of decentralised finance. Read more to find out about the revolutionary Uniswap (UNI) trading platform, the problem-solving Cosmos (ATOM) blockchain technology. Uniswap (UNI): Awe-Inspiring...
cryptopotato.com

Coinbase Claims its Staking Products Are Not Securities as COIN Slumps 22% Weekly

There is no imbalance of information in staking, the company said in its blog post. All eyes in the crypto community have been on the SEC and its decision to pursue certain crypto staking offerings in the States. After Kraken, many believe Coinbase will be next to have to settle...
CoinTelegraph

Banks under pressure from U.S. authorities to cut ties with crypto firms

United States authorities appear to be resurrecting past techniques to crack down on crypto firms and banks offering services to the industry, several sources told Cointelegraph. The alleged strategy consists of isolating the traditional financial system from the crypto market by relying on “multiple agencies to discourage banks from dealing...
bitcoinist.com

Pursuit of A Multi-Billion Dollar Vision: Steady Stack Partners with Kelsier Capital, Dubai VC Family Office & Adds Superstars to Executive Team

Investing in NFTs can be challenging, especially with the recent rise of “get-rich-quick” schemes and “rug pulls.” This has left many investors skeptical and cautious about the future of these projects. However, people looking to invest in NFTs seek projects with a solid plan and a clear vision. Although the market is considered ‘bearish’ by many market analysts, it seems as though Steady Stack is a project striving to build a strong and long-lasting vision.
MIAMI, FL
bitcoinist.com

What Is The Top Crypto To Invest In 2023? Look Into BNB, Algorand And Big Eyes Coin

Always a difficult decision to make. What crypto will become popular next? Nobody could have foreseen Dogecoin’s (DOGE) meteoric rise to the top of the meme coin ladder, with its spectacular gains. Despite the inherent volatility of cryptocurrencies, we can determine which ones have what it takes to become the next big thing by examining their fundamentals.
bitcoinist.com

Top 5 Cryptocurrencies Still Making A Killing Despite The Market Slowdown

The crypto market has been seeing a slowdown since bitcoin’s rejection at $24,000 and its subsequent decline below $23,000. However, there are some cryptocurrencies that have still found a way to register upward momentum even at a time when the broader digital asset market seems to be turning bullish.
dailyhodl.com

Payments Giant PayPal Held Over $600,000,000 Worth of Crypto Last Quarter, Mostly in Bitcoin and Ethereum

Payments giant PayPal held hundreds of millions of dollars worth of crypto assets last quarter, most of it being Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). According to PayPal’s annual financial report to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the payments platform held about $604 million worth of digital assets, including $291 million worth of BTC and $250 million worth of ETH, in Q4 2022.

